Paragon Offshore Announces Agreement With Its Secured Lenders To Support A New Plan Of Reorganization

Note: I have covered Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

It's official:

Paragon Offshore is making another attempt to successfully restructure its debt by submitting a new plan of reorganization to the bankruptcy court. Looking at the proposed terms, new management has obviously learned some lessons from the recent failure to win approval for the previous, heavily flawed plan of reorganization put up by former management in combination with junior bondholders and a majority of lenders under the company's revolving credit facility.

Picture: Jack-Up Rig "Dhabi II" - Source: Paragon Offshore

This time, the company's secured lenders will not only get a considerable amount of cash but also the lion's share of the restructured company's new equity. Under the new plan, bondholders would receive just $50 mln in cash and 42% of the new equity while, as expected, equityholders will be wiped out entirely.

Moreover, the restructured company will be focused "on Paragon's core regions in the North Sea, Middle East, and India" which according to new management are "markets where we have an installed base, strong customer relationships, and that we believe are ripe for a recovery."

The company currently expects to emerge from chapter 11 with $190 mln of cash on hand, "providing adequate liquidity for the company's revised, more focused business plan."

Under the new plan, the company's entire existing debt of roughly $2.4 bln will be eliminated in exchange for cash payments of $421 mln to secured lenders and $50 mln to bondholders.

Moreover, the secured lenders will be allocated new senior secured first lien debt of $85 mln, maturing in 2022, with most of the LIBOR +6% interest obligations being payable in-kind on a quarterly basis.

Furthermore, the new debt will permit the company to obtain up to an aggregate face amount of $35 million in letters of credit senior to the new debt. Existing letters of credit will remain in place.

Both the sale-leaseback arrangement for the Prospector rigs and the previously disclosed settlement agreement between Paragon and its former parent Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) will remain unchanged under the new plan.

It's very important to note that the plan again is not consensual among all of the company's creditor groups with bondholders not being party to the agreement this time which can hardly be viewed as a surprise given the harsh terms proposed to them in the term sheet.

So expect this new plan to be contested heavily in court once again, but with the senior secured lenders finally pulling in the same direction, I would expect no significant changes to the present term sheet until initial feedback from the court will be received.

That said, getting approval of the new plan will prove challenging again given the projected cash balance of just $190 mln upon emergence from bankruptcy which is even lower than expected under the previous plan. Remember, that back in October, the judge denied confirmation of the previous plan mainly because it would have removed "too much cash from the company during the current downturn."

Looking at the company's new, signifcantly lowered projections for 2017-2019, Paragon Offshore is expected to burn more than $100 mln in cash with the lowest point expected to occur in August 2019.

Obviously, the margin of error under the new plan seems pretty low again, raising substantial doubt with regard to the judge's assessment.

Granted, the company will be largely unburdened of cash interest obligations and somewhat smaller in size and scope of business but it seems hard to imagine that the judge will approve a plan that will leave the company with even less cash than previously projected.

In consequence, I would expect the new plan to be revised after initial feedback from the bankruptcy court and Paragon to be left with at least $250 mln in cash upon emergence from bankruptcy. Accordingly, bondholders might very well see their meager, $50 mln projected cash recovery being cancelled entirely, but there's also a chance that the judge views the payouts to the senior lenders as particularly excessive.

Regardless what the final plan of reorganization will look like, equityholders will be wiped out. Given the projected 95% haircut on the company's unsecured bonds, I don't even expect the judge to instate an equity committee.

Bottom line:

New Paragon Offshore management has agreed in principle with the company's senior secured lenders on a new plan of reorganization. Not surprisingly, unsecured creditors and equityholders are expected to pay the price this time.

Unfortunately, the new plan, again, removes a large amount of cash from the company which will most likely require further, material revisions before the judge will consider confirmation.

Moreover, expect bondholders to vigorously fight this new plan in court.

Under any given circumstances, current equityholders will be wiped out entirely.

At this point, it might be appropriate to remember the old, alleged Dakota tribal wisdom "If your horse is dead, dismount".

Investors should therefore sell their remaining holdings and move on.

