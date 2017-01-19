DryShips: Here We Go Again

The downward spiral in shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) has continued as I expected after I warned investors that massive dilution was still coming. The company has continued to raise funds at lower and lower share prices, massively increasing its outstanding share count. On Thursday, shares fell to another new 52-week low after the company announced another reverse stock split.

This time, the company will be splitting its stock 1 for 8, as of the opening of trade on January 23rd, next Monday. As of this morning, more than 69 million shares were outstanding according to the company's 6-K filing, so this will reduce the share count down to about 8.7 million. This will be the fourth reverse split in less than a year, following these past three:

March 11, 2016: 1 for 25.

August 15, 2016: 1 for 4.

November 1, 2016: 1 for 15.

Investors that have owned this stock have continued to see their ownership percentage shrink basically daily. When I wrote my previous article, more than 48 million shares were outstanding, and the latest equity deal sold more than 21 million more shares. Kalani can still buy about $114 million worth of DryShips shares under the current agreement.

In fact, the outstanding share count has risen another 24,000 shares in the past six days or so according to the filing I linked to above. If we assume the reverse split takes DryShips shares to $9, the current Kalani agreement would equal another 12.67 million shares, diluting investors even more. That's assuming a deal is struck right after the split and shares hold that price. Should they continue to fall, the deal becomes even more dilutive at lower and lower prices.

On Thursday morning, DryShips shares have fallen more than 27% towards just $1 a share, down almost 50% since my prior article. While that loss seems like a lot, the current split adjusted 52-week high stands at more than $278 per share. While the actual price of shares will soon jump given the reverse split, investors are likely to again continue selling DryShips. As the five-year chart below shows, this was a stock that was over $7,000 a share when adjusting for all the reverse splits. Now, you can get them for the price of a small burger at a fast food restaurant.

