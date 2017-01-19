When Does Active Investing Outperform Passive Investing?

Sometimes in anecdotes created by simple disciplines that take less time per year than a quarterly portfolio review.

But, annoyingly, they keep coming up with anecdotal evidences of substantial outperformances, documented by real-time measurements.

They also typically ignore passive investors’ payoffs in peace of mind and value of time spent in other pursuits - like what it took to earn the capital being invested.

Noise about "behavioral analysis" and "game strategy"

One Seeking Alpha contributor is always beating his drum about "Market Makers" (MMs), and how they know what the big dogs of fund portfolio managers are likely to do next. He claims that gives him some road-map as to the best things to buy, and how long to hold 'em.

He even prepares daily lists of the likely coming prices over the next few months for the "best" 20 stocks or ETFs. Based on how those MMs protect their firm's capital which they have to put at risk to help the big dogs adjust their portfolios.

The behavioral analysis is too deep for many, but he has this discipline of: Next day buy any one or all of the 20, set a sell target at the top price of the MMs' forecast price range for each, and if that's not reached in 3 months, sell it regardless, and look for another better one next time.

Sounds like the trading costs of turning a whole portfolio over four times a year has to eat up any profits such frantic trading might produce. But he says one very big brokerage he knows of will do trade tickets of less than $200,000 value for $1, all costs in, and by placing orders "at the close" there's no trade spread. That's different.

When asked about recent results

Here's what the most recent 100 names from prior lists did when their positions to be bought were closed out, either by reaching their targets or by running out of time:

Figure 1

Source: blockdesk.com

This is about one week's worth of list names, 5 market days at 20 a day. That sample number makes the proportions easier to grab. Of the 100 names, two thirds (67) actually reached their targets or a gain before running out of time. The other 33 were time-closed out and suffered losses.

Measuring gains gets tricky. The losses are easy to figure, all having the same 3-month holding period. But most gains were held only long enough to reach a target. Then they were available in an expanded form to be reinvested the next day. That introduces the reality of compounding.

I'm told that Einstein, while working on development of the atomic bomb during WW2, reflected on compounding as being "the most powerful force on earth." Maybe, but when calculating rates of return on investments, it is the variable with the most influence. It is involved in the equation as a "power" function, while all the rest are "linear" variables.

So it becomes very important to deal with holding period times carefully in calculating investing returns. Dividend yields are usually calculated as quarterly payments, summed and stated as an annual return per year. More kindly (and properly) dividend yields should provide for quarterly (or appropriate time period) compounding of their potential reinvestment. Of course, at 2% to 3% annual payouts there's not much impact.

But these irregular capital gains from the TERMD portfolio management discipline are harder to handle. The way banks and other financial pros do it is to bust up the gains into little bitty pieces they call "basis points" of 1/100 th of a percent.

So, if it takes a man-and-a-half a day-and-a-half to dig a hole-and a half, it could take 4 basis points a day to collect a 1.2% (120 basis points) gain in 30 calendar days. The way to put all of these different outcomes together properly is in terms of "basis points per day."

That way, the losses can be kept separate from the gains, so losses can be deducted from gains to have a proper accounting sense of win-loss proportions. Both gains and losses should properly be compounded on themselves, each at their appropriate rates.

We're not splitting atoms here, so it should be adequate to amass gains and losses by noting the multiplicative (geometric mean) averages of each type of basis points per day outcome, multiplied by the number of days they were held.

Doing that, the average -9.3% bp/day loss on 3009 days held equals -993 basis points of loss. That loss is to be subtracted from +39.1 bp/day of gains on 4172 days held, or 2795 basis points of gain. The net combination is +1802 basis points. The win~loss ratio is 2.8 times as much gain for each amount of loss.

Well, what was our buy&hold of SPY doing all this time?

The "this time" involved here was the 7181 calendar days of involvement by the 100 list names most recently closed out, or an average, lets say, of 72 calendar days. That would take us back to Nov. 3, 2016, when the closing price of SPY was $208.84. Now, with SPY at $226.28, that's a +8.3% gain. If we annualize that to 365 calendar days, we have a juicy +78% CAGR. Not bad. A lot better than its calendar-year gain of ~11%.

So how did the list names do after all those losses?

Well, the 1802 of average net gains divided into the 7181 days of the 100 list names, their average gain during the period is +25.1%. During those 72 days it compounds to a CAGR rate of 211%. More than twice the SPY CAGR.

Oh, we forgot to include the 2%+ dividends on SPY - but that's for a whole year.

Maybe a just particularly good 72 days was picked?

Here is a cumulating plot of the 20-best list items from the start of 2016, measured in the same way as the analysis above. It shows gains (green) and losses (red), with a net (yellow) of the losses. The pace of net results has not slowed much.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

