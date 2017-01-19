Is The Next Leg Higher For Equities On The Horizon?

Summer in January, I wish it were so. The market seems to have gotten its season mixed up. The more things change, the more things look the same? Maybe. I decided to take a better look at this past summer and wanted to see if there were any similarity between then and now.

Breaking It Down

I ran the period from June 30th, 2016, until August 31st, 2016.

The top performing sectors Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI), Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK). The worst performing sectors Energy, Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV), and Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP). Meanwhile. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) as measured by the SPY was flat. Fast forward to today.

Shorter period yes, I wanted to start with a month end as opposed to the middle of a month. Best performing sectors - XBI, XLY and XLK. Worst performing - XLE, XLF and XLU. SPY up a little bit. Interesting, but not the same, but not all that dissimilar.

The best performing sectors have of two out of three, while the worst performing sector has one out of three. What I found most interesting is that the XBI is leading all sectors higher, despite all the negative politically talk around them.

Does this mean anything or I am just grasping at straws? Hard to say, perhaps the only thing similar today, and the summer is that the markets are dull and boring.

Whatever the case, I think this lull ends very soon. Why? Well tomorrow everything changes. The President-Elect becomes the President, and whether you like it or not, there will be a lot of change coming our way.

Change Is Coming

The change as we have spoken about before will come through tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending. What comes first is anyone guess, but it seems to me that it is likely to be tax reform. I would hope that tomorrow in the President's inauguration speech - he will lay out a roadmap and his expectations of programs and policies he wants to handle in his 100 days.

If we got nothing else in the first 100 days other than corporate tax reform and with a tax rate of 15%, it would be an enormous deal to many bottom lines. Let me give you an example. I will use Disney (NYSE:DIS), which for full disclosure, I own and the clients of Mott Capital own. In 2015, according to Disney's 10-K, the company had net income before tax $14.8 billion. Disney paid taxes of $5.07 billion, which represented nearly 35%. That gave Disney net income of $9.79 billion, giving Disney diluted EPS of $5.73. Now, let us use a 15% rate instead of 35%. From taxes of $5.07 billion, it would drop to $2.22 billion, that would bring Disney's net income from $9.79 billion, up to $12.58 billion. Disney has 1.639 billion diluted shares, meaning EPS would climb to $7.67 per share. Disney currently trades at $107.73, giving DIS a trial P/E of 19 at the old tax rate, but at the new tax rate, it is trading at only at a trailing P/E of 14.

If we get nothing else in the first 100 days but a lower corporate tax, the market could have a lot of room to run. Also, not just stocks like Disney will be trading at lower multiples, but nearly the whole S&P 500 will be trading at lower multiples when looking forward. We have yet to even talk about deregulation or increased spending.

Summary

So although it feels like the middle of August and the market is acting as though it is the summer, there is a potentially massive change coming. My hopes and thoughts are that once we get past tomorrow things will begin picking up again, and mean that literally, up as in higher equity market prices on the near-term horizon.

Remember in our research area we offer instructional video market commentaries and track market themes and trends. If you'd like to get a full listing of the different items we currently have a rating or view on, you can find a list in our research area.

