Twitter: Why Analysts Are Wrong

Last week, analyst Michael Nathanson from MoffettNathanson reiterated a Sell rating on Twitter (TWTR). The analyst provided five reasons why investors should dump the stock with a price target of $11.

The stock has held in the $17 range for a while now. Below are my thoughts on why his reasons aren't pushing the stock lower and in fact has seen Twitter rise since his original Sell rating back last May.

1) Senior Leadership Defections Without Replacement

Clearly, losing top executives is never ideal. One though needs to keep in mind that these are the same executives that oversaw stalling growth.

COO Adam Bain was well respected, but I'm not sure that CTO Adam Messinger or the Managing Director of Greater China matters to the business. What the narrative from analyst Michael Nathanson seems to ignore is some of the replacements in the leadership positions, especially around live video.

First and foremost, CEO Jack Dorsey returned to run the company. Clearly, not everybody is running away, but most people don't count him considering he's a dual-CEO at Square (NYSE:SQ).

The executive that probably matters the most and seems mostly ignored was the CFO and new COO Anthony Noto. Noto was instrumental in the NFL streaming deal and was the one announcing the new deals during 2016 from the CFO role.

Other new executives include Periscope CEO Kayvon Beykpour and VP of Products Keith Coleman. Kayvon leads the crucial development of live video on Periscope and Keith was the CEO of a business that developed several apps. Both chose to join Twitter as part of deals.

As well, CMO Leslie Berland only joined the company back a year ago.

Clearly the narrative that executive defections have occurred without replacement is categorically false.

2) Streaming Sports Transformation Will Likely Fail As NFL Explores New Options

The NFL deal probably failed to generate the user growth that Twitter hoped for, but this doesn't mean that transforming to a sports platform has failed. Noto just announced an expanded partnership with the PGA Tour for 2017 making this reason to sell perplexing.

The company has failed to keep users up to date on ongoing and upcoming live shows. Whether or not Twitter keeps the NFL deal is probably irrelevant.

Twitter has signed up plenty of daily and weekly shows like the ones from 120 Sports and the NBA. Besides, Twitter didn't have the highest bid on the original NFL deal so one shouldn't count the company and Noto out of the running for future games.

Again, the negative narrative here focuses entirely on the NFL and not the entirety of the sports packages that now include deals with the PGA, MLB and NBA, among others.

3) Trump Bump Does Not Translate Into Global Growth

The Trump bump seems almost impossible to analyze at this point. His tweets were mostly ignored until close to the election and definitely expanded engagement after being elected.

Maybe Nathanson has accurate data from Q4 or not, but Donald Trump hasn't even been sworn in as president of the US yet so any impact appears premature to measure.

If one goes back to October weeks before the presidential voting when most thought Trump wasn't going to win, his normal tweet had engagements in the 25K range (counting replies, retweets, and likes). Now, a typical tweet can top 150K engagements and this doesn't count all the additional views.

Some tweets like this one approach 200K.

Any logical conclusion regarding the impact of the leader of the free world utilizing Twitter as a media platform appears completely unknown at this point. Until the election, most media pundits assumed Trump wouldn't win and only until recently have people realized that Trump would use the social media site after inauguration.

What we do know is that engagement is up some six fold and major corporations and CEOs are utilizing Twitter to respond to claims by Trump. As an example, see the Allergan (NYSE:AGN) CEOs tweet here.

4) Checks Indicate US Growth Could Be Negative In 4Q

This reason is more difficult to dispute. The reduction in the sales force and the COO leaving don't suggest numbers will be that great. As well, Twitter spent the second half of the year focused on increasing users over monetization. A lot of the live-streaming deals weren't initially focused on generating ad revenues.

The market is only going to care about user growth at this point. With 317 million MAUs during Q3, the market is going to want at least 320 million or more for Q4.

5) TWTR Comparable Value To Internet Peers Is Too High

Valuation is a sticking point at these levels. If one assumes the platform is dead or terminal growth won't ever exceed 10% going forward, the stock is expensive.

If one sees the platform as infinitely valuable and the future of media considering Donald Trump in part won the U.S. presidential race using the site, Twitter is worth far more than the internal buyout target reportedly set at $29 last year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that most people negative on Twitter are missing the new leaders at the company and the engagement levels. As well, the platform may or may not keep a deal with the NFL, but other services like Bloomberg, Cheddar and 120 Sports run daily shows that are likely infinitely more important than only 10 games a year.

The valuation does suggest that Twitter needs to show that engagement will grow in 2017. The $11 price target would value the stock below $8 billion without even factoring in the cash balance.

Nathanson might be surprised that the stock is trading far above the target price at $17, but one only needs to reveiw the list of potential suitors from last October and realize that most of those firms bailed due to price. A significant dip in stock price would no doubt bring out a lot of those suitors back to bid on Twitter.