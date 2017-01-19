The Most Important Thing Is...Taking The Market's Temperature

No one can constantly and correctly make these sort of calls, but what we can do is work to figure out what the market conditions are at present.

Chapter 15 of Howard Marks' book "The Most Important Thing" is of particular use at times like this, when tops and rallies are being called for by investors.

"The Most Important Thing is...Having a Sense for Where We Stand", this is the title of Chapter 15 in Howard Marks' book "The Most Important Thing". If you haven't yet read the book, I can't recommend it highly enough. I find myself re-reading this chapter at times of uncertainty in the market, such as we find ourselves in today, with a new controversial President elect being sworn in among a slew of other ongoing political, economical, and financial shifts. The premise of the chapter is that its highly unlikely that anyone can accurately and consistently predict the forward course of the markets. Calling absolute tops and bottoms is a loser's game. What we can do, however, is asses what current conditions are as a whole, and see where that leaves us in terms of portfolio structure. Below is a summary of important questions to ask from the book, along with ideas to help decide how you answer each question.

Key Questions to Ask Yourself When Judging Market Behavior

Marks lists several points that we will go through in slightly greater detail with respect to today's markets. These are things you should be asking yourself when thinking about how to interpret the constant stream of information fed to us on everything investment related.

1. Are investors overall optimistic or pessimistic on the market's future performance? This first point is a little harder to put a specific number on, but can be deduced from seeing how markets react to brief pullbacks, commentary on sites such as Seeking Alpha, and what the prevailing points of discussion are amongst your colleagues in the field. For the last few years now, we've seen several pullbacks (August 2015, January 2016, Brexit, Trump election overnight market turmoil) that were quickly met with buying that stopped a further decline in its tracks. This shows that doubt is fleeting and pullbacks are seen as opportunities. Currently, two of the main ideas being floated around is the "Trump rally" and Dow 20k. Both are optimistic in nature, giving off the idea that Trump's policy plans and pro US rhetoric will drive the stock market to new highs, along with sending the Dow towards, and then past, the 20k mark for the first time in history. Alongside this, articles quoting surveys of US investor optimism have been coming out with positive outlooks. Overall then, it does seem like the prevailing theme is optimism, and that equities will advance further going into 2017, with investors seeing brief pullbacks as opportunities to "buy the dip" and continue along for the ride.

2. Does the media say the market should be jumped into, or avoided? This is another point that is best judged by tuning into Bloomberg, CNBC, Business News Network etc to see what the daily stories and themes are. The programs tend to give an idea as to what the average investor may be thinking at present in regards to market outlook. Bullishness from these programs should be met with skepticism to avoid following herd like behavior, while pessimism towards the market, or certain sectors, should be explored for potential overreactions to negative news and the opportunity for mispricings. Another point I like to add to this section is what the major financial institutions put out to indicate their stance on the market. The current consensus is for further gains in the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), with targets ranging from 2300-2450.

3. Are novel investment ideas readily accepted or treated with skepticism, are securities offerings and fund openings treated as get rich quick schemes or as possible pitfalls? In times of optimism and surging markets, its common to see new hedge funds, ETFs, equity offerings, and IPOs offered to the public to invest in. These new opportunities are welcomed as novel ways to continue to cash in on market strength, and an increasing number of these investment opportunities are offered to meet bullish investor demand. In uncertain times, its more likely that we see fund closings, fewer IPOs, and fewer investment vehicles created since demand is weak. Currently, hedge fund closures outnumber hedge fund openings, and IPO filings decreased again for their second year in a row since the recent peak in 2014.

4. Has the credit cycle made capital easy, or difficult to obtain? This question is one of my favorites, and should begin by familiarizing yourself with Ray Dalio's classic video on how the economic machine works. In optimistic times, such as pre-2008, financial institutions loosen their restrictions on lending, and capital is easily acquired by those seeking to buy assets. Coupled with low interest rate environments, borrowing is made cheap and easy, so the amount of money seeking investment opportunities increases disproportionately, leading to bubblish valuations (i.e the housing market bubble). When rates are increasing, or lending requirements become more strict, access to capital declines, and therefore investment capital overall decreases leading to pullbacks in valuations. This is a simplistic overview, but has some merit for judging whether too much "easy money" is propping up asset valuations. Current factors for this indicator include US housing price trends which can give an idea as to whether individuals are both willing and able to take on larger mortgages to finance home purchases. Another useful resource is the Federal Reserve Board's bank lending practice survey which is a quarterly report on how banks are approaching issuing loans to both commercial borrowers and households.

5. Are P/E ratios high relative to historical averages, and are yield spreads tight or generous? This is the last point in Marks' summary of factors used to determine the state of the market, and is the most numerically measurable. Currently, the S&P500 sports a P/E ratio of ~26, which is quite a bit higher relative to its historical average of ~15. Why does this matter? Because forward returns have been historically low for investments made during times of higher relative market P/E levels. However, this isn't to say that further upside can't occur. You only have to look back within the last 15 years to see that market P/Es can hit highs of 40+ and 120+ in 2002 and 2009. Another useful indicator within this theme is the Total Market Cap to GDP ratio famously quoted by Warren Buffet. It looks at what the total market value of the Wilshire 5000 index is relative to US GDP, and uses the ratio to determine whether market valuations are excessive or not. Currently, the ratio stands at ~126%, which is in the region of significantly overvalued according to the table given, and suggests that overall the market is quite excessively priced at present. Lastly, yield spreads between treasuries and junk/high yield bonds can give a good idea whether there is a search for yield as increased capital and risk tolerance drives down the yield on traditionally riskier forms of bonds, making the spread between treasuries and junk bonds narrower. As seen in the link, the spread between treasuries and high yield bonds is around 4% currently, which is near the average lows of 2-3% seen during optimistic market periods.

How To Use These Questions to Figure Out "Where We Stand"

At the end of the chapter, Marks gives a quick checklist to go through while asking the above questions to determine whether market sentiment is overly bullish, suggesting lofty valuations and more caution with your investments, or whether its overly bearish, indicating valuations may be low and markets should be explored for bargains. Here is a brief summary of that checklist to use as you work to figure out your take on the market cycle.

Economic/Market Outlook: Optimistic or Pessimistic

Lender Behavior: Eager to lend or Strict lending requirements

Capital Abundance: High or Scarce

Interest Rates: High or Low

Spreads: Narrow or Wide

Investor Sentiment: Willing to buy or Hesitant to buy

Markets: Crowded or Avoided

Asset Prices: High or Low

Prospective Returns: Low or High

If you find yourself circling the left hand option more often then not, Marks suggests that it could be time to take extra caution with your capital.

