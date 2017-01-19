Vermilion: No Longer Just An Income Play (4.7%) - Expect Capital Appreciation In 2017

Bottom line: management will have lots of option later this year. It could pay down debt by $100 million and still have room for a dividend increase.

VET can do that based on two primary attributes of its production base: high netbacks and a very low overall depletion rate.

This year, the company is set to exceed E&D + dividend expenses by from $200-$270 million, or $1.76-$2.30/share, the lower number based on a ~10% drop in O&G prices from.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) got clobbered during the recent oil & gas commodity price down-cycle. Similar to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), VET was caught in the down-draft while have large mega-project capital expenditure requirements (on the Corrib gas project in Ireland) and waiting for that production to come online. However, Corrib has come online and ramped up to full plant capacity in Q2 2016 (10,900 boe/d net to VET). As a result, 2017 is going to be the first full-year of Corrib results and it will certainly show: cap-ex is falling, and FFO is rising. That's a good combination.

As shown in the chart below, while Vermilion rallied ~50% in 2016, the stock is still off 40% from its high back in 2014 of $70/share:

The 2.4% drop yesterday on lower oil prices and a stronger dollar make the stock even more appealing now. Why? Because 2017 is shaping up to be an excellent year for the company. According to a January Presentation, production is expected to grow 10% this year after a Corrib driven ~16% gain last year.

While 2017 exploration & development expenditures are expected to be up $55 million from last year to $295 million, it is still a far cry from very high E&D expenditures in 2014 ($688 million) and 2015 ($487 million).

For full-year 2017, funds-from-operations ("FFO") using 2016 end-of-year strip prices for Brent/WTI/NBP are estimated to be $665 million ($5.51/share).

So, let's put 2017 estimates clearly into perspective:

E&D cap-ex = $295 million

FFO = $665 million

So this year, shareholders can expect for FFO to be more than 2x estimated E&D expenditures. Considering annual dividend obligations run around $100 million, that leaves FFO-capex-dividends=$270 million. Based on a Q3's 116,814,000 outstanding share count - that works out to $2.30/share. This is why I wrote during the sell-off in March of last year why Vermilion's dividend was safe (see Vermilion: Highly Profitable Irish Gas Production Secures Dividend). In fact, it appears dividend growth is very possible this year.

How is it possible that VET can generate so much FFO on so little E&D expense? The key is what VET management has always stressed in its operations: high netbacks and low depletion rates.

Consider, for 2017, three units within VET's global portfolio will effectively have no production decline:

In aggregate, those three business units (the Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia) accounted for 38% of Q3's total production. Note that the Corrib project in Ireland is expected to stay at peak production for over 10 years. Meantime VET's current production in both the Netherlands and Australia is choke'd back to limit production and maximize overall reservoir recoveries.

Yet despite the rosy financial outlook for 2017 the shares are still beaten down. Obviously the company must have taken on a lot of debt during the down-turn, right? Well, let's take a look.

Vermilion Energy : Some Valuation Metrics As of Q3 2016

Q3 2016 Current Share Price $41.37 Market Cap. $6.48 Billion Debt $1.31 Billion Cash $21.42 Million Net Debt $1.29 Billion Net Debt-to-Cap 20% Net Debt-to-LTM FFO 2.7x Shares Outstanding 116.8 million Net Debt/share $11.22/share Q3 Production (yoy change) 63,596 boe/d (+22%) Q3 % Liquids 48% Dividend (Yield) C$2.58 (4.7%) Proved Reserves (% Oil) 160.7 million boe (45%) Proved Reserves/share 1.38 boe/share Q3 Realized Price $38.40/boe

Source: Google Finance, TMX Money, Q3 2016, Q3 MDA, 2015 Reserves Report.

Observations

By either measure - debt-to-cap or debt-to-FFO - VET has a very solid balance sheet. It also has an additional $66 million of un-utilized credit capacity if needed, which I doubt unless a choice acquisition is identified (which is certainly possible). In addition, debt-to-cash-flow is expected to be below 2x this year and in Q3 of 2016, debt-to-consolidated EBTIDA was a very low 2.4x.

The $11.22/share of debt is excellent for an upstream E&P emerging from the commodity price down-cycle, and is on the same level as very well capitalized companies like Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), or EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) at $10.60, $10.87, and $10.77, net debt per share as of Q3, respectively (see here & here & here). However, note that these companies recently had net-debt-to-cap ratios of 3%, 24%, and 33%, respectively. Considering VET is more highly levered to conventional O&G wells as opposed to highly capital intensive shale oil wells (that is, VET has a significantly lower depletion rate production base), one could argue that VET's net-debt-to-cap should be lower than 20%. I believe that will be the trend in 2017 - debt will either stay the same or be reduced, and the market cap will rise.

So it would appear then that 2017 will be an excellent recovery year for VET - starting the year with a very solid balance sheet, an outlook for excellent growth in FFO (~33% yoy), and returns driven by a production base with a very low overall depletion rate.

Risks

With no downstream refining of chemicals operations, the main risks to VET shareholders is a significant decline in the oil & gas strip prices used to estimate 2017 FFO. However, note that VET has already hedged 29% of its oil production and 42% of total full-year 2017 expected production at floor prices not significantly below the end-of-year strip prices used to estimate FY 2017 FFO (Brent=$56.05/bbl, WTI=$55.08/bbl, AECO=$3.28/MMBtu, and TTF $7.03/MMBtu). Note: the hedge book slide below is in $C, so I will translate the strip prices mentioned above into $C for an easy apples-to-apples comparison:

Brent: $73.75/bbl

WTI: $72.47/bbl

AECO: $4.31/MMBtu

TTF: $9.25/MMBtu

Now, according to VET's latest price sensitivity list (as shown on page 12 of the previously referenced January presentation), a drop in WTI from US$50 to US$40/bbl would decrease 2017 FFO by ~$43 million., A drop in the EuroGas TTF from C$7 to C$6 would negatively impact FFO by another $16 million. And just for kicks, let's say AECO also drops from the hedged floor of $2.32 to $2.07 (i.e. by $C$0.25). That would result in an additional hit to FFO of $4.2 million. Yet add up the three cases (and note that scenario is significantly below where prices are today), and you would get reduction in FFO from the $665 million FY 2017 estimate of $43+$16+$4.2=$63.2 million. That still equates to estimated FY 2017 FFO of ~$602, which is still $206 million more than E&D+dividends.

The point is, even if oil & gas prices drop significantly (~10%) from the current strip, VET's FFO will still exceed E&D+dividend expenses by over $200 million. That means the company will have some nice options. For instance, it could pay down debt by $100 million and still have $0.85/share to play with. Can anyone say dividend increase?

Now, part of the headwind U.S. investors have had by owning VET shares on the NYSE has been the awesome strength of the US$ versus the Canadian Loonie. From parity with the US$ back in 2011, the Loonie has lost 25% of it value versus the greenback. That hurts on dividend translations for U.S. shareholders. However, simply a stabilization in the drop would be a big help, and that happened in 2016 (see exchange rate chart below). Going forward, president-elect Trump sees the U.S. dollar as "too strong", and the US$ promptly tumbled. So while there is downside risks for VET investors on a weak Loonie, there is also upside risk if the president-elect is successful and driving the value of the greenback down. In fact, CNBC reports that Trump has signaled the "death of the Clinton-era strong dollar policy".

Source: XE.com

Summary & Conclusion

Very similar to ConocoPhillips, Vermilion Energy got caught in the low oil & gas price down-cycle just as it had levered itself up to complete a mega-project - in this case, the Corrib gas project in Ireland. However, the difference here is that VET never got so highly levered as COP and the Corrib field reached peak-production back in Q2 of last year. Now VET is in an excellent position for 2017.

In addition to having a relatively low-debt load and a very strong balance sheet, VET is set for FFO to exceed E&D+dividend expenses by about $2.30/share if the current strip pans out, and by an estimated $1.71/share should oil and gas prices decline roughly 10% from the current strip.

As a result, shareholders are likely to see a dividend boost in 2017, and that is sure to be rewarded by the market - after all, it was not so long ago there was (undo... ) concern about the dividend's security. Bottom line, VET is undervalued here. A dividend increase of C$0.01/month (an incremental ~$14 million annually) to C$2.70/share is certainly not out of the question. In that case, the forward yield on VET would be 5%. Tack on 10% rise in the stock price - which certainly seems reasonable based on a 33% yoy rise in FFO - and VET is set to deliver a 15% total return for investors this year. The total return would rise to 20-25% should Brent and WTI rally and average $58 and $55, respectively, for 2017. VET is a BUY.

Source: TMX Money

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, VET.

