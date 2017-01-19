Cognizant: Time To Consider The Investment Case

Cognizant - when can its stars align?

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) is just a few weeks away from releasing its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016 and providing a detailed look at its expectations for 2017. I have written about this company several times over the past year-initially with some level of disdain and more lately with a level of hope and positive expectation. For a tech name, the shares have been dull and have gone nowhere over the last year or over the last few months. Indeed, the shares closed today at the same price they closed at two months ago, or four months ago, and six months ago. That is a little bit worse than the averages, but it begs the question as to when the shares break out and in which direction. The company has a variety of headwinds and tailwinds to deal with. I think an article previewing the quarter, and previewing the guidance I expect to see, ought to be of some value to readers and investors at this point.

About six weeks ago, activist fund Elliott Management took a position in the shares of the company and sent a letter to management detailing its ideas to promote shareholder value. The main thrust of the Elliot critique is that Cognizant ought to find uses for its free cash flow that involve returning money to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The company has $4 billion of net cash and it continues to generate cash at modestly increasing rates - although cash flow this calendar year has dropped so far because of the reversal of balance sheet changes. For the most part, CFFO for Cognizant is a function of net income plus depreciation.

Last year CFFO reached $2 billion and depending on the trajectory of other assets/liabilities, it may grow again. CapEx is modest for this company at around $300 million/year. So the fact is that the company has lots of capital it can allocate to shareholders and still fund acquisitions if they are available. The odds are that management will say something regarding its capital allocation strategy and that it may indeed attempt to return a greater proportion of its cash flow to shareholders than in the past. Running an IT services business is simply not a capital intensive undertaking and prudent management suggests that some of the points that Elliott raised in its letter are valid. One component of a positive thesis on the shares is that Cognizant will elect to do exactly that.

Can Cognizant grow again

I do not mean that literally to be sure. Cognizant is growing a bit and the consensus forecast has revenues increasing 9% this year after increasing 9% in 2016. But prior to this year, CTSH has a very long record of growing its revenues between 15%-20%, mostly organically. The most basic question is what will be CTSH's growth looking out a couple of years and looking at 2017 to the extent I can.

Cognizant's forecast for its quarter that will be reported in February is quite conservative. It calls for essentially flat sequential revenue and EPS growth compared to Q3 results in the quarter to be reported. Q4's are often difficult quarters for Cognizant and other Indian outsourcing companies, primarily because of the calendar. Last year, Cognizant had a sequential quarter with growth of just more than 1% in revenues and at the time those results were construed positively and the shares increased by about 9% despite, a little faster than the IGV.

December quarters for Cognizant suffer because of the Indian holiday of Diwali and our own holiday season that has a noticeable impact of several percent on potential billable days. So, modest sequential growth implies something quite a bit faster on an annual basis and I believe that if the company simply achieves its forecast it will suggest that growth is starting to tick up. While I certainly do not have global visibility, my own conversations with SIs and other suggest that the company was able to at least achieve the expectations it set for itself. Given that this is a professional services company, it is unlikely that it would see significant upside in a given quarter but making expectations ought to be good enough.

I am not going to address the issues that Cognizant is working through with regards to the departure of its erstwhile COO. I wrote about that event at the time and feel now, as I did then, that in so far as the company is concerned, and specifically regarding the outlook for its shares, the scandal will prove to be a non-event.

Fortunately for investors, the shares are not priced at a level that requires a significant growth re-acceleration. There are currently 35 analysts rating the name on First Call. Of that number, two feel the shares are a sell, and nine rate it a hold. Seven feel the shares to be a strong buy and 17 rate it a buy. But none of the analysts, regardless of their rating, is looking to see more than 12% growth this year or so far as that goes more than 11% in the March quarter.

The average price target also calls for just modest appreciation. At this point, the consensus target of $64 is just 12% above this morning's quotation. Not particularly exciting. Color me optimistic, but I think the growth expectations in the consensus are far below what can be reasonably be expected.

There have been several factors weighing on Cognizant's share price performance or better said its lack of it. Elliott's letter highlights margins and capital allocation as the two chief culprits.

I am inclined to think that other factors particularly those relating to the advent of the cloud and its expected negative correlation with Cognizant's growth trajectory are also keys.

The cloud has changed the calculus for many things in the IT world and nowhere has that been more evident than in the demand for IT infrastructure. Instead of outsourcing software implementation and maintenance, users can outsource the entire package by buying their infrastructure in the cloud. And in addition, a traditional source of business, the implementation of third-party software, also is facing headwinds because of the advent of the cloud where many applications work out of the box or with minimal customization. The old concept of outsourced IT of "solving your mess for less" has gone out of fashion because most new applications are cloud applications and by their nature there's far less customization to be done in implementing them

A couple of months ago, in the wake of the election of Donald Trump, one analyst at William Blair, Anil Doradla, downgraded the shares of Cognizant from Buy to Hold. Some of that had to do with the issues regarding H1-b visas. And some of it had to do with the company's capital allocation strategy. (The research note was published before Elliot announced the stake it had taken and sent its letter to management.) I will deal with issues regarding H1-b visas later in this article in a separate section while acknowledging that my value add in projecting political events is no greater than anyone else, which is to say quite minimal.

But the issue on which I want to focus is Mr. Doradla's projections for the growth of Cognizant. He believes that the company's revenues can be divided into digital and non-digital buckets. He feels, based on meetings he has with a variety of people in the industry, that structural changes are such that the growth in digital revenues will moderate from more than 25% currently to less than 20% by the end of his forecast period in 2022. He feels that pricing pressures and diminished workloads will keep non-digital revenue growth at levels of 5% or less.

Overall, it is a little late in the day for some of these concerns to surface. The fact is that the concerns expressed by Mr. Doradla would have been new 2-3 years ago, but it was not news late in 2016. The IT outsourcing space is in transition and has been for some time now and the transition will continue into the future.

On the face of it, there are some errors in Mr. Doradla's analysis. Simple math would suggest that digital revenue will become a substantially greater component of Cognizant's business if it grows at 25% the next few years and the balance of the business grows at 5% or less.

Mr. Doradla's negative growth inflection point for Cognizant digital revenues comes in 2019. Why demand for digital transformation outsourcing will see a step down in growth in 2019 specifically is not spelled out. My view is that demand for digital transformation work is just now gestating and will show stronger growth rates over the next few years as it becomes more of "need to have" rather than a "nice to have" for a variety of users.

In any event, by 2019 using his own estimates, revenues coming from digital transformation projects will be 42% of the total and if those revenues grow at 20% and the balance of Cognizant's revenues grow at 3%, that yields growth of 11% or so, with a rising trend. Many investors would stop right there and believe that if Cognizant could grow by 11%/year over the coming five years it would warrant a higher valuation. I actually agree with that thesis but I think growth will be faster than that, both this year and for the intermediate term.

One of the growth impediments that CTSH has been facing are macro headwinds in two of its leading verticals. Cognizant is a large company, trailing only Tata Computer Services in the Indian outsourcing space but it gets the preponderance of its revenue from two segments. Overall, 40% of its revenues come from the financial services vertical and 29% of its revenues come from the healthcare vertical. The company doubled down on health services a couple of years ago when it bought TriZetto and at this point the company has deep domain expertise in the healthcare vertical.

Much of the business that Cognizant does in healthcare is done with health insurers, the organizations that will be mostly impacted by the replacement of Obamacare with something else. But what is that something going to be? Needless to say, initiating a project to enhance the efficiency of a processing and paying claims, or enforcing policy mandates in this environment is something that is unlikely to get funded and the results of the uncertainty have shown and will show until there is a bit more certainty and definition.

In addition, Cognizant has large relationships with some specific health insurers. Some of these insurers are contemplating or negotiating merger transactions and this has been another factor in curbing demand. It is reasonable to imagine that both of the above issues are one time in nature and will have less impact on percentage growth in 2017 - although I have no idea how Cognizant might discuss these items on the conference call to come.

Cognizant forecast it would have growth issues in these verticals at the start of 2016 although perhaps it was tardy in realizing the magnitude of the issues until later in the year. These have been difficult verticals for the company to deal with over the past year. There were some signs of life in the healthcare vertical last quarter although its year on year growth was less than 6%. At some point, there will be a new, agreed to framework in which payers (insurers) will operate. When that happens, there is a significant pipeline of deferred projects that are likely to reemerge as priorities.

Healthcare was a difficult vertical for Cognizant in 2016. In that regard, healthcare software vendors such as Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Athena Health (NASDAQ:ATHN) have also struggled to achieve bookings numbers for the year.

Financial Services has had its own set of headwinds with which to deal and there is no need to reprise those. There are some signs, I think that the headwinds specific to financial institutions are abating and will continue to abate in the environment of the new administration. At this point, the emergence of the cloud has had less of an impact on financial institutions in terms of their IT strategies than it has had on other areas of business. Financial institutions are going to need to revamp their systems, particularly to pursue the newer solutions that are part of what is called a digital transformation strategy and there is not an abundance of packaged software to help them do it.

Given the environment that Cognizant had to deal with in 2016, it is going to be far easier for CTSH to achieve significant top line growth in its key verticals in 2017. simply put, the comparisons are easier.

But what are the real prospects for Cognizant to sell digital transformation service and how is Cognizant positioned to compete in that space?

I am not going to make excuses for industry buzzwords. If there is a business that takes more pleasure than IT in inventing buzzwords to describe relatively mundane things, I am not aware of it. I suppose this catch phrase makes executives feel that they are engaged in some kind of noble effort as opposed to just trying to sell consulting services that solve basic information technology problems.

One can discern the difference between digital transformation deliverables and what went before. Digital solutions include social, mobile, analytics, agile methodology, predictive usage, connected products, pay for use consumption models and cloud based stacks. Most of these so-called transformation projects relate to improving business to customer communications and experience. Cognizant has looked at the kind of projects that it describes as digital and has developed a cross-industry framework. Generally digital transformations are longer term projects that are introduced in a staged fashion.

But Cognizant does far simpler projects that it describes as digital transformation. During the November conference call, the new COO described two projects in which Cognizant was the enabler of migration to AWS environments for two significant clients. There is lots of scope in the world of digital transformation, or should I say the verbiage can be used to cover a multitude of undertakings.

Despite the buzzword heavy description of the undertaking, digital transformations are going to happen and will produce value for users who get the cadence of the transformation right. In general, these kinds of projects are far more complex and involve changing business processes to a far greater extent than the kind of assignments that have come before. By their very nature, they are significantly more difficult to sell. In the past a company like Cognizant would bid on a project to develop either a very specific application or to assume responsibility for implementing a packaged third-party application.

Digital transformations need to be sold to customers who may not be completely aware that they do not have a competitive strategy in the space. For example, users these days generate huge amounts of big data about their customers and almost all organizations have some kind of Big Data initiative underway.

But they rarely have specific, customized applications to use the data they collect in a way that leads to better customer engagement and generates sales. The era of saying that using correlations and regression analysis to map potential customer behavior is dawning.

Doing something like that is a digital transformation that is going to require a customer to use a variety of solutions woven together in a strategy mutually agreed between Cognizant and its client. That is very, very removed from what has come before and I can guarantee that Cognizant and its competitors have lots of molting to do both in their sales forces and in terms of the training of their associates in order to properly sell and develop digital transformations.

The financial rewards for Cognizant in selling these kinds of assignments is apparently substantial and probably represent a significantly larger market than traditional IT outsourcing. At this point, however, no one has developed a quantitative model for just how large the opportunity might be.

Does some of the above sound fanciful or pie in the sky? Of course it does. Cognizant customers aren't going to wake up one morning and decide that they need to collaborate with their IT outsourcing vendor to reconstruct their business processes. Cognizant has a significant business consulting practice (Cognizant Business Consulting). Some will argue, however, that it isn't substantial enough (5,300 professionals at this point) or that other well known consultants such as Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Boston Consulting or McKinsey will be better able to service the market for enabling clients to achieve digital transformations.

Many of Cognizant's sales people are far more transaction-focused and I dare say that Cognizant's new COO is also transaction oriented - it is what he has done for most of his career. And Cognizant is going to have to sell lots of transactional work to its customers to pay the rent as this digital transformation offering becomes more accepted by users. It is a multi-year process during which Cognizant is going to be faced with more sales challenges than has had to deal with in the past.

A fly in the ointment?

I don't propose to spend lots of time and space trying to speculate as to how, if at all, the H1-b visa system will be modified by the new administration. There is a general acknowledgement that the program has been plagued with different levels of fraud. Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY), in particularly, has been cited as a violator of the H1-b rules on a significant scale, but certainly Cognizant has likely been involved in stretching the limits of the program. The president-elect has said he will direct the Department of Labor "to investigate all abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker." On the other hand, as is well known, Mr. Trump's wife entered this country on an H1-b visa. He has also said that he understands the need for H1-b visas to insure the supply of educated workers.

Cognizant needs a reasonable supply of H1-b visa holders in order to grow at increasing rates. While Indian wages have increased to a certain extent, the appreciation of the dollar vs. the INR has mitigated the wage increases to a significant extent. There have been some extreme proposals by a few lawmakers including one to raise the minimum salary of an H1-b visa-holder to a minimum of $110,000 and another proposal to lower the annual cap of available visas.

Opining about something like the future of the H1-b program would be representing that I have information I simply do not have and have no way to obtain. It is a risk for Cognizant and its competitors, although most likely not a huge risk, with potential work-arounds. The risk and the headlines arising from a perspective policy change in this area is perhaps one reason why the shares are so modestly valued.

Where does it all end up

The real question is can Cognizant restart it growth burners and outgrow the industry again? I have presented a case that suggests that both 2017 and beyond should see the company achieve a better growth trajectory than the results it will report in a couple of weeks. I think the idea that the preponderance of users are going to decide that they can do complex digital transformation projects better than specialists in the field is more or less risible. If users decided to outsource simpler projects because their staffs were neither qualified or had the time for many projects, than I imagine they will double down on that decision with regards to digital transformations as time goes by.

Cognizant will have to face currency perturbations, whatever they may be, going forward. That said, this company gets 78% of its revenues in North America and while it is showing significantly faster growth in geos in which it has never been a major factor such as Asia/Pac and the non-UK part of Europe, currency will be less of a headwind for this company than for many other IT vendors.

My guess, and that is all that it can be at this point, is that Cognizant will offer conservative guidance for 2017, but guidance that exceeds the growth rate that its rival Infosys offered when it reported a few days ago. Infosys is forecasting revenue growth of 8.5% in constant currency terms for Q4 of its 2017 fiscal year. I believe that Cognizant will want to forecast a higher number than that. I note that Cognizant's hiring last quarter of almost 12,000 associates is perhaps a signal that it is preparing to grow at somewhat faster rates in 2017 than this year.

Regardless of the guidance it provides, I am inclined to believe that it will grow faster by several hundred basis points in 2017 than it will report in early February, although much growth will be back-end loaded as digital transformation projects ramp up. But as mentioned earlier, CTSH shares are no longer expensive and should the company simply nudge expectations in the right direction and offer a more comprehensive and shareholder friendly capital allocation plan, that should be enough, I think, to produce positive alpha. Elliot, with the prescience and arrogance of the successful, says the shares can reach $85-$90 by the end of the year. As a shareholder, I will take that.

The company, as of this writing, has a market capitalization of $34.8 billion. It had a net cash balance of a bit less than $4 billion when it last reported results in November. Depending on how active it was repurchasing shares, either the cash balance will be noticeably higher or the outstanding share count will be lower, but for now it is reasonable to look at an enterprise value of just greater than $30 billion. The current consensus forecast for revenues in 2017 is $14.8 billion so the EV/S is a very modest 2.1X. There are plenty of companies with higher EV/S ratios and much lower growth expectations. The current consensus EPS forecast for 2017 is $3.64. That results in a P/E of 15.7X. As mentioned earlier in this article, Cognizant continues to generate a significant level of cash, although that metric varies significantly on a quarterly basis because of the fluctuations in other assets/liabilities. But in any event, the company's free cash flow is likely to reach $2 billion in 2017 simply based on the growth in both earnings and depreciation. That produces a free cash flow yield of about 6.7%, again a very reasonable number especially if growth can accelerate from the levels of a depressed 2016.

I think there is strong investment case that can be made for this name even if the digital transformation story is not totally realized. The shares are worth a look, I believe, heading into earnings and the shares seem to have a very reasonable probability of achieving positive alpha in 2017.