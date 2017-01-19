Tesla Missing Initial Sales Estimates Due To Lack Of Sales Growth Outside U.S.

The good news is that December saw the highest number of US Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sales ever. The sale of 9,725 units for the month helped cement its already strong performance for the year in the US. For the year, it sold 47,644 cars, which is an increase of almost 90% compared with last year. The arrival of the Model X helped a great deal with this performance. Unfortunately, the US seems to be the place where the good news for Tesla stops when it comes to the global EV market.

While in the US the Model S and Model X finished the year as the first and third best-selling EVs in the country, respectively, in Europe, with only one month to go, Tesla's two models put together did not sell enough to get into the top three spots in the sales rankings. In China, things are looking even worse, with Tesla not in the top ten of the exploding Chinese EV market.

Tesla reported an approximate number of total vehicles sold worldwide in 2016 of 76,230 units. This means that roughly 62% of all Tesla cars sold in 2016 were sold in the US. This is why Tesla most likely failed to meet even its low-end of its initial forecast made at the beginning of 2016 of 80,000-90,000 deliveries for the year.

Source: Tesla.

If the ratio of cars sold in the US versus elsewhere continues to deteriorate as it did in 2016, eventually Tesla will start disappointing in sales more and more. The trend of improvement in terms of its international sales reversed in 2016, after 2014 and 2015 showed some promise.

Data sources: Tesla, Insideevs.

As we can see, for two years, Tesla was really looking like it is well on its way to becoming an international success, not just a North American niche seller. With the arrival of the Model 3, Tesla is likely to move out of niche market status once it will achieve sales of over 100,000 cars in North America, but it will not be enough to achieve major carmaker status, with potential to be profitable, which is what the stock is currently priced for. With a market cap of $38 billion as I write this, Tesla can only justify its value in the long term by becoming a seller of millions of cars, while currently it is yet to break out of tens of thousands status.

The US may be an important car market and thus an important EV market. Having said that, it is a shrinking car market as a percentage of the world total, and so is its EV market.

Data source: Insideevs.

Note: December worldwide EV sales data is not available yet, so I assumed the same level of sales as in November. The actual number may change the final number for US EV sales as a percentage of world total, most likely downwards, given that in previous years global EV sales were stronger in December compared with previous months.

The trend reversal we witnessed in 2016 in terms of Tesla losing out internationally after two years of showing promising signs of being able to break out of its US niche market will likely continue this year and many years after. The arrival of the Model 3 some time this year may change the trend temporarily, but I don't think it will be enough to make it permanent. China is now the world's largest and fastest-growing EV market, and as things stand right now it is not looking good for Tesla in terms of being able to penetrate that market. China is clearly putting an emphasis on supporting local EV makers against foreign competition.

In Europe, as I pointed out in an article with regard to the direction of the EV manufacturing scene there, the fact that production of batteries, EV cars as well as components is increasingly moving to Central-Eastern Europe is a sign that European carmakers are starting to take the need to compete for market share seriously. The result will most likely be a very brutal EV pricing environment which will likely last for many years. Of particular interest in my view is the flex plant that Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is building in Hungary, which is in many ways complemented by the fact that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is building a battery factory in Hungary as well. Daimler already is producing cars in Hungary, meaning that a well-established supply chain is in place. The flex plant will allow Daimler to ramp up EV production as needed, with Hungary chosen as a location giving it a significant wage savings advantage over EV producers making cars in Western Europe or North America.

Before Daimler will have its flex plant in Hungary finished, there will already be plenty of competition on the European market, where as I pointed out in my past article the era of Tesla competing with EV models with only about 80 miles of electric range is coming to an end. The Renault Zoe offers a range of 185-250 miles for almost half the price that the Model 3 will sell for. GM will offer an Opel version of its Bolt, called the Opel Ampera. Audi is looking to challenge Tesla in the high end spectrum with similarly priced models, with a similar range. These are just a few examples of the kind of competition that Tesla is facing. Europe may not be erecting the kinds of barriers that Tesla and other EV makers are facing on the Chinese market, but there are significant barriers to Tesla success in Europe nonetheless.

Tesla as a North American carmaker.

China's EV sales for 2016 to the end of November totaled over 300,000 units, which will amount to more than double the EV sales volume in the US when the December numbers come in. Europe is not as impressive as China in terms of sales in large part due to the fact that Chinese EV incentives are currently more generous on average but with one month of data to go, European EV sales already surpassed US full-year sales by the end of November. This means that in effect Tesla currently dominates the third-largest EV market.

When it comes to the global EV market, things can of course change fast and drastically in a very short time period. The US could once again become the number one EV market within just a few years. Tesla will arguably play a major part in making it so, especially once the Model 3 will hit the market. It is estimated by some sources that there are now over half a million reservations for this model. It remains to be seen how many of those reservations will turn out to be actual commitments to buying a Tesla, but it is unquestionable at this point in my view that the Model 3 seems to have the potential to be a car model that will sell in the hundreds of thousands per year range. It is possible however that long wait times, as well as the impending expiration of federal government subsidies for Tesla cars, due to it reaching the 200,000 EV's sold in the US carmaker limit for the subsidy, will drive potential customers to seek other EV or even non EV options.

As a mainly US EV seller, Tesla will be faced with some domestic headwinds which will keep it from establishing overwhelming dominance. The fact that it will be the first EV maker to reach the subsidy cutoff point means that for many years to come, it will face constant competition from a number of carmakers that are currently not even close to that mark because they are just starting to get into the EV game in the US.

One thing that should be considered in this regard is the fact that we may end up seeing Chinese EV manufacturers get into the US market some time next decade. We should keep in mind that one of the roadblocks to Chinese cars in the Western world has been their lack of willingness to observe emission standards. It goes without saying that with EVs, there is no such issue. It is entirely possible that Chinese EVs will succeed in the US where Chinese carmakers failed for many years now. In fact, I believe this to be precisely the long-term strategy that China is looking to employ by heavily subsidizing and protecting its domestic EV makers. China is looking to build up massive domestic EV capacity and technical expertise in order to one day bring its EVs on to the global market as part of its increased value added manufacturing strategy. This move is sorely needed at this point given that it is no longer the low-cost manufacturer it used to be because of higher wages compared with many regional and global competitors.

With millions of EVs yet to be sold in the US still set to benefit from the US federal subsidy after Tesla will lose its subsidy, and a constant improvement of competing brands in terms of important factors such as range, it is by no means a foregone conclusion that Tesla is set to continue to dominate the US market. That is precisely why it is very important for Tesla to come up with a serious strategy meant to at the very least compete in Europe, given that the Chinese EV market seems to be almost impenetrable to foreign carmakers due to Chinese policies. At the moment, it does not seem that it has such a strategy for the shorter term. There is talk of a new factory in Europe, but no set dates and no set location as of right now. It is quite likely that by the time Tesla decides to move, the EV scene in Europe will already feature well-established players, competing in a fierce market, with the competition either beating or at the very least offering a similar quality product at a similar price to Tesla's current lineup. Daimler's flex plant in Hungary for instance will be ready by 2020, potentially churning out over 100,000 EV's per year if the market will demand it. I doubt that Tesla will have a new plant by then. At most, it will likely have a plan for a plant. With international sales continuing to disappoint, it is very likely that Tesla will continue with its currently well-established tradition of continuing to miss sales targets. There is no factor on the horizon which will change this current fact.