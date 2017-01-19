What To Make Of Synergy Pharmaceuticals With Key PDUFA Date Approaching

"I believe there is something out there watching us. Unfortunately, it's the government." - Woody Allen

Yesterday, I did a Spotlight feature on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP). The stock appears undervalued on an earnings valuation basis. However, I had several concerns on the company's prospects so only could muster a lukewarm recommendation. One of those concerns was possible approaching competition from a competiting compound to Sucampo's main revenue source AMITIZA. The drug is plecanatide from Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) which has a PDUFA date is less than two weeks away now. Given this and a recent rally in the stock, I thought it was an appropriate time to revisit the company and its stock in front of that pivotal event.

I have also gotten several questions around the approval chances of plecanatide in recent weeks and what it will mean for Synergy. Given that, let me fire off some observations around the drug, the company and the stock. Plecanatide's listed PDUFA date is January 29th. However, given that is a Sunday, it is more likely Monday, January 30th.

I believe based on trial results the drug will be approved. Plecanatide seems to produce the same or better effects than market leading Linzess with less side effects especially diarrhea.

I think Plecanatide is well positioned to challenge and/or beat Linzess in this market. Linzess currently does just over $150 million in revenues and should be a $1 billion seller by 2020.

Furthermore, I believe Synergy will quickly file to have the compound also approved for IBS-C for which late stage trial results in December were successful.

Although approval probably will happen, which will relieve shareholders after recent disappointing and hard to understand decisions at the FDA around a variety of small cap concerns, I don't think the stock will get much of a pop; maybe 5% to 10% at best. Approval is expected and as can be seen from the chart above, the equity has had a big run over the past month.

Therefore, I would not be chasing this name into the runup to the PDUFA date. In fact, if the stock gets above $7.00 a share in the lead up to that decision I will be tempted to sell some April $8 calls against a good portion of my position for a nice premium. I still think the stock has long term upside but we will probably get some consolidation and/or some "buy the rumor, sell the news" trading action in the short term.

Three analyst firms have either reiterated or initiated the shares as a Buy over the past month profferring price targets ranging from $10 at Oppenheimer to $13 at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord's analyst provided some good color on SGYP when he reissued his Buy rating on December 23rd right after the postive results in the IBS-C trial noting "Plecanatide showed a 12.4% and 11.7% improvement in the Overall Responder rate vs control in the second Phase 3 IBS-C study, higher than the ~10% rate seen in the first Phase 3 for plecanatide, and comparing well to 13% and 20% for Linzess, a positive, in our view. We note that the Overall Responder Endpoint is an FDA endpoint, and that doctors and patients do not think about the percentage of time they are 'Overall Responders.' Rather, we believe the much lower rate of diarrhea and upcoming secondary endpoints for plecanatide will highly differentiate the drug vs. Linzess.""

However, the next leg in the stock's recent rally might not occur until after the first few couple of quarters of actual plecanatide sales confirm it can take a significant amount of market share from Linzess. The other potential catalyst is a bidder like Takeda appears to purchase Synergy at a nice premium which probably won't happen until after those April options expire.

In addition, the company ended the third quarter with just over $100 million in cash & marketable securities on the balance sheet. If it is not an immediate takeout, the company will have probably have to issue either additional equity through a secondary offering or do a debt deal. Either could trigger a decent decline in the stock and provide another good long term buying opportunity. And that is my take on Synergy heading into its all-important PDUFA date.

