Market Volatility Bulletin

As the S&P 500 struggles to maintain its all-time highs, the likelihood of large moves (as priced by the options market and reflected in the VIX) remains at the low end of their historical range.

The interesting point made by Eli Mintz of VIX Central (screenshot above) is that while near-dated volatility has fallen a great deal since the election, longer-dated volatility (seven months out), has barely budged.

In fairness, seven-month volatility is pretty much always more stable than shorter-dated VIX contracts, as displayed below.

We don't want to get overeager here. The message of the VIX that I read (please feel free to disagree in the comments!) is that the market's recent bout of confidence remains the order of the day for the next couple months, but does not have sustainable footing, as the long VIX has not fallen really at all.

Considerations for Strategy*(please read disclosures):

Investors who would like to exit the market for a time may do so by selling a near-dated ES call closer to the money, and selling a farther-dated put spread farther from the money. This strategy is referred to as a collar. We discussed the spread in yesterday's bulletin.

It is our contention that the S&P 500 is presently overbought and too complacent (as evidenced by high levels, very little in the way of pullbacks over the last two months, and very low VIX).

For those who agree and who carry a long position in stocks that they'd like to tamp down, one could do so by:

Selling a near-dated call (one week to one month) Buying a further out-of-the-money put spread (two weeks to two months)

Yesterday, we highlighted the trade of selling the Jan27 2275 call on the ES, paired with buying a Feb10 2195-2235 put spread. Below was the opening bid-ask on the position from yesterday:

An update on pricing for the spread:

Depending on where you got filled, you're anywhere from flat to up around $1.00 on the spread. The market as we write this is exactly where it was at yesterday's screenshot (ES 2264.50).

What I'd like to focus on today is the visual profile on this spread - with and without the assumed underlying long position in stocks.

First: a visualization of the spread on its own, with no underlying holdings:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The dotted line shows the payoff structure on the spread at the earliest expiration (in this case Jan27th because of the 2275 call we sold). The solid line shows how the trade would behave across a variety of prices today. Note that broadly, this trade has a positive P&L with declining price levels, and shows losses at higher price levels. Remember that this spread is acting as a hedge on a theoretical long stock position.

To demonstrate how the spread looks in the context of hedging the larger stock holding, I will add a long futures contract to the position:

Clearly this looks different from the standalone spread. The hedge mutes losses on your long stock portfolio down to around 2200 on the S&P, and does so at the expense of capping your upside over the next week or so. What happens after that? We'll get there!

Concluding Remarks

Given that VIX is very low, and S&P straddles are cheap, the market simply doesn't see much upside or downside in the market over the short term. This is how we would choose to play the current situation, given the arguably overbought state of the markets.

We will continue to watch this spread and further delve into its characteristics in tomorrow's bulletin. We'll attempt to answer the following question: if you're nervous about the current state of the market, why not just reduce your position?

As a parting note, our goal in writing here is not to get you to agree with us. Nor is it to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). The goal is to walk readers who have an interest in expanding their current set of tools through some ideas for trades. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the FX and futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.