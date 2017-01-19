Ford's Electric Vehicle Strategy Sliced And Diced

Ford (NYSE:F) just announced that they will be expanding their offering of electric vehicle models from five to eighteen. Their current five include:

Fusion hybrid sedan and it's plug-in hybrid cousin, the Fusion Energi. The hybrid gets 43/41 miles per gallon compared with the 21/32 for gasoline version, and the Energi adds 21 miles of electric driving after each charge before starting the gas motor.

The C- max hatch back hybrid and C-max Energi. The hybrid gets 42/38 miles per gallon, and the Energi adds 21 miles of electric driving.

The Focus EV, an underpowered electric vehicle capable of only 100 miles of driving before needing a recharge. Worse, its sales have declined every year since 2013, generating anemic sales of 872 vehicles in 2016.

The Lincoln MKZ, a luxury version of the Fusion.

Ford's EV Performance So Far

Before we go look at their new lineup, let's have a look at how this set, introduced in late 2012, has been doing for them. Ford's EV sales increased in 2013, 2014 and 2016, dipping in 2015 due to low oil prices (along with the rest of the market). Over this time, the HEV sales peaked in 2013, while growth came from their plug-ins, which are now almost one-third of their total sales. All of these number come from hybridcars.com.

During this time, the percent of Ford EV sales that came from vehicles with a plug (BEV and PHEV) rose from 7% in 2012 to 31% in 2016. Their share of the total USA BEV market has remained steady between 16%-18% since 2013

Ford's New EV Lineup

Ford is promising to release 13 new electrified vehicles in the next five years (by 2021). They have promised that they will all be full hybrids or more, not counting start-stop or mild hybrids, which may also be forthcoming.

First, the hybrids (no plug, limited battery)

F-150 Hybrid: A hybrid version of its F-150 full-sized pickup truck. This clearly will use the initial torque available from an electric motor to help with towing, especially raising and lowering a boat into water - in addition to the mileage boost.

F-150 Hybrid: A hybrid version of its F-150 full-sized pickup truck. This clearly will use the initial torque available from an electric motor to help with towing, especially raising and lowering a boat into water - in addition to the mileage boost.

Mustang Hybrid: Again, the overall performance will be enhanced by the high initial torque available, which will lower the 0-60 time. In addition, to provide additional acceleration at any speed, the electric motor will be able to run in parallel, delivering the power of both engines. The Mustang and F-150 hybrids will likely use the same electrical system, which will likely be upsized from the current system shared by the Fusion and C-max.

High Volume Hybrid Autonomous Vehicle: Likely based on the Fusion hybrid, a platform they have had autonomous prototypes on for several years, and revealed enhancements at this year's CES. They say the plan is for ride hailing services, looking to eliminate the drivers they now employ.

2 Hybrid Police Vehicles: Pursuit rated, they will have the same advantages mentioned above in terms of total available power and initial power from stop. Likely they will be similar to the Interceptor Sedan and Interceptor Utility they have today, built on the same platform as the Taurus and Explorer.

As a hybrid strategy, Ford is taking the strategy of enhancing the performance of its best selling vehicles by adding electrification, so adding more than just additional fuel mileage. Also, while there will be seven total vehicles, likely there will only be 2-3 (probably 2) electrical systems, just installed in different cars.

The Plug In Vehicles

Fully Electric Small SUV: They are touting a designed range of 300 miles. If they are smart, it will be a new platform, as discussed below. The worst mistake they could make would be to have an Edge Electric or Escape Electric. Available by 2020. Also, I would not expect them to try to hit the price point of the Chevy Bolt and Tesla III--$35,000. The SUVs are selling at that price almost as gasoline vehicles. They might have a stripped down version for $35,000, but I would expect to pay $45-50,000 nicely equipped. If so, it may not be very competitive.

Plug-in Hybrid Transit Custom: a smaller version of the popular transit van that is available only in Europe.

There are still six vehicles that are as-yet unnamed. Below I'll discuss the gaps and what is missing. But first a few comments on what they are doing, relative to the market.

It is Electric Light

In 2012, Ford had three of the 10 BEVs out there, counting both pure EVs and PHEVs. At the time, they were a leader. But today, they have three of 30 BEVs, and it looks like their next one won't be for a while. In 2020, if the other six don't have plugs, they may have 5 of 50, or 5 of 75. Not only that, but at the time when the market and competition are clearly shifting away from HEVs, Ford is expanding their offering. In December 2014, there were 45 models of hybrid vehicles with sales in the US. In December 2016, there were only 34. During the same time, electric vehicles with sales went from 22 to 30. Ford's offering remained flat, and now is going to have too many hybrids and not enough electrics, unless the other six have some good news.

The Other Six Vehicles

My prediction is that there will be some good news. Tagging along on Ford's strategy to electrify its current lineup with the fewest number of systems, I would expect the additions to come from the following candidates:

F-150 Plug-in Hybrid: It will be the same as the F-150 Hybrid, with the addition of a battery. For a vehicle this size, the battery will likely have to be at least 20 kWh to give reasonable range for a vehicle this size.

F-150 Plug-in Hybrid: It will be the same as the F-150 Hybrid, with the addition of a battery. For a vehicle this size, the battery will likely have to be at least 20 kWh to give reasonable range for a vehicle this size.

Mustang Plug-in Hybrid: Similarly, add a battery to the Mustang and make it a plug-in hybrid. Except the question is, in a vehicle this size that is still at its core an ICE vehicle, where do you put the battery?

Lincoln MKZ Plug-in Hybrid: The MKZ Hybrid has been selling well and is due for a plug-in version. Plus, this takes a minimal of effort from Ford, which is what we've come to expect.

Taurus Hybrid: Since they are doing a version already of the Interceptor, the Taurus Hybrid is a natural extension. It will deliver better mileage, better initial torque and overall power, acting as an upgrade to the popular Taurus SHO.

Taurus Plug-in Hybrid: Similar to above, but add a battery. Ford may not be betting this hard, this soon, though.

Explorer Hybrid: Again piggy backing on the Interceptor Utility, an Explorer with better initial pickup, better towing capability, especially in those critical backing-into-the-lake moments.

Explorer Plug-in Hybrid: Again, similar to above, but with a battery. This could be a winner and the only one in its class, but likely Ford will not bet this hard.

With the F-150 Hybrid out there, you would love to see an Expedition Hybrid or a Lincoln Navigator Hybrid, both of which use the same chassis, but my guess is they will not go there. I wish they would! My money is on the list above, with one of the plug-in hybrids dropped, and with luck a much better version of the Focus EV, with a range of 300 miles and a good price.

What is wrong with this line up?

Too many hybrids: The world is moving toward plugs, and Ford seems to be taking only half of the step, going to hybrids but not the plug-in versions. It's a mistake that hopefully they can recover from quickly.

Too many hybrids: The world is moving toward plugs, and Ford seems to be taking only half of the step, going to hybrids but not the plug-in versions. It's a mistake that hopefully they can recover from quickly.

Too few designed as electric vehicles: By taking their existing line up and adding electric motors and batteries, they are missing what the market is screaming: that electric vehicles are different. The best selling hybrid (Prius), the best selling plug-in hybrid (Volt) and the five best selling pure electrics (S, X, Leaf, i3, Bolt, and soon III) are all designed and built from the ground up as pure electric vehicles, without an ICE analog available.

My assessment: Ford believes they are making a huge bet, but they are betting in the same way that Kodak bet on digital cameras. In the end, with luck, Ford will in 2030 be a contract manufacturer for fab-less auto companies based in Silicon Valley and China. Between now and then they will continue to sell a lot of vehicles, but every year they delay they will become more and more marginalized.