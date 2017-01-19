Einhorn: Short Caterpillar Under Trump

Einhorn Eschews Caterpillar

After Donald Trump won the election in November, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was one of the stocks that spiked on anticipation of a boom in infrastructure spending, though it has traded mostly sideways since.

In Greenlight Capital's Q4 Letter, David Einhorn offered his thoughts on positioning a portfolio for the Trump presidency, and one of his suggestions was to short Caterpillar. This was his rationale:

Short CAT (and a few other similar industrial cyclicals that have moved much higher post-election). Every time someone says "infrastructure investment," investors reflexively buy certain stocks including CAT. Yes, CAT sells machines that are used in infrastructure, but this represents only a small part of its business. CAT's biggest segments are mining and energy. We just completed a once-in-a-generation boom in iron ore mine development, and horizontal drilling means we can produce more oil with fewer rigs. Even in a U.S. infrastructure boom, CAT is overpriced. CAT closed the year at $92.74 or 33x forward earnings.

That Caterpillar is overpriced seems to be the consensus of Wall Street's sell-side analysts, judging from their consensus price target for the stock (via Nasdaq, below).

Einhorn and Wall Street Get It Wrong Sometimes

But the example of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) may offer a cautionary tale for the prognostications of Einhorn and the sell-side analysts. Netflix was another stock Einhorn was bearish on in Greenlight's Q4 letter, putting it in his "Bubble Basket":

There is a risk that Disney (NYSE:DIS) decides to star in the Internet Bubble 2.0 remake of the TWX/AOL deal by acquiring a profitless Netflix at the top. We suspect Disney won't. Accordingly, NFLX merits a spot in the basket because its domestic market has matured, it risks an unfavorable change in net neutrality rules, and it has not demonstrated that its huge investment in original content has a positive return. We believe it doesn't. NFLX is able to report that its U.S. streaming segment is highly profitable only by allocating a disproportionate amount of content amortization to its smaller and unprofitable international streaming segment.

And, as with Caterpillar, sell-side analysts' consensus price target for Netflix was lower than the previous close:

But despite the bearishness of Einhorn and the sell-side analysts, shares of Netflix spiked 8% after hours Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected subscriber numbers.

As we noted last week (Netflix: Ride It Higher), the Portfolio Armor website was more bullish on Netflix than Wall Street. And the same is true regarding Caterpillar today: our site sees a potential return of about 11% for CAT over the next several months.

So, if you're long Caterpillar, Einhorn's bearishness may not be a reason to sell. But you may want to hedge your bets in the event he ends up being right this time.

Hedging Your Bets On Caterpillar

Let's look at two ways of staying long Caterpillar while limiting your downside risk in case Einhorn gets this one right. In both examples, we'll assume you are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 14% between now and mid-August. We'll use the Portfolio Armor iOS app to get these hedges, but you can find optimal hedges without it by following the steps here if you like recursive sorting processes.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 500 shares of CAT against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-August.

As you can see above, the cost was $2,100, or 4.5% of position value. Note, though, that the cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. And that the 14% threshold includes the cost: i.e., in a worst-case scenario, you'd be down 9.5%, not including the hedging cost.

Upside Capped At 7%, Negative Cost

As of Wednesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 500 shares of CAT against a >14% drop by mid-August, while not capping your possible upside at less than 7% by then:

Because the net cost of this hedge was less, the app was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, the cost of which was $1,425, or 3.05% of position value. But the income generated from selling the call leg (below) was a bit more than that, $1,725, or 3.7% of position value.

So the net cost was negative: an investor opening this hedge would have collected $300, or 0.64% of position value, when doing so. But since the cost was calculated conservatively (using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls), he would likely have collected more than $300.