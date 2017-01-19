Cardinal Health Has Got My Attention Since It's Now On Sale

Using several valuation models, I find that Cardinal Health’s stock price is undervalued and provide my median fair value estimate of $105.31.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

The healthcare sector remains volatile due to the uncertainty about Mr. Trump’s future agenda on drug prices. This may have presented a buying opportunity in Cardinal Health.

The healthcare sector declined on Wednesday due to President-Elect Donald Trump statements during his first press conference since being elected. During that press conference, drug pricing was again discussed and Mr. Trump stated that pharmaceutical companies are quote "getting away with murder". The sector continues to fear the impact that Mr. Trump might have and as a result shaky investors are exiting their positions because they fear that lower revenues are on the way. I won't argue about the merit of this possibility, but what I will argue for is buying solid companies at fair value. I can appreciate these moments because it opens up buying opportunities in strong, reliable dividend growth companies. Did Mr. Trump's comments provide a buying opportunity in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)? Let's find out.

WHERE ARE WE AT?

First, let's take a look at some of the current valuation metrics. CAH current price to earnings ratio is 18.0. YCharts reports that the 5-year average is 27.10 however if you look carefully, this data is inflated due to a period from mid-2013 to mid-2014 where the PE ratio soared to unusual levels reaching as high as 72.8x. I believe that a more appropriate estimate would be between the 5-year high (27.7x) and 5-year low (12.3x). This results in a PE of 20.0x which I find to be more appropriate over this 5-year period. The industry average is approaching 30.0x while the market is 25.5x. All of these indicators suggest that CAH is trading at a discount to its historical norm, the industry and market (which is near all-time highs).

The infographic below further shows that CAH's PEG ratio is 1.7x which is considered poor value based on next year's expected growth and that its price to book ratio which is 3.7x is overvalued based on its assets when compared to the healthcare industry average. Furthermore, the EV/EBIT is 11.66 and the P/FCF is 9.13. Putting this together, CAH is undervalued when considering earnings and free cash flow. CAH is however slightly overvalued still when considering its future growth estimates and its current assets. The EV/EBIT is also higher than Warren Buffett considers to be fair with a ratio of 10.0. This paints a mixed picture of CAH's current value.

Source: SimplyWall.St

At present, there are 5 analysts with buy ratings and 15 that have issued a hold rating. There is no sell or underperform ratings which is a positive sign. The current consensus among the 20 analysts is obviously to hold CAH and that this rating has held steady since last month.

Based on the above findings, it would appear that CAH may still be somewhat overvalued and may be worth waiting for a lower price.

WHERE ARE WE GOING?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as CAH's earnings per share over the next few years.

Source: SimplyWall.St

CAH's EPS came in at $5.24 in FY2016. Management has issued its EPS guidance for FY2017 of $5.40 to $5.60. Analysts are estimating a FY2017 EPS of $5.45 (range of $5.30 to $5.60), FY2018 EPS of $6.01 (range of $5.75 to $6.27) and FY2019 EPS of $6.19 ($5.60 to $6.75). This represents year over year growth of 4.01%, 10.28% and 3.00% respectively. Management stated in their FQ1 update on October 31, 2016 that "the near-term environment is "challenging" with public debate on drug pricing weighing on generic as well as branded meds" and does not believe that it will need to price its products below market in order to compete effectively (source). CAH future 5-year growth estimate is 9.57% which is well below its past 5-year growth rate of 14.00%. This is also below the industry's long term growth rate estimate of 12.20%. This demonstrates that CAH is lagging behind in its industry and that its growth is slowing.

If analyst's estimates are accurate, then CAH is currently trading at 13.8x FY2017 earnings, 12.5x FY2018 earnings and 12.1x FY2019 earnings. This presents a tempting entry price for future earnings. If I use the modified 5-year PE ratio, based on CAH's EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $109.00 in FY2017, $120.20 in FY2018 and $123.80 in FY2019. This suggests that CAH's current stock price could be undervalued by 45.33% if the stock were to be trading around $109.00. This suggests that the stock market is pessimistic towards the company.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that CAH's median price estimate will be $79.50 which represents 6.0% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $72.00 (4% downside) to a high of $97.00 (29.3% upside). This shows that there is little downside risk to CAH's share price (if estimates hold true) while the upside potential is much greater. This is a favorable risk/reward argument.

IS CARDINAL HEALTH TRADING AT FAIR VALUE?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects CAH's growth rate to be. With shares trading at $75.00, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 10.51%. This is slightly above the 9.57% analysts are estimating over the next 5-years.

An EPS growth rate of 3.93% would translate into an EPS of $10.98 in FY2016. Even the lowest analyst estimate for FY2016 is $11.39 meaning that the market is likely valuing CAH below where it should be trading.

What is my fair estimate for CAH? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of CAH using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham's Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was the 5-year long term growth rate of 9.57%, a discount rate of 9%, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting FCF value of $2.51B. This provided a fair value estimate of $91.47. Let's assume that the market is actually pricing CAH correctly based on the impact that Mr. Trump may have on reducing or curbing drug prices.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 9.57%, and EPS estimate of $5.46 and a 20-year AA corporate bond rate of 3.78%. This provided a fair value estimate of $105.31.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on CAH's past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 11.55x for the conservative case, 12.81x for the normal case and 13.25x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $131.45B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $85.51, $91.66 and $99.74 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of CAH.

Current Price DCF Graham EBIT Average FV Median FV $75.00 $127.00 $105.31 $91.66 $107.99 $105.31

Source: Old School Value

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $107.99 and the median fair value estimate is $105.31. Based on today's stock price, CAH is currently undervalued by 43.99% or 40.41%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the long-term growth rate (9.57%) and the average and median fair value estimates. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of CAH based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

Source: Freestockcharts.com (daily view)

Source: Freestockcharts.com (weekly view)

As you can see in the daily view chart, CAH is right in the buy price box. The gray box shows the median fair value as the upper buy limit.

CONCLUSION

Based on this analysis, I consider CAH to be undervalued and in a buy range. The stock will likely continue to be pressured until President-Elect Trump's agenda and policy direction is clearer. This means that the stock price could continue lower which would only open up additional opportunities to pick up this solid dividend growth stock. The results of this analysis showed that the stock is likely valued somewhere above $100.00. I should also point out that CAH is among few rare companies whose compound annual dividend growth rate is rising rather than declining.

As a result of this analysis, I have initiated a long position in CAH.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.