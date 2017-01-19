Fitbit To Take On Apple In Asia For Health Tracking Market

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has very promising health applications to drive sales of its devices in an Asian market opening up rapidly to the fitness and health benefits of wearables.

Following the acquisition of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), which I covered in a recent article, there have been further recent developments to show the direction in which Fitbit is heading. That article gave details of how medical tracking from wearables will be a huge future market, which I will not repeat here. Both in fitness bands and smart watches, Fitbit has an opportunity to be a big player alongside Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Asia is a market very open to wearables and to brand recognition products such as Fitbit and Apple. Fitbit has not done much international marketing as yet, but the company still represents about 25% of world market share. Europe and Asia will both be key to this. At its Q3 results briefing, the company emphasized the international growth it had already achieved. Its short-term slowdown in growth rates has been overstated and investors should look more at its long-term plans to remain the dominant player in the space.

A transition from hardware to software and services, and tie-ups with other companies, will be central to this. The plan to open an App Store in 2017, as outlined by CEO James Park at CES, is also key.

Fitbit Partnerships.

Hard on the heels of the Medtronic deal, Fitbit in early January announced a partnership with United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). The UnitedHealthcare Motion program is available now in 40 U.S. States. Under this the Fitbit Charge 2 tracker can be used for employees to show their fitness activity and get up to US$1,500 paid into their health savings accounts.

Next phases for tracker use are likely to be in tracking after hospital treatment, biometric readings and tele-nurse services. Increasingly there will be monitoring for specific treatments, such as the Medtronic deal on diabetes. Fitbit is currently involved in over 200 studies concerned with fitness tracking acting as a predictive tool for future conditions.

Mostly these are a long way from turning into revenue streams. However, they show how this is not just a low-cost commodity product market as some Fitbit bears seem to think. How insurance companies deal with and use such information is of course another issue, and one, which concerns many people.

One fast-moving health insurer is Oscar Health, which is disrupting the health insurance market by offering a completely technologically-based insurance scheme. They supply free fitness trackers as part of this. This could well be the way the market goes in the future.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, Fitbit announced new partnerships. These included nutrition specialist Habit and bike maker Peloton, as well as a new personal trainer app in its Fitstar program. Fitstar is the result of a previous company purchase in 2015 and is an interactive personal training app. The new "Fitstar Personal Trainer Premium" service has a US$7.99 per month fee. This could be a similar revenue earner to Apple's App Store. There must however be some serious doubt whether many people would be willing to pay this sort of sum for such a service.

As is well known, Fitbit has made recent acquisitions of Pebble and Vector. In December, it tried to purchase arch-rival but troubled competitor Jawbone. This apparently fell through because Jawbone would not accept Fitbit's valuation. Fitbit was after the intellectual property more than anything else. This is especially so because Jawbone has been focusing on clinical medical devices and issues to do with FDA approval.

Fitbit itself is forging partnerships with outside companies. It is understood to have partnered with approximately 70 of the Fortune 500 companies so far. BP (NYSE:BP) for instance provide Fitbit trackers to employees who then enjoy lower deductibles. John Hancock provides free Fitbit devices and offer up to 15% rebates on term life and universal life insurance policies to wearers. Corporate well-being programs account for just 10% of Fitbit revenues at present and will be a source of strong growth in coming years. The company has a partnership also with Virgin Pulse, a "wellbeing technological solutions" provider.

There have also been partnerships with educational establishments such as Oral Roberts University last year. In this all freshmen wear trackers in a mandatory fitness program. As Apple found out, education programs are good for getting brand loyalty at a young age. This is likely to be only a niche application though.

So the company is taking advantage both of deals direct with insurers through employers, or indirectly with insurers through 3rd party specialist companies, of whom they may act as one.

Fitbit & Apple.

Apple Watch is essentially a smart watch with fitness applications. It has sold well in Asia in its more upmarket versions as a fashion accessory in a continent where branding is key. Fitness applications are included but need to be selected by the user.

Apple has been on record as stating that heart attack likelihood can in future be closely predicted by fitness trackers. It has its "ResearchKit" and "Care Kit" products on its "HealthKit" platform. In the former, apps can be created for medical researchers. In the latter, individuals can manage their own health: For instance, in post-operative care, or in managing chronic conditions. These get tied in to outside developers as well. For instance, this month One Drop launched their Chrome Blood Glucose Monitoring on the "HealthKit" platform.

With the Fitbit "Blaze," heart rate and exercise details are automatic. For the more cost conscious, the Blaze has an advantage. In the U.S., it starts at a price of US$199 compared to the Apple Watch at US$269.

Fitbit is moving to create its own App Store in the style of Apple. It needs to do this quite rapidly to tie in to trends in the industry, and to compete with Apple. At present, the company does not have the software infrastructure for developers to make apps for Fitbit devices. It is a key strategic weakness.

It is reckoned that buying the Pebble IP will enable the company to get its App Store up and running soon. Pebble engineers were reportedly quite far down the road in developing this. This will also allow Fitbit to compete better with Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and their offerings. Garmin though are more focused on smart watches and their sports applications rather than health applications.

Fitbit's purchase of Pebble gave it access to software, patents and engineering talent that it did not have before. Its purchase of Verdant gave it more upmarket smart watch options. It is thought likely Fitbit will launch a full smart watch later this year which can itself run on 3rd party apps.

Like Apple used to, Fitbit is now making the vast majority of its revenues from hardware. However, its software revenues are increasing rapidly, just as Apple's have done.

Like Apple previously as well, it is constantly moving up the value scale. The chart below illustrates this:

A survey by Gartner found that 19% of early tech adapters have tried a fitness tracker but there was a 30% abandonment rate. Many users found them unfashionable to wear. So Fitbit's move to widen its range and increase its brand attraction is vital to long-term success.

Fitbit's own figures from their annual report show the dichotomy between ownership and usage:

2013: Registered users = 3.5 million. Active Users = 2.6 million.

2015: Registered users = 29 million. Active Users = 16.9 million.

One major similarity between Fitbit and Apple is the way that some market observers think Asian markets cannot afford higher cost branded products. All those who said Apple was too expensive to gain large market share in Asian countries have been proved wrong. They are likely to be proved wrong again with Fitbit.

Asia.

China is of course a key market. A recent survey by Statista estimated the wearables market there will be worth US$1.1 billion. It expects a CAGR of 13.1% from now until 2021. The market is dominated by local manufacturers Xiaomi, Lifesense and Okii. Between them they control about 50% of the market. Surveys have shown particular interest among consumers for the health and fitness applications of wearables.

Fitbit launched itself last year on China's dominant portal run by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Particular emphasis has been placed on the "Blaze" and "Alta" models. CEO James Park at the time stated how a significant amount of language and localization customization had been undertaken.

India is a typically fast-growing Asian market for wearables. An IDC report covering the 1st quarter of 2016 saw sales of over 400,000 units of which 87.7% were fitness bands. Fitbit with virtually no marketing in the country, was the largest in terms of market value, Xiaomi was the largest in terms of volume with its "Mi" fitness tracker. Since this 1st quarter, it is believed that the market volumes have been increasing at a rapid pace.

In Singapore, a report last year showed a very fast-growing market for wearables in tech-savvy Singapore. 8 brands with over 50 models dominated the market. Health applications were quite important for consumers. About 20% wanted to buy a fitness tracker specifically for heart rate monitoring.

From the insurance side, the AIA Group (OTCPK:AAIGF) is offering discounts for the purchase of fitness trackers and up to 20% off premiums for their wearers. Their "AIA Vitality" scheme has been launched in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

Of course, as with any growing market, it is a competitive one. A well-regarded review recently declared the Fitbit Charge 2 the best tracker on the market, with the Fitbit Flex 2 in fourth place. There was strong competition though from the likes of the Samsung Gear Fit 2 and the Microsoft Band 2. Xiaomi has a strong competitive position throughout Asia for its range of products at the low end, especially in China.

Conclusion.

My previous article looked at some of the financial data on the company so I will not repeat that here. One point to make though is that its Market Cap at US$1.6 billion is substantially higher than its Enterprise Value of US$976 million. This makes it a possibly desirable takeover target. At one point after the IPO, the market cap had reached almost US$11 billion.

Additionally, its forward P/E of 12.75 is favorably low for a growth business in this market sector. The S&P 500 average currently is 20.84. The Price to Sales Ratio is 0.71, very favorable compared to the S&P 500 average of 1.96. The company has lots of cash and effectively no debt.

Q4 earnings are due 22nd February and may have a substantial effect short term on the stock price. This will be dependent upon the level of sales during the holiday period. Any downturn in the stock price would make Fitbit a compelling value play.

It is estimated that the wearable device market will have a value of US$19 billion by 2018. Meanwhile serious players like Fitbit are consolidating and emphasizing the health angle. 38% of respondents to a survey by Statista said they would be interested in using wearables that were effectively medical devices for transmitting data. The ability to get 3rd party developer support will be key to this.

Health insurance companies are becoming increasingly involved and the whole field of health insurance could be radically changed by fitness trackers.

From both the provider and customer side, there is an appetite for change driven by fitness trackers. Apple and Fitbit both stand to be at the forefront of this. As with Apple, for Fitbit Asia is likely to be at the forefront of future growth.