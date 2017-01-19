OPEC Oil Production Just Plummeted

This is despite the fact that their production cuts were supposed to take place at the start of 2017, not the end of 2016.

Collectively, OPEC and non-OPEC nations are supposed to be working together this year in order to cut oil production by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day in a move to balance the oil markets. While some investors have been skeptical of the seriousness of their intentions, fresh data out from the group shows that they seem to be cutting output by a great deal and some may have even begun, if the data is accurate, a month earlier than planned in an effort to fix the global oil glut. In what follows, I will look over this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Some nations cut... a lot

In its latest report, which was released for the month of December just this week, OPEC showed that, as a whole, the group managed to cut oil production at the end of last year by 220.9 thousand barrels per day. This means that output, which was previously forecasted at 33.303 million barrels per day in November, dropped to 33.085 million barrels per day in December. In the image below, you can see a breakdown of the OPEC members during this time frame.

What we see by looking at this is that, if OPEC is correct, Saudi Arabia already cut production last month by 149.3 thousand barrels per day, bringing production down to 10.474 million barrels per day. The nation has previously stated that it may be willing to bring output to below 10 million barrels per day so, if this holds true, long-oriented oil investors can expect production to continue contracting in the months ahead. Other big movers on the down side were Venezuela, which saw production decline 45.2 thousand barrels per day, and Nigeria, which saw their output drop 113.5 thousand barrels per day.

Now, before you accuse the group of being dishonest (and these numbers could be), take into consideration that these numbers are actually different from the numbers reported by the OPEC nations themselves. As an example, for the same month, Saudi Arabia actually claimed production fell by 254.7 thousand barrels per day while Nigeria boasted an increase of 403.9 thousand barrels per day. The difference is that the organization that oversees these countries has data that contradicts these claims (though knowing with absolute certainty which is closest to be accurate is impossible). Personally, I am inclined to believe OPEC over Nigeria regarding its own output because, as I have discussed in another recent piece, Nigeria seems to have meaningful headwinds facing it.

All of that said, some OPEC nations took advantage of December as a final month to pump as much as possible before the agreed-upon cuts begin. Angola, which is expected to reduce production, saw output rise 35.6 thousand barrels per day while Iraq, another nation expected to cut, saw output climb 42.6 thousand barrels per day. Iran is allowed to increase output within reason and did so, seeing production tick up 9.5 thousand barrels per day, while Libya, another key player that is allowed to increase production (Iran, Libya, and Nigeria are the only three permitted), saw production rise 31.3 thousand barrels per day.

A shift in expectations

Outside of OPEC itself, however, there is some other interesting news that long-oriented (and short-oriented) oil investors should not ignore. One of these relates to the non-OPEC supply of crude. Excluding OPEC NGLs, which are generally thrown in with non-OPEC crude, it is estimated that non-OPEC oil supply in 2016 fell by 0.71 million barrels per day. Thanks to the agreement between certain non-OPEC members to cut output by nearly 0.60 million barrels per day, total non-OPEC oil production should increase by just 0.12 million barrels per day this year compared to the prior estimate of 0.30 million barrels per day. If the six-month oil agreement is extended, I believe there's a good chance that this number will end up being even lower this year.

On the demand side, OPEC has remained steadfast in expecting slow growth for both last year and this year even as the EIA (Energy Information Administration) has said demand will rise by a nice sum in 2017. In 2016, OPEC now believes that global demand was 94.44 million barrels per day, a 30 thousand barrel-per-day uptick from prior estimates and a year-over-year increase of 1.25 million barrels per day. This year, if they are correct, demand growth should be 1.16 million barrels per day. This is up, without factoring in the adjustment in 2016 demand, by 40 thousand barrels per day versus their prior forecast.

Takeaway

Right now, after seeing oil prices rise above $50 per barrel and due, in part, to seeing oil rig activity soar over the past several months, many investors in this space are feeling cautious and they have a right to. That said, if this OPEC data is accurate, it shows that the group, or at least big players like Saudi Arabia, are serious about seeing production fall because they realize it's the only smart option for the long run.

