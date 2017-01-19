Finally! Industrial Production Goes Positive

I expect a further recovery given that leading indicators stay at or above current levels .

I ended my previous industrial production article with the following conclusion:

I am happy to see that industrial production is bottoming. I expect to see positive numbers in December and a continuation of the uptrend in the first quarter of 2017. This is, of course, depending on economic sentiment. I am assuming that the ISM index keeps these levels or rises even further. The story changes, of course, if the ISM index starts declining again.

Article: Industrial Production: We're Almost There

The latest numbers showed that industrial production has indeed gone positive.

Industrial production is growing at 0.5% which is the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2015. Industrial production has followed the lead of the ISM manufacturing leading indicator. I have added the ISM index to every graph in this article to give you a good comparison with economic sentiment.

Extra: if you are interested in the importance and use of leading and coincident indicators, feel free to read my article about this very topic.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

Official manufacturing production posted its third consecutive month of growth after going neutral in September of 2016. Manufacturing needs a very high ISM index to show more than 2% growth. This could change under President Trump. I believe that manufacturing will do better because of protectionism. This could at least fuel a short term recovery. Manufacturing has constantly underperformed since the recession. Mostly because of offshoring.

Motor vehicle and parts are growing at 6.6% versus December of 2015. I added motor vehicle and parts because they are an extremely important industry. Mainly because they are a huge part of total retail spending. Motor vehicle and parts production is following the lead of the ISM index and retail sales. Numbers like these are very supportive of the stocks in this industry.

Another very important number is the business equipment growth rate. Business equipment is closely following the lead of leading indicators like the ISM index. Business equipment is currently up 0.8% versus December of 2015. This is the first positive number since the third quarter of 2015. This also confirms the outlook given by regional manufacturing surveys in terms of capital spending.

Conclusion

The underlying economy is recovering. Leading indicators have finally pushed industrial production into growth territory. This is backed by higher business equipment production and even manufacturing is up. Motor vehicles and parts remain very strong given the stronger economy and higher retail sales.

I am very happy to see these results, and I believe that we are going to see better numbers during the first quarter of this year. Given that the ISM index is staying at these levels or going even higher.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

