Netflix: Be Careful With This Momentum Play

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported strong subscriber and operating income growth for 2016 Q4, which has been warmly received by investors. While Netflix continues to be a buy based on growth momentum, investors should be somewhat cautious. The growth trajectory of Netflix may not be sustainable.

Borrowing for Growth

The Q4 report offered some genuinely good news for investors. Revenue was up 36% y/y to $2.477 billion, and operating income was up 156% to $153.9 million. However, interest and other expenses held down net income, which "only" increased 54% to $66.7 million. Still very good numbers.

Subscriber growth was also strong, with 10% y/y growth in the US and 48% internationally. Total streaming memberships were 93.796 million.

Based on these results, Netflix is up 5% as of this writing. Following the Q3 earnings report, I had rated Netflix a buy on the basis of its strong momentum, and subsequent events have certainly justified this. So what's not to like?

Besides the obvious answer of the seemingly unjustified P/E, the earnings report contained a number of red flags for investors. Perhaps the most glaring was the negative free cash flow of $1.660 billion for the year, a dramatic increase of 80% compared to last year's negative $920.6 million.

This year, Netflix borrowed another $1 billion, bringing its total long-term debt to $3.364 billion. Servicing that debt now costs the company $43.6 million per quarter.

Net Worth

Not a problem, you say? Operating income growth can more than cover the cost of servicing the debt, and besides, that borrowed $1 billion bought Netflix a lot of exclusive content, didn't it?

It may have helped. According to the cash flow statement, NFLX spent $8.653 billion on new content assets in 2016. These content assets include licenses for non-Netflix content as well as Netflix original content.

But let me zoom out further to try to get a big picture view of Netflix's assets and liabilities. Most of the money the company now owes is not in the form of its literal debt, but in the form of current content liabilities and non-current content liabilities. Current content liabilities were $3.632 billion as of the end of 2016, and non-current content liabilities were $2.894 billion.

According to a discussion on page 26 of last year's SEC 10-K, these liabilities can include costs associated with the acquisition, licensing and production of current content, as well as commitments to produce future content. Netflix doesn't make clear how much is money owed for content already produced or licensed and how much of the liability is for future commitments. So Netflix could be parking a lot of debt in the form of money owed for content that it hasn't paid yet.

Zooming out a little further, we can make some observations about the change in total assets versus the change in total liabilities. Total assets at the end of 2016 were $13.586 billion, an increase of a little over $3 billion compared to 2015. Most of this came from an increase in the valuation of non-current content assets, which grew from $4.312 billion in 2015 to $7.274 in 2016.

Meanwhile, liabilities also grew by about $3 billion, from $7.979 billion in 2015 to $10.906 billion in 2016. This increase was spread more or less evenly over the current content liabilities, non-current content liabilities, and the $1 billion increase in debt.

Netflix is claiming that it's growing its net worth, defined here as total assets - total liabilities between 2015 and 2016. In 2015 that net worth was $2.223 billion, and in 2016, it was $2.680 billion. In the process, Netflix moved about $3 billion of content assets into the non-current content category between 2015 and 2016.

So what's going on? Every year older original and licensed content is moved into the non-current content asset category. The appearance of increasing net worth really turns upon the valuation of these current and non-current content assets. Investors are taking the word of Netflix that these assets really are worth what is claimed. This may be cut and dried in the case of licensed content for which fees are capitalized, but for original content, the valuations may be quite a bit softer.

While there may be some doubt about the valuation of the content assets, there can be little doubt about the associated liabilities. These would be calculated based on contractual obligations to pay money owed for content under the terms of the contracts by which the content was acquired, as well as future contractual obligations. Once again, I'll concede that we don't know what the liability mix is here. But Netflix probably gets fairly liberal terms for content acquisition that do not require it to pay the full cost of content to the content producers up front.

Investor Takeaway

Netflix supporters generally cite its original content as a positive discriminator and a key reason why it continues to grow, and they're right. The question in my mind and other Netflix skeptics has been whether the growth trajectory is sustainable.

The relative opacity surrounding the financial performance of original content continues to make it difficult to discern whether Netflix is really getting a reasonable return on its investment in original content as well as licensed content. This issue of return on the content investment speaks to the sustainability of the Netflix growth model, and therefore is a pressing one for investors.

Although Netflix isn't offering sufficient detail to resolve these issues, there is now sufficient data to be more than a little concerned. The negative free cash flow combined with what may well be overvaluation of content assets should alarm Netflix investors, especially since so much cash flow is going into content acquisition.

Netflix continues to be a reasonable momentum play, and therefore I continue to rate it a buy on that basis. But investors have reason to be cautious, as a pullback could be triggered by any number of circumstances, including lack of subscriber growth or declining net income.

