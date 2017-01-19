Exxon Mobil: Permian Acquisition, Strategy And Oil Pricing

The acreage acquisition by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is more than just a strategic Permian play. It is that, but through other lenses, it speaks to the trends in oil and gas markets in a broader sense. Exxon's purchase of XTO Energy in late 2009 added a strategic operations piece to the integrated Major's portfolio. Remember that XTO Energy is a Fort Worth-based firm focused on unconventionals production, ie., shale gas and oil. Their wheelhouse is in the Permian's backyard, so the new acreage allows XTO to do what it does best, which will include drilling longer laterals on contiguous acreage.

Aside from adding to Exxon's Permian production, the addition of the Delaware Basin follows a trend toward increased onshore production in the U.S. and the new currency of the "buy America" theme. The Bass family purchase (which by the way the Bass family is synonymous with Fort Worth) adds 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to Exxon's existing net 140,000 boepd in the Permian. Additionally, XTO Energy was the number one producer of natural gas in Texas in 2015, producing about 10% of the state's resources. Its oil production ranked 11th, with approximately 64,000 barrels of daily average production. The new asset of 250,000 Permian acres will increase Exxon's oil weighting, which was getting gassier, from the prospects of 3.4 billion barrels (BOE) with 75% liquids.

Exxon is a financially conservative company. They tend to not make a move until the path ahead is clear. While many deals have been done in the Permian of late, the larger picture of continued lower oil prices, relatively speaking, is a possibility that a mega-player like Exxon takes seriously. In recent work on oil markets, in spite of attempted production cuts by OPEC, U.S. shale producers will continue to grow production to make every barrel count. The maximization of well performance, extending estimated ultimate recoveries, will be a major goal of shale manufacturing. In conversations with top shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last year, the industry was really only arriving at shale 1.5 (given the options of 1.0 - 3.0) in a technological and manufacturing prowess sense. Exxon hints at this with the emphasis on longer laterals.

In further work on oil pricing, demand and market re-balancing, using Energy Information Administration data, in 2017 demand appears to soak up past excesses and align more with production. In 2018, a tighter picture of the balance between supply and demand emerges.

According to the EIA's short-term outlook, prices for both WTI and Brent average in the mid- to upper $50 range through 2018. In oil supply, what OPEC taketh away, U.S. shale may giveth back. In the chart below, I see little chance of the low oil and gas resource technology case or the low oil price to the extent that the red line conveys. And this very chart is another reason for Exxon to add a piece of the Permian to their sprawling energy empire. There is simply no downside here.

Looking at the Texas case for new activity, the Texas Railroad Commission reported:

The Commission issued a total of 1,009 original drilling permits in December 2016 compared to 727 in December 2015.

Of the 1,009 permits, 374 were directed toward the Permian Basin, which comprises both the Midland and Delaware Basins. Further the active rig count in Texas is nearly half of the total for the entire U.S. Tight oil production dominates U.S. production growth, according to the EIA's 2017 annual outlook (p.43).

Given lower prices, demand for oil and related products is in growth mode. Global petroleum and other liquids consumption growth is expected to be about 1.6 million b/d in 2017 and 1.5 million b/d in 2018, with most of the growth from China, India and the Middle East, and particularly Saudi Arabia. In 2018, depending on economic growth, demand could rise further and start to exert some pressure on market balance and price, especially if investment does not catch up and inflationary pressures influence costs of production.

While the Permian chapter takes its course, another chapter opened for Exxon with the latest news about the Saudi petrochemical venture with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. or SABIC. The proposed project consists of a Gulf Coast ethylene cracker with partner Exxon.[i] This venture would further advance the downstream side of Exxon's asset profile. Given U.S. hydrocarbon liquids trends, this adds another layer of future growth opportunity for Exxon. Compared to Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon's stock has been on the decline, which provides an entry for those considering the stock.

Further along in time and space, there's the re-emergence of Exxon research about commercial-scale algae for biofuels. While other majors like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are talking about hydrogen, alongside automakers Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) at Davos.

