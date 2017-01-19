Tesla: Do You Believe Morgan Stanley?

An artist's (not a very good one) depiction of Morgan Stanley's opinions on battery cell pricing.

This article will be a bit different. I won't be giving my opinion on Morgan Stanley's price target increase on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), from $242 to $305, as well as the change in rating from Equal-weight to Overweight. The article won't have a conclusion or even opinions from me (for the most part).

Instead, I'm just going to put out what Morgan Stanley is saying, what it implies, and leave it for the reader to reach his own conclusion. The only question here is just whether the reader actually believes Morgan Stanley and believes its own projections, not mine. So here we go …

A Bit Of Background

Morgan Stanley's Tesla analyst, Adam Jonas, has been a significant Tesla bull, especially at crossroads leading to equity raises.

However, back in November 2016, you could say he was no longer bullish. He cut his price target on Tesla to $242, had it as equal-weight (neutral), and predicted that the Model 3 would only start shipping at the very end of 2018. His Model 3 volume shipping estimates started only in 2019, at 60,000 units.

Fair to say, these Morgan Stanley projections were probably worse than even most bears would agree with when it came to the Model 3 schedule.

Today, On Tesla

Things changed somewhat today. Morgan Stanley was out with a price target increase, and among the changes the most important was the Model 3 schedule. Adam Jonas "brought forward" the Model 3 to 2018, and now sees 75,000 units shipping during 2018.

On top of that, there are also other noteworthy tidbits in his research. These included:

Tesla Mobility accounting for ~25% of the target price value ($86 of the $305). Tesla Mobility, of course, doesn't actually exist.

Solar City accounting for $0 in value.

Tesla Energy accounting for $0 in value.

The Factual Implications From This Tesla Call

Here are a few direct, factual, implications from Adam Jonas' research:

There would be no Model 3 shipping in volume during 2017. This is in contrast to Elon Musk's words as follows (Q1 2016 earnings call transcript):

So the reality is that the volume production will then be some number of months later as we solve the supply chain and internal production issues. But it is a bit of a confusing thing, and it does create some churn, because people are like, well, what's the real date? It's like, you have to take the July 1 date seriously in order for some date a few months later or some number of months later to actually be the real date. So, yeah, that's actually how it has to work. So in order for us to be confident of achieving volume production of Model 3 by late 2017, we actually have to set a date of mid-2017 and really hold people's feet to the fire internally and externally to achieve an actual volume production date of late 2017. So as a rough guess, I would say we would aim to produce 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s in the second half of next year. That's my expectation right now. Yeah, so that's the thing.

During 2018, Tesla would be shipping 75,000 Model 3 units instead of the guided-for 400,000 (out of a total 500,000 unit 2018 build plan). This is Tesla's guidance from the Q1 2016 shareholder letter:

Additionally, given the demand for Model 3, we have decided to advance our 500,000 total unit build plan (combined for Model S, Model X, and Model 3) to 2018, two years earlier than previously planned. Increasing production five fold over the next two years will be challenging and will likely require some additional capital, but this is our goal and we will be working hard to achieve it.

A final implication would be that if you believe Morgan Stanley, then Tesla Energy has no value. That kind of puts the kibosh on the "Tesla is a energy company" long thesis.

Believing Morgan Stanley Is Not Just Believing What It Says About Tesla

Now, here's the thing. Believing Morgan Stanley doesn't end at believing what Adam Jonas says about Tesla. Over at Morganl Stanley, there are more analysts covering more sectors.

It so happens that one of those analysts, just the day before, also had a few relevant words to say on a sector which is critical for Tesla. In this case, the analyst at hand was Shawn Kim, who wrote (as quoted by Barrons):

According to Gaogong Industry Institute, some EV makers in China have proposed that battery vendors cut prices by 35%-40% in 2017. Our China analyst Jack Lu sees this proposal as likely to proceed, as some battery vendors in China could still make a decent profit after such a cut. We see this development as negative to SDI. A price cut, along with the 8GWh minimum capacity threshold announced in December, would put pressure on SDI's EVrelated margins. The company's W300bn buyback announced on Oct. 27 is now 97% complete, and heightened optimism on supplying batteries for GS8 is overdone, as we estimate the revenue contribution to be limited at mid-single digits. Lastly, we expect weak 4Q16 earnings (on Jan. 24), with an operating loss of W56bn due to loss-making small and mid/large size businesses.

These news led stocks of battery makers like Samsung SDI or LG Chem's to be hit. After all, those Chinese suppliers, including massive Contemporary Amperex Technology, which just surpassed LG Chem's battery production, are competing directly with them.

Moreover, the Chinese EV market is booming, hence the increase in demand for batteries. These are the year to date figures up to November:

Source: Ev-sales.blogspot.com

The Factual Implications From This Battery Price Drop

So, what do we draw from what's happening in China? Several things:

While EVs are booming in China, battery supplies are keeping up with the boom . This is direct contrast to the Tesla fans' belief that having a Gigafactory is crucial to being able to deliver volume.

. This is direct contrast to the Tesla fans' belief that having a Gigafactory is crucial to being able to deliver volume. Battery prices in China are falling even faster now than the savings Tesla expects from the Gigafactory by 2020.

than the savings Tesla expects from the Gigafactory by 2020. Even suppliers competitive with Panasonic, like LG Chem, are unable to keep up with the Chinese suppliers cost cuts . A similar effect took place in solar cells and panels, with Chinese suppliers nearly totally dominating (except for First Solar, based on a different technology). LG Chem is being chosen over Panasonic for nearly all western EVs in development, so arguably the Chinese suppliers are also getting massively ahead of Panasonic.

. effect took place in solar cells and panels, with Chinese suppliers nearly totally dominating (except for First Solar, based on a different technology). LG Chem is being chosen over Panasonic for nearly all western EVs in development, so arguably the Chinese suppliers are also getting massively ahead of Panasonic. Tesla cannot access this cheaper battery cell supply . This is so because Tesla is contractually bound to first take its supply from Panasonic, both from Japan and the Gigafactory.

. This is so because Tesla is contractually bound to first take its supply from Panasonic, both from Japan and the Gigafactory. Worse still, Tesla is contractually bound to provide Panasonic a positive return on Panasonic's investments in the Gigafactory . This is so even though prices for Panasonic battery cells were set before this huge plunge in Chinese supply prices.

. This is so even though prices for Panasonic battery cells were set before this huge plunge in Chinese supply prices. The Model 3's costs will thus be based on previously-agreed-to-prices, whereas competitors will either be making use of Chinese supplied cells, or cells from SDI and LG Chem which have to compete with the Chinese supplied cells . In all likelihood, this will build a structural cost disadvantage for Tesla.

. In all likelihood, this will build a structural cost disadvantage for Tesla. Even today, given the extreme competitiveness in the Chinese EV market, Tesla is already down to 17th in the EV best sellers' list. Imagine, Tesla, which was supposed to have a massive early mover, already sees at least 16 competitors selling more than it in China (though several are PHEVs). This just illustrates the competitive dynamic in a faster-reacting market. But the same competitive environment will also migrate west.

In Short

If you believe Morgan Stanley, you believe:

That the Model 3 will be late, with little to no sales during 2017.

That it will sell less than 1/4th of what Tesla guided for during 2018.

That Tesla Energy is worthless.

That Chinese battery cell prices are falling at an extreme rate, well in excess of any cost reductions expected by Tesla from the Gigafactory.

That Tesla will be bound to buy battery cells at higher prices than those which will be available from countless suppliers.

Do you find all of those Morgan Stanley pronouncements to be very positive for Tesla? Don't you wonder if, given those, Morgan Stanley's newfound conviction isn't based on an upcoming Tesla equity offering? What do you think would happen if Tesla announced (Model 3 delayed, Model 3 well below expectations in 2018) what Morgan Stanley predicts?

I leave it to you to reach your own conclusions.