Thank You, Janet Yellen: New 10-Year TIPS Auctions With A Real Yield Of 0.436%

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its auction of a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - CUSIP 912828V49 - auctioned with a coupon rate of 0.375% and a real yield (after inflation) to maturity of 0.436%.

Investors at today's auction should give a tip of the hat to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who signaled Wednesday that further increases are coming in the Fed's key short-term interest rate. Yellen said that interest rates could rise 'several times' in 2017 as the economy continues to improve.

In addition, the December inflation report released Wednesday showed that year-over-year headline inflation crossed the 2.0% barrier for the first time since mid 2014. The data are clearly supporting higher interest rates, and the Treasury market slumped Wednesday as yields rose. As Yellen said:

Now it's fair to say the economy is near maximum employment and inflation is moving toward our goal. ... Although inflation has been running below our 2% objective for quite some time, we have seen it start inching back toward 2% last year.

Before Yellen spoke, the yield on a 10-year TIPS was hovering around 0.36%. Buyers at today's auction got 0.436%, a nice boost. They also got it at a slight discount - paying an adjusted price of about $99.32 for $99.92 of value for this new TIPS, which will have an inflation index of 0.99920 on the issue date of January 31.

Thursday's auction yield of 0.436% is the highest for any 9- to 10-year TIPS auction in a year.

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 10-year Treasury currently trading at 2.48%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 2.044%. It will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 2.044% over the next 10 years. This rate has risen dramatically in recent months, climbing from 1.34% as recently as July 2016. Here is the 10-year breakeven trend over the last year:

Once the inflation breakeven rate reaches 2.0%, TIPS are no longer 'cheap' versus nominal Treasurys. This means that investors are anticipating higher inflation, obviously, but also that TIPS yields are more likely to follow the overall bond market in the future. At this point, TIPS are at the low end of the 'neutral' zone. No red flags, but also not quite the margin of safety. Just something to watch, especially if you invest in TIPS mutual funds or plan on trading your purchases. The danger zone kicks in around 2.4%.

Here is the history for recent 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions:

