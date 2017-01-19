Devon Energy: No Debt, Potential Dividend Hike

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is starting the year off with an interesting construct: no debt due this year. Considering how burdened producers have been with leverage over the past two to even three years, this is quite the refreshing thing to uncover. Additionally, it bodes well for investors as I believe the lack of principal repayments this year means that the company can restore its dividend based upon the amount of cash flow it is currently generating. A dividend increase in the current environment would largely be sustainable, which is encouraging as the recovery has really only just begun and it means that shareholders could benefit materially over multiple time horizons.

No Debt Due In 2017

For an O&G company to not have debt due this year is an anomaly. The company has made a small amount of progress in reducing overall long-term debt, down about $1 billion YOY. While the $350 million repayment last month may dent Q4 earnings materially, there's no debt due this year and there's only one maturity next year, which is the 2.25% December 15's. That's means the company is almost going the next two years without debt. While interest payments aren't going anywhere and will still retract from the bottom line, this debt is well structured such that the company can fully benefit from this commodity recovery.

It's because of this minimal debt burden in the short-term, in tandem with rising crude oil and natural gas prices, that I feel Devon will be able to generate enough cash flow to pay a higher dividend. Right now, the current yield is 0.53% on a 5Y net growth rate of -8.9%, which is dismal to say the least. The cut down from a 24 cent pay out each quarter to now just 6 cents each quarter has really reduced the attractiveness of DVN as a long-term investment over the past several months. Had they not cut the yield (not saying whether or not this was a smart decision), the current yield would be 2.10%, which would at least be in line with the market average.

However, cash flow has picked up materially in the last couple of quarters and I expect that when Devon reports Q4 earnings that we'll see a continuation of this trend. The current quarterly dividend expense is $32 million, so if a full restoration were to occur, the quarterly payout would be $128 million. With operating cash flows last quarter of $726 million and capital expenditures of $421 million, the company generate free cash flow of $305 million. The current cash balance is nearly $2.3 billion, which tells me that this company knows how to build a liquidity profile (hallmark of a good management team), but that they need to find a use for the cash.

At bare minimum, I'd want to see a shareholder buyback program be authorized. There is currently no authorized program, so if the company is trying to reduce its quarterly expense and doesn't want to shell out another $90 million in dividends, use, say, half of that potential increase to help edge the stock higher. The announcement alone would show strength as it means the company has excess cash flows to start tending to its equity holders.

Room To Run

Devon, in its quest to have a larger percentage of overall production come from crude oil, has taken on a relative strong correlation with the commodity, seen below. The last year has been quite favorable for the company, which isn't surprising given how the stock now moves. From its 2016 lows, the stock has more than doubled. The moral of the story here is that crude oil has a long way to go before the commodity seems expensive again. Most analysts across the street are projecting anywhere from $55-65 oil to end out the year, which would imply that Devon has very moderate upside in 2017. While I'm personally in the camp of $65 crude oil and certainly not on the lower end of the range, being conservative when taking on any investment isn't a bad call.

I think in the short-term, Devon has the ability to run back up to its December high of $50.69, which provides just under 10% of initial upside. Should crude oil see a few positive days, then this is highly viable. Devon has started the year on a down note, down about 11 basis points, mostly due to crude's weakness thus far. However, there are a multitude of fundamental factors that can work to crude's advantage in the short-term, like inventory retractions, more cooperation from OPEC and non-OPEC nations, and these countries sticking to their word on previous agreements.

Conclusion

Devon Energy is quite the interesting company in that it has no debt due this year. What that does is essentially open up the realm of possibilities, whether it be a substantial dividend increase or a share buyback or even and action that benefits the company itself like a capital expenditure increase or further debt repayment of later maturities. I'm interested to see how Devon will use its higher cash flow levels in the upcoming quarters.

