The Inadequacy Of Goals-Based Investing: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

An investing strategy that can generate high expected returns over the next 10 years, as modern portfolio theory (MPT) purports to be able to do, may sound great in theory but does not solve the problem of an investor whose goal is to pay a large bill this month. That kind of logic fueled the so-called goals-based investment (GBI) movement, which seeks to match investment assets with specific funding dates. Investors following this approach usually maintain three simultaneous strategies based on current liquidity needs, mid-term growth-and-income needs and long-term legacy concerns.

Comes along financial advisor Marshall R. Jaffe, a promising new SA contributor, arguing that just as GBI adherents consider MPT inadequate, investors should understand that GBI too has its shortcomings. Here's one of the ways he puts it in his thought-provoking piece:

I have worked with individuals to develop personal financial goals, and I have seen those goals act as a compass and an anchor for decision-making. The Merrill Lynch report suggests, and I agree, that having realistic goals that are personally important make an enormous difference in making good choices, especially when compared to investors whose goals are either amorphous or non-existent. But that is such a low bar…"

He goes on to explain that "process" is even more important than goals, and he uses a superb historical analogy to make the point (read the whole article here). I think he's on to something. In reading his article, I thought about the fact that I personally am very goal-driven, and yet would agree that my process for accomplishing things likely has a bigger impact on such successes as I achieve as the goals themselves.

I know that many GBI adherents do embrace specific processes. Jaffe's article suggests room for making process the predominant part of the program. I hope he writes another article suggesting what the investment process might ideally look like. Whatever topic he next chooses, you'll want to follow him here so you don't miss it!

