Mallinckrodt Post-FTC Settlement: Buy The Dip Or Valeant-Lite?

Introduction

Over the past few years of covering biotech and specialty pharma stocks, I've had nothing to say publicly about one of the more prominent and interesting ones, Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). This Irish company was spun out of Covidien, now a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). A number of people have e-mailed me privately about it, and I always expressed caution about it.

MNK has now come to the fore after a high-profile settlement with the Federal Trade Commission as well as five states. In the complaint filed by the FTC and states, the first point reads this way:

I. Nature of the Case 1.Through its anticompetitive conduct, Questcor [now part of MNK] has extinguished a nascent competitive threat to its monopoly. Questcor's H.P. Acthar Gel ("Acthar") is the only therapeutic adrenocorticotropic hormone ("ACTH") product sold in the United States. ACTH is the standard of care for infantile spasms ("IS"), a rare but extremely serious disorder involving seizures within the first two years of life. It is also used to treat nephrotic syndrome ("NS") - a kidney disorder whose largest single cause is idiopathic membranous nephropathy ("IMN") - as well as other disorders.

So this is an antitrust allegation, now settled for $100 MM and a remedy to be discussed below.

The inflammatory nature of the charges comprises the next two points by the plaintiffs:

2. Questcor acquired Acthar from Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2001 for $100,000 plus modest royalties. At that time, the price of Acthar was $40 per vial. Questcor has since raised Acthar's price to over $34,000 per vial-an 85,000% increase. 3. A course of Acthar treatment for IS requires multiple vials and can cost well over $100,000... 5. Questcor's Acthar price increases have persisted and proved very profitable. Acthar's U.S. revenues in 2015 exceeded $1 billion.

Both lay the predicate for why allegedly the defendant acted as it did, and would be an appeal to emotion in a jury trial. The complaint then gets to the alleged act of wrongdoing, as well as providing important background to the future competitive threats to Acthar:

6. In Europe, Canada, and other parts of the world, doctors treat patients suffering from these same conditions with Synacthen Depot ("Synacthen"), a synthetic ACTH drug. Although Acthar is a natural ACTH drug derived from the pituitary glands of pigs, Acthar and Synacthen have very similar biological activities and pharmacological effects. As the Canadian product monograph for Synacthen reads, "SYNACTHEN... exhibits the same activity as natural ACTH with regard to all its biological activities." Questcor considers the drugs so similar that it submitted Synacthen information to support its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to expand the label indications for Acthar and cited Synacthen studies in its Acthar marketing materials. 7. Until June 2013, Novartis AG ("Novartis") marketed and sold Synacthen abroad. 8. In 2011, Novartis decided to sell the rights to market Synacthen in the United States. For years, Questcor had viewed Synacthen as a significant potential competitive threat to Acthar. In June 2013, Questcor outbid other companies to acquire the U.S. rights to Synacthen. Questcor's participation in the bidding process was a defensive move designed to protect its monopoly over ACTH drugs in the United States. By acquiring Synacthen, Questcor harmed competition by preventing another bidder from trying to develop the drug and launch it in the United States to challenge Questcor's monopoly over ACTH drugs.

While Martin Shkreli's company at the time, Retrophin, was outbid by over $100 MM by Questcor and complained, the deal by Questcor, which was public at the time, raised a lot of eyebrows. As the NYT headlined and reported contemporaneously:

Questcor Pays $135 Million to Acquire Rights to a Competitor's Drug A pharmaceutical company that has reaped huge profits by selling a 60-year-old drug for $28,000 a vial has eliminated the most obvious threat of competition from a much cheaper drug by acquiring the rights to it. The company, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, has acquired the rights to Synacthen, a drug from Novartis, that is sold in Europe but not in the United States. Synacthen is similar to Questcor's drug, which is called H.P. Acthar Gel and used to treat various immune-related ailments. Questcor's agreement to pay Novartis at least $135 million trumped a bid from a start-up company called Retrophin that had hoped to sell Synacthen in the United States for a few hundred dollars a vial, sharply undercutting Acthar's price, according to people briefed on Retrophin's negotiations. Questcor's stock shot up 15 percent on Tuesday, the day its deal to acquire Synacthen was announced. "We believe the acquisition removes a key overhang as a potential competitor to Acthar is removed," Biren Amin, an analyst at Jefferies & Company, wrote in a note. One antitrust lawyer, not involved in the negotiations, predicted the deal would receive "intense scrutiny" by federal antitrust regulators.

Now, all that is the plaintiff's side of things. The Times has a certain point of view, and so does the Obama administration.

There are two points to make quickly about the facts of the case that may explain the wrist slap here, only a dollar a share of MNK stock. Note that MNK acquired Questcor for $5.6 B in a 2014 deal.

One point is that, going back to #2 in the complaint, the price increases to nearly $30,000 per vial occurred in 2008, long before the Novartis (NYSE:NVS) deal. The second point comes from that Times article, providing some balance:

Novartis can revoke the rights if Questcor does not meet deadlines in terms of testing Synacthen in clinical trials and seeking approval to market it in the United States, according to a regulatory filing by Questcor. The deadlines are not being made public.

This would potentially be very important in a lawsuit and may explain why the FTC and states settled. That Times article went on, late in the article, to present the company's side of things:

Mr. Cartt of Questcor said the company would spend millions of dollars testing Synacthen to see if it could help American patients. "That is the essence of discovery and competition, not their elimination," he said in an e-mail. In the past Questcor executives have disparaged Synacthen. "We believe it is unlikely to be a competitor to Acthar," David Young, Questcor's chief scientific officer, said in a call with analysts last July. He said it was not a protein produced by the body like Acthar was and added, "Synacthen contains benzyl alcohol, which is toxic to children and can potentially cause gasping syndrome, which can be fatal."

Since probably over 80% of Mallinckrodt's profits come from Acthar, it makes sense to review the sales and prospects for it before doubling back to focus on MNK's balance sheet and the rest of its product line and pipeline.

It now makes sense to mention the other important part of the settlement. This is that within 120 days, MNK will license Synacthen in the US royalty-free with no minimum price for the license to a company approved by the government. So one of the key questions is whether Synacthen will destroy, or at least harm, Acthar's business prospects.

How Acthar became a blockbuster

This is a strange story. The Times began covering it in a long 2012 article. In brief, Acthar H.P. (highly purified) is a porcine product that was developed around the time that oral steroids were also being developed. Its first version was developed by Armour, the meatpacker, which was trying to find profit out of all parts of the pig. It was able to extract the hormone that stimulates the adrenal cortex to make cortisone and other steroid hormones; this stimulating hormone has the ACTH acronym, thus accounting for the name. Over time, as oral steroids such as prednisone, prednisolone, and others became widely available and then cheap generics, Acthar had few uses. That's because the theory of Acthar's actions is that it is just a stimulant to adrenal gland production of other steroids, largely glucocorticoids, and prednisone and the others of its class do the job more simply, and are given by mouth rather than by injection.

However, Acthar was felt to be effective, along with Sabril and high-dose steroids, for an ultra-orphan condition, infantile spasms. It is also approved for treatment of an acute exacerbation of multiple sclerosis in adults, and for numerous other autoimmune indications.

One of the points that is omitted from what might be called the anti-Acthar contingent, and Questcor was controversial, attracting such short-sellers as Andrew Left and Citron is that the FDA did a review of Acthar in the 1970s and updated its label. From the 2015 10-K, p. 28:

In the 1970s, the FDA reviewed the safety and efficacy of Acthar during its approval of Acthar for the treatment of acute exacerbations in multiple sclerosis and evaluated all other previous indications on the label through the Drug Efficacy Study Implementation ("DESI") process. In this process, the medical and scientific merits of the label and each indication on the label were evaluated based on publications, information from sponsors, and the judgment of the FDA. The label obtained after the DESI review and the addition of the multiple sclerosis indication is the Acthar label that was used until the most recent changes in 2010.

That's something positive, but it's still 1970's science. However, the 10-K continues, saying (my emphasis added):

In 2010, in connection with its review of a supplemental NDA for use of Acthar in treatment of infantile spasms, the FDA again reviewed evidence of safety and efficacy of Acthar, and added the IS indication to the label of approved indications while maintaining approval of Acthar for treatment of acute exacerbations in multiple sclerosis and 17 other indications. In conjunction with its decision to retain these 19 indications on a modernized Acthar label, the FDA eliminated approximately 30 other indications from the label. The FDA review included a medical and scientific review of Acthar and each indication and an evaluation of available clinical and non-clinical literature as of the date of the review. The FDA did not require additional clinical trials for Acthar.

Even though the FDA did not require additional clinical trials, the company did begin some in lupus and nephrotic syndrome. Recently, a formal trial in ALS was announced. Interested readers may wish to review the news item from this past November on the progress of the Phase 4 program of Acthar in lupus, which contains a link to the results of the pilot study that has been completed.

Anyway, there is no generic and may well be no generic, just as there is and may well never be a generic for Premarin. Questcor and then Mallinckrodt have basically taken advantage of immense pricing flexibility for an old drug that has had a new lease on life. MNK has been marching through indications, increasing promotion for various niche, approved used of the drug. Despite all the allegations, the 10-K and latest 10-Q do not reflect legal peril from investigations of payoffs to doctors or anything like that.

So, could Acthar justify MNK's share price? Let's look into the numbers and the true valuation of MNK.

Acthar and MNK - Heavy leverage, but real economic profits

MNK has transitioned and continues to transition from the high-margined business of fine chemicals and medical radiation products to the higher-margined business of specialty pharma. It's done this without an internal discovery engine. This growth by acquisition strategy can be done poorly, as in Valeant (NYSE:VRX), or intelligently, as with today's Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

The balance sheet helps to tell the tale, as do GAAP results that account for the cost of the acquisitions, generally via amortization charges. The latest balance sheet from the earnings report as of the end of September has as some of its high points:

Shareholder equity $5.27 B

Long-term debt $5.8 B

Deferred income taxes $2.6 B

Goodwill $3.7 B

Intangible assets, net $9.2 B

So there are $3.7 + $9.2 - $5.8 B = -$7.6 B of tangible assets.

Thus, the $4.9 B market cap of MNK at a closing price of $46.53 greatly understates the quantity of earnings MNK would need to have to A) earn back its tangible asset deficit (largely comprised of debt principal repayments and deferred income taxes) and B) earn back its market cap. Then, shareholders need a return on top of that.

In the September quarter, which was Q4 at the time (but starting this year, the company will be on a calendar year), Acthar showed strong growth:

Mallinckrodt plc

Select Product Line Net Sales (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2016 September 25,

2015 Percent

change Currency

impact Constant-

currency

growth Specialty Brands Acthar $ 327.0 $ 274.2 19.3 % - % 19.3 % Inomax 126.9 103.7 22.4 - 22.4 Ofirmev 75.6 61.4 23.1 - 23.1 Therakos immunotherapy 54.5 - - - - Hemostasis 17.2 - - - - Other 31.9 29.4 8.5 - 8.5 Specialty Brands Total $ 633.1 $ 468.7 35.1 %

That 19% revenue gain is impressive. The race is now on between cost-cutters at payors who are looking to minimize usage of Acthar and additional promotion of Acthar for a growing number of its numerous indications.

In addition, MNK reported $240 MM of specialty generics revenues. Most of this comes from the highly profitable controlled substances space, where MNK has some special supply advantages.

As far as the other specialty pharma products go, Inomax is a nitric acid drug-device product for respiratory distress in infants. Ofirmev is the unique IV acetaminophen (branded as Tylenol); this is growing in sales, but is also a target of efforts to use oral acetaminophen, not IV, wherever possible.

The Q4 (September) 10-Q goes into great detail about certain complex patent matters regarding Inomax as well as Ofirmev (p. 25). I cannot opine about these matters, but they are material.

Comments on EPS and tax rates

Neither GAAP nor non-GAAP is a perfect measure of profitability. For example, here's what MNK tells you in the earnings report before reporting the earnings numbers. The last sentence is not very clear for non-financial types:

Income tax benefit in the fourth quarter was $56.4 million versus $56.6 million, resulting in GAAP effective rates of negative 105.2% and 343.0%, respectively. The adjusted effective tax rate was 15.7% compared with 16.2%. The variance between the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rate relates to the tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and deferred tax benefits recognized upon pay down of intercompany installment notes created by internal sales of acquired intangible assets.

Clearly, GAAP has some problems if effective tax rates are negative, especially to a triple-digit extent.

Here is the brief discussion of GAAP versus non-GAAP numbers:

Diluted GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter were $1.01 in the fourth quarter fiscal 2016 compared with $0.62 per diluted share. The increase principally reflects strong net sales and profit contribution in the Specialty Brands segment. These factors were partially offset by declines in the Specialty Generics segment and by higher interest expense. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.04, up 21.4% from $1.68.

There's a sort of contradiction in the above numbers. If GAAP diluted EPS was $1.01, but that was flattered significantly by a negative tax rate, then "real" GAAP earnings were lower than that. Yet the adjustment more than doubles them, to $2.04.

How much is that?

In the income statement, earnings before taxes were $53.6 MM; tax benefit was $56.4 MM. If the $53.6 MM had a 15% tax rate applied for this Irish company, then EPS would have been around $45 MM against 108.6 MM diluted shares.

That might annualize to only around $1.70-ish per share. For a $45-50 stock, depending how it trades this week, that's not too attractive.

The investor, or potential investor in my case and perhaps yours, then needs to ask whether the amortization charges are correct. Perhaps they are too onerous. Perhaps the Inomax and Ofirmev litigation and Acthar product life will go well, and the company will find ways to prolong their useful branded lives to be longer than expected in the amortization tables. Acthar has the look to me of a product that just might roll on for many years, given the difficulty of developing an AB-rated generic. So perhaps the truth lies between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers, but as shown via balance sheet analysis, acquisition of the specialty products has entailed many billions of dollars of cash expenditures, and those have to hit the P&L statement at some point, as they hit the balance sheet promptly.

Thus, overall, MNK is not really a cheap stock as some might think by looking at the P/E only.

What are the prospects for Synacthen, and other threats, to cut into Acthar's sales?

It's difficult to opine about Synacthen, because we cannot be sure if the FDA will grant it a broad label based on clinical trials on one or two indications. My guess is that whatever company acquires the rights to this product from MNK will work out an optimal strategy with the FDA that would give its product an optimal label. Perhaps showing noninferiority to Acthar in a clinical trial or two will allow the FDA to be generous to Synacthen. Perhaps the showing of something like bioequivalence in the extent and duration of steroids from the adrenals - if possible - will impress the FDA (this may not be achievable, though).

Investors deal with this sort of uncertainty all the time. My take would be to seriously haircut my growth prospects for Acthar and make the company prove it can withstand what Synacthen may bode for this MNK mainstay.

Further, the macro extent of Acthar's revenues begins to bring other competition. One way is to encourage pediatric neurologists to look more seriously at higher doses of steroid, such as prednisolone, in place of Acthar for seizures. Then there is Sabril (vigabatrin), which appears to be in line to go generic this April. Whether any company has filed for this and may be ready to go is not known to me; it is a small specialty product.

In addition, one is led to wonder how difficult it would be to formulate a new brand that does what Acthar and Synacthen do.

So, putting it all together, I see the risks to Acthar outweighing its benefits.

The rest of MNK is difficult to analyze

The company presented the rest of its revenue drivers and a summary of its pipeline at the J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) Healthcare Conference in San Francisco in early January (see archived PDF). In addition to that, the company has a major dispute with the FDA about one of its generic products, methylphenidate ER (the brand is Ritalin/Ritalin LA).

My quick and dirty take after looking at the remaining products and pipeline is that this can be viewed as a series of products, marketed and pipeline, for which MNK probably achieved no great bargain on purchase. Since this is a put-together agglomeration of products, with some mild synergy in hospital marketing for some currently marketed products, there's no special reason to look at this as other than likely to give a normal ROIC for the cost of the deals, and maybe less than that if one believes as I do that deal prices remain elevated.

Summary and concluding remarks

As documented, MNK is a member of a large class of pharmaceutical companies ranging in astuteness of execution from Allergan on the high end to Valeant on the low end and perhaps Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) not all that far above VRX and deal savvy that have grown by debt-fueled acquisition. Most of them, likely MNK included, have in my opinion expected something like the following metric: pay X% in interest cost for a brand, then raise the price X+3% (or something like that), thus making money. Then use marketing magic (or whatever), create some additive or even synergistic additional deals, et voila: a successful, growing company. Then repeat.

Unfortunately, in the modern environment of deal prices, this is very different from a typical industrial or service company roll-up. There a company buys a small mom-and-pop enterprise for perhaps 4-6X earnings and instantly transmogrifies that by the magic of Wall Street into a 14-18X P/E. Add quality management, and the deal can make economic sense. But you have to buy right for the whole system to work.

MNK therefore strikes me as a company that has done its best to make deals that could create value, but deflationary forces have come more to the fore in this industry that may be frustrating its attempt to build real shareholder value despite its best and well-intentioned efforts. Note that the company has had an investor call today. Likely there will be some informed commentary from analysts in the next day or two. I will update as necessary with an InstaBlog.

Based on my knowledge both of the industry and the specifics of MNK's situation, I do not view this stock as attractive for new money. There are too many threats to Acthar over the next few years from different directions, including direct pressure on pricing from the Trump administration and other powerful forces. In addition to Synacthen, substitution of cheap steroids or generic Sabril for Acthar may slow its growth, and I would worry if I became an MNK shareholder every day that some credible company would announce that it has developed a more modern version of Acthar/Synacthen.

Finally, much of MNK's generic business relates to narcotics. That's another risk factor, given the pressing need to deal with medical prescriptions for opioids.

With the company engaged in litigation for its two other major products, I find more attractiveness in all the major biotechs and all the major Big Pharma companies. All these companies have discovery engines and none are as dependent on one product as is MNK. If I would want to own one roll-up, it would be AGN, but I remain neutral on that, with respect though for the quality of top management.

Thus to answer the question in the title, I wouldn't buy the dip in MNK, and in a sense it is Valeant-lite, though solely because of the business model. MNK is clearly a higher-quality situation, though, with real economic profits and efforts to build a credible pipeline. I think it's worth watching, and I wish management well in contributing positively to human health with its product development. But overall, I think the true valuation of MNK is a bit rich relative to its peers.

