Global Oil Stocks To Rise By 90 Million Barrels In First Half Of 2017, OPEC Data

Saudi minister's statement that ceiling may not be needed beyond June disproved by OPEC's data.

Global oil stocks would draw 108 million barrels in 2017 if OPEC is 100% compliant with its ceiling, assuming it is reduced to exclude Indonesia.

OPEC released its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for January. The figures show OPEC's updated estimates of global oil demand, non-OPEC supply, and the "call" on OPEC oil.

Overall, the numbers show a call on OPEC oil of 32.1 million barrels per day (mmbd) for the year. OPEC had set a ceiling of 32.5, but that included Indonesia, which has left OPEC.

Assuming OPEC revises its ceiling down to 31.8 mmbd to account for the loss of Indonesia, stocks will draw 108 million barrels for the year, leaving stocks about 200 million barrel over the 5-year average. If OPEC leaves its ceiling at 32.5, global stocks would rise by another 144 million barrels to about 444 in 2017.

The Saudi energy minister made news recently saying that the production ceiling may not be needed beyond June because the oil surplus may be erased by then. However, according to OPEC's numbers, the surplus would grow to 390 million barrels at full compliance during the first half of 2017.

Last week, OPEC's Secretary General said that global inventories would begin to draw by the second quarter of this year. That statement was also refuted by OPEC's data.

The large draw (135 million barrels) comes in the third quarter. The fourth quarter would also see a 65 million barrel draw. Again, that is if OPEC adjusts it ceiling down to 31.8.

Demand Non-OPEC Call on OPEC Ceiling Stock Change 1Q17 94.6 63.5 31.1 31.8 63 2Q17 94.6 63.1 31.5 31.8 27 3Q17 96.6 63.3 33.3 31.8 -135 4Q17 96.5 64 32.5 31.8 -63 2017 95.6 63.5 32.1 31.8 -108

Note: Indonesia withdrew from the organization at the meeting on November 30th because it would not agree to reduce its output. But because the agreement was thrown together on the day of the meeting, its volume had been included in the 32.5 million barrel per day (mmbd) ceiling. OPEC numbers are no longer including Indonesia, so the 32.5 ceiling is now effectively 31.8 million, after subtracting Indonesia's production of 0.7 mmbd.

In the report, OPEC acknowledged the likely growth of U.S. crude production in 2017, writing,

production increased by 106 tb/d in October to average 6,708tb/d. This shows that after five consecutive months of increasing active oil rig numbers -they were up by 116 to 436 for onshore field by the end of October - crude production increased by 106 tb/d… with drilling picking up as well as increasing cash flow in the tight oil industry, US tight oil crude output is expected to quickly rise."

Despite the non-OPEC agreement to cut production by about 560,000 b/d, OPEC still expects non-OPEC production to rise by 120,000 b/d. This is due to an upward revision in U.S. output of 230,000 b/d.

December Data

OPEC also reported that December production dropped by 221,000 b/d. November's data had been revised up to 34.0 mmbd.This was primarily the result of reductions in Saudi Arabia (149,000) and Nigeria (114,000). Production totaled 33.085 mmbd, but this was without Indonesia. For reference, if Indonesia's output had been included, OPEC's produce would have been reported at 33.8 mmbd.

Conclusions

OPEC's President (Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih) said at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi that global stocks could be rebalanced by June, and that the cutbacks may not be needed beyond the first six months as a result. OPEC's data shows that global stocks will rise by 90 million barrels even if OPEC is 100% compliant with a revised production ceiling.

Mr. Al Falih also said last month in a press conference following the agreement with non-OPEC producers that American oil shale would have no impact on supplies in 2017. OPEC's data analysts have revised U.S. production 230,000 b/d higher and expect U.S. tight oil crude output is expected to "quickly rise."

