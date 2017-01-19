Has Union Pacific Returned To Strength?

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported fourth quarter results that beat estimates on Thursday morning. It looks like fundamentals are improving for the company, which could be a positive for Union Pacific's share price.

Union Pacific's shares are trading for $106 right now, which is close to the 52 week high and 60% above the 52 week low -- shares have rallied a lot over the past months, especially after the election in early November.

For the fourth quarter Union Pacific reported revenues of $5.2 billion (beating estimates by $40 million), whilst earnings per share came in at $1.39 (beating estimates by $0.06, or four percent).

The revenue number represents a 0.8% decrease over the prior year's level, which can be explained when we look at the company's traffic volumes as well as fuel surcharges:

Total traffic was down three percent year on year, with notable outliers agricultural products (+8% yoy) and coal (-9% yoy). The coal decline was expected, and a lot less severe than the volume declines we have seen in some of the last quarters (with volumes dropping by 30% or even more), which is the result of the lapping of last year's bad coal results -- comparables are getting a lot easier, thus the decline rate has dropped significantly. The new administration, which is less tough on the coal industry, could lead to further volume improvements in the coming years, thus one of the main reasons for Union Pacific's dropping total traffic will be much less of a headwind going forward.

The strong agricultural products performance was based on high grain volumes, which grew 22% year on year, with grain exports hitting a new record during the fourth quarter.

Looking at traffic trends going forward, there are a number of positives, such as the improved comps for coal, growth in automobile parts shipped, growing consumer confidence (which should lead to higher intermodal volumes), higher volumes of frack sand (since oil production in the US has bottomed and is picking up again), etc.

Despite a small revenue decline Union Pacific has been able to grow its net income during the fourth quarter, net earnings increased 2% to $1.14 billion. This was due to cost saving efforts, which helped lower the company's operating ratio from 63.2 to 62.0. The combination of (likely) growing revenues and lower costs should allow for meaningful net income growth in the next quarters, which is then additionally magnified by a lower share count: Union Pacific's share repurchases over the last year lowered the number of shares by four percent, which means the company's earnings per share growth of 6% vastly outpaced Union Pacific's net income growth of 2%.

Investors can expect strong shareholder returns going forward, operating cash flows, which totaled $7.5 billion in 2016, should grow along with earnings, and at the same time Union Pacific's capital expenditures are not very high. The 2017 capital plan aims for $3.1 billion in capex, which means that free cash flows should come in at $4.5 billion or more -- with Union Pacific's market capitalization of $86 billion this means a free cash flow yield of more than 5%.

The dividend Union Pacific is paying out right now yields 2.3%, thus about 3% of the share float could be repurchased with the company's free cash flow this year (even when making a conservative assumption of no operating cash flow growth). If Union Pacific uses some of the cash it currently holds on its balance sheet or if the company issues more debt, an even higher amount of shares could be repurchased and retired, which would boost earnings per share growth significantly (see the effect the company's share repurchases had on the fourth quarter's results).

When we factor in all variables, 2017 should be a successful year for Union Pacific: Traffic is poised to grow, core pricing will add one or two percentage points of additional revenue growth, and the company's goal of saving an additional $400 million in expenses through higher productivity will boost net income further. Add in a declining share count and earnings per share should grow by double digits this year.

Union Pacific's valuation is more expensive than it was at the beginning of last year, but that is not a big surprise: At the time when Union Pacific's traffic volumes were dropping at a fast pace, when the outlook was bad, the company's shares could be bought for just 12 times earnings, whereas the price is a lot higher now, as things are looking much better.

Based on expected earnings Union Pacific is not expensive though, at 16.9 times forward earnings the company's valuation is not higher than the average over the past years. When we compare Union Pacific's trailing earnings ratio to that of the broad market, we also see that Union Pacific comes out as the less expensive one (with the S&P500 index trading at 25.4 times trailing earnings).

Takeaway

Improved fundamentals and better visibility of forward earnings lead to a higher valuation for Union Pacific's shares, but I believe they are not too expensive to buy right now (at least not for long term investors).

Q4 results have surprised positively, and with growing revenues, shrinking expenses, high cash flows and strong shareholder returns 2017 should be a successful year for Union Pacific (as well as other railroad companies).

