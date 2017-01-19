RAIT Financial Trust Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

Although it has performed poorly in relation to its peer group, I believe it still offers a potentially reliable investment.

Accordingly, its preferreds appear to have maintained and even marginally increased their value.

RAS common shares have performed well this past quarter in spite of the fact that the company continues to lose money.

This review updates my look at RAIT Financial (NYSE:RAS) from my October 6, 2016 article, "RAIT Financial Trust Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor."

In spite of the fact that over the past quarter RAS continued to lose money, you could never tell this because of the way its commons performed by increasing in value.

Though I hope you will read the original linked article in full, my bottom line assessment and buy recommendation at the time were as follows:

I have decided to pay a bit more attention because RAIT's underpinnings are not as sound as some of the other companies I have recently updated. I initially scanned for some recent news, but found none, which as the old saying goes: No news is good news.

At the time, I checked further and reported:

Apparently little has changed as far as I'm concerned and I reported back in June. It remains an unhealthy company, but one I'm willing to maintain my preferred investment in. I'm also sticking with it because for some reason, like cockroaches, these REIT's seem to survive just about anything.

Let's see how RAS's commons have performed over the past quarter since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

It appears that over the past three months, RAS's share price movement has been on an upward trajectory. On October 18, 2016, it traded at $3.06; now it's priced at $3.63. That's a $0.57 increase.

Now let's compare RAS's share performance over the past three months in relation to a number of its peers. Chart provided by Yahoo Finance:

According to the chart above, which happens to be a five-year chart (because the usual three-month update chart showed little but a straight unintelligible line) RAS performed close to the bottom of its peer group. Not a surprise to me because it's what I expected and what I predicted. The peer comparisons charted above are: Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE:FUR), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NCT), Ares Commercial RE Corp. (NYSE:ACRE), and Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Before we discuss RAS's future prospects, let's see how its preferreds have fared during the past three months. The following charts are provided by MarketWatch:

In tandem with the performance of its commons, two slightly increased in value except for the A, which slightly decreased in value.

Now for a little forward guidance

The company's current market value is $353.49 million. It lost $62.01 million on sales of $265.80 million. The previous year, it was up a resounding 52.37%. Its current and LT debt/equity is 3.57. Regardless, I still consider the preferreds of this company a safe investment.

Additionally, as recently reported, in a January 10, 2017 RAIT press release:

Making further progress in getting out of the property ownership business, RAIT Financial [RAS] announces the sale of four apartment complexes over the last several weeks for a total of $109.2M. After paying off debt and transaction costs, the company came away with $14.8M, and expects to book a total gain of $27.4M. Since the start of 2016, RAIT has generated $374.5M in gross proceeds from property sales, and paid off $325.6M of related debt.

Consequently, I continue to believe that a preferred investment in this company is a relatively safe investment and the only thing left to determine is which preferred is the current best buy.

RAS Preferreds 1-18-17

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best RAS-A 1.9375 20.70 1.9375/20.70 9.36% RAS-B 2.09375 22.21 2.09375/22.21 9.43% Best RAS-C 2.21875 23.55 2.21875/23.55 9.42%

Because they are all presently callable, I'm sticking with my choice that B is still the best buy simply because it offers the best yield and will not be called at least until after the C is called.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAS-B,RAS-C,MITT-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.