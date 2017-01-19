Why Whiting Petroleum Will Rise 53% In 2017

Due to a higher enterprise value, driven by EBITDA growth, and WLL’s proceeds from asset sales, its market cap will rise impressively and lead to 53% upside.

Even a minimal drop in WLL’s costs will allow it to enhance its EBITDA to $1.1 billion, which is 53% higher than its TTM EBITDA.

Due to an improvement in the benchmark WTI price, WLL will witness an improvement in its average realized price, which will lead to a higher top line.

WLL could achieve production growth of at least 10% in 2017 as it completes its drilled but uncompleted wells, or DUCs, which will lead to an improvement in financials.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is all set to increase its production in 2017 as it will start completing its drilled but uncompleted wells in an improving oil price environment. More specifically, Whiting has stated that it will be completing its drilled but uncompleted wells by the end of the year. As the company goes on to complete more of its wells, it will be able to achieve a production exit rate growth in the double-digits in 2017 at the current WTI pricing of almost $52 per barrel as it brings online its wells.

So, we will be using this production forecast to predict Whiting Petroleum's 2017 performance at the prevailing WTI oil price of $52 per barrel.

How much revenue will Whiting generate this year?

In order to arrive at the company's projected production for 2017, I will assume that it manages to increase its production by 10% this year. I am making this assumption because the company believes that it can easily achieve double-digit production growth in 2017 at the current strip pricing as mentioned earlier.

I am going to apply this 10% exit rate of production growth on Whiting's projected fourth-quarter 2016 production of 10.6 million barrels, which will be its lowest quarterly production for last year taking into account its divestments. Now, the total fourth-quarter production translates into daily volumes of 115,217 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Applying 10% exit growth rate to this production, I arrive at a projected production level of 126,739 barrels of oil equivalent per day for Whiting Petroleum in 2017.

Now, WTI oil prices in 2017 will average $52 per barrel this year according to the Energy Information Administration. The good part to note is that WTI oil has already achieved this pricing and we are still in the first month of the year. So, for calculating Whiting's potential top line performance this year, I will use a projected WTI oil price of $52 per barrel.

In the last reported quarter, Whiting Petroleum's average realized price stood at $32.34/BOE as the benchmark WTI oil price was averaging $44.84 per barrel. Therefore, as the WTI price is expected to average $52/barrel this year as mentioned earlier, or 16% higher than the last-reported price, Whiting's average realized price in 2017 should grow to at least $37.50 per barrel.

At a projected oil price of $37.50 per barrel for 2017 and the forecasted production levels, Whiting's revenue this year should come in at $1.73 billion (126,739 BOEPD X 365days X $37.5/barrel). This is more or less in line with what the majority of Wall Street is anticipating for Whiting this year, which indicates that my methodology to calculate the revenue is in line with the consensus estimates.

Now, I will use the forecasted revenue that Whiting is expected to generate this year to calculate the projected EBITDA for 2017. But for that, I will have to first outline the costs that Whiting could incur this year.

Where do the costs stand?

Whiting Petroleum has worked wonders as far as reducing costs are concerned. In fact, during the first nine months of 2016, Whiting's total costs related to oil production (including interest expenses) dropped around 16%. However, Whiting has not provided its cost outlook for 2017 yet.

But as the company brings online more of its new wells, it should witness further decline in its cost base due to lower lease operating expenses. I am saying this because Whiting is now able to enhance its oil recoveries by 40% by spending only a nominal amount of $0.5 million on its DUC wells.

So, for calculation's sake, I will assume that Whiting is able to lower its lease operating expenses by a conservative 10% in 2017 as compared to a decline of 12.5% witnessed in 2016. This means that in 2017, its LOE per barrel should be $7.51 as calculated at the mid-point of 2016 guidance. Additionally, I will assume that Whiting's production royalties this year remain constant as compared to last year, when it paid production taxes of 8.50% of its total revenue.

Meanwhile, Whiting's general and administrative expenses should also decline in 2017 due to an improved gathering system, which will reduce the cost of 75,000 truck trips annually. As a result, Whiting should be able to keep its G&A expenses at the lower end of the 2016 guidance in 2017 as well.

The following table indicates Whiting's projected 2017 EBITDA after taking into accounts the cost, production, and pricing:

WLL 2017 estimates Daily production (BOE/Day) 126,739 Total annual production (MMBOE) 46.26 Realized price/barrel $37.50 A Annual revenue (in millions) $1,734.75 Lease Operating expenses/barrel $7.51 B Total LOE $347.41 C Production tax @ 8.50% of revenue $147.45 G&A expense/BOE $3.00 D Total G&A expense $138.78 EBITDA (A-B-C-D) in $ million $1,101.10

Source: Author's calculations and estimates.

Hence, Whiting's EBITDA in 2017 is expected at $1.1 billion, which represents an increase of almost 53% as compared to its TTM EBITDA. Using this EBITDA, I will calculate Whiting's enterprise value and its potential market capitalization and stock price for this year.

Calculating the potential stock price

For 2017, Whiting Petroleum's forward EV/EBITDA ratio is around 7.5. This is shown in the chart given below:

At an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.5, Whiting Petroleum's enterprise value in 2017 should be $8.25 billion. This is higher than the company's current EV of $7.48 billion. Now, using this EV and Whiting's current cash position and projected debt, I will calculate its potential market cap for the year.

Earlier this month, Whiting announced that it has closed the sale of its interest in certain North Dakota assets for $375 million. This will increase the company's cash position. Now, Whiting currently has cash of $18 million, which will go up to $393 million after the proceeds from the sale are included. On the other hand, the company has total debt of $4.09 billion.

Using these numbers, I arrive at a market capitalization of $4.55 billion approximately. Since Whiting Petroleum has 246.26 million shares outstanding, this means that its stock price in 2017 should be $18.50/share approximately. This is an upside of around 53% from the current stock price.

Conclusion

Hence, Whiting Petroleum is set for a strong year in 2017 as it can deliver robust upside. So, investors should continue to stay long Whiting Petroleum to take advantage of the potential upside that the company could deliver this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.