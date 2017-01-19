CSX: About That Jump

CSX' performance in Q4 was not especially good, and shares are not cheap any more.

CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) has jumped by almost 20% on Thursday after a lot of chatter about possible M&A action in the railroad industry. What are investors speculating on, is the share price jump justified and how are CSX' operations looking right now?

CSX' share price is up 19% right now, marking a new 52 week high of almost $44, which is 111% higher than the 52 week low of $20.80.

The share price surge came after Canadian Pacific's (NYSE:CP) CEO Hunter Harrison has announced he would step down on Wednesday, the reason he gave was that he wanted to "pursue opportunities involving other class 1 railroads".

The Wall Street Journal reports that Hunter Harrison's goal is to target CSX, together with activist investor Paul Hilal, who has reportedly raised more than $1 billion for that effort. Hunter Harrison has given up benefits from CP, including options worth more than $100 million, to get his non compete provisions waived. It thus looks like Harrison is going for a big deal (if he is willing to let go of more than $100 million to pursue other opportunities), and if the Wall Street Journal is right this deal involves CSX.

Even with Paul Hilal's help it will be hard to take over CSX with a hostile bid, and it will be hard to get CSX to agree to a benevolent takeover offer. CSX has rebuffed Harrison's takeover offer before last year, when Harrison (as CEO of CP) offered $20 billion for CSX. With CSX' market valuation at $41 billion right now (after today's share price surge) the offer would have to be a lot higher than the offer Harrison made last year -- factoring in a small takeover premium CSX would cost at least $45 billion, plus the acquirer would have to take over about $10 billion in debt CSX is currently holding.

A complete takeover is thus rather unlikely, I believe, which means the market could speculate on something else: That Hilal buys a stake large enough to give a senior management position to Harrison, and that Harrison would then increase CSX' value meaningfully. If Harrison would indeed do so, the company's worth would increase and today's share price action could be justified.

Hunter Harrison got his CEO position at Canadian Pacific in a similar way, when activist investor Ackman appointed him the title in June 2012.

When we look at how railroads have performed since Harrison took over as CEO at Canadian Pacific, we see that the company has indeed been the best performer among the five biggest publicly traded railroad companies, returning 107% to investors in four and a half years (versus an average of 81% for CP's peer group). Harrison's leadership thus seems to indeed boost total returns, and if he could do the same thing at CSX, CSX' investors would benefit greatly if Paul Hilal is able to install Harrison as CEO of CSX.

Since we don't know whether the two will be able to do so (we don't even know for sure whether that is their goal, maybe they pursue something else), today's price surge of almost 20% seems a little overdone, especially since CSX had already seen huge share price gains over the last months.

CSX' performance in the fourth quarter was solid, but not extraordinary: The company saw revenue growth of nine percent, aided by higher traffic, one extra week in the quarter and pricing gains, but CSX was not able to get the high single digit growth rate at the bottom line as well -- in contrary, net income dropped by 2% versus the prior year's quarter (the opposite of UNP, where revenues declined but net income grew in Q4).

Through a lower share count CSX has been able to deliver earnings per share growth of 2%, but this is not a really good result. The outlook for the current quarter is better, CSX' management stated a goal of double digit EPS growth, but with full year 2016 EPS standing at just $1.78 a double digit EPS growth rate is needed to justify today's share price:

CSX' trailing PE ratio has surged to a very high level of 24.6, the forward earnings multiple is just shy of 20 as well, and at the same time today's 20% share price increase has lead to the company's dividend yield dropping to just 1.6%, which is well below the market average.

I believe if Hunter Harrison does get the job as CEO of CSX, he could lead the company in a way that is beneficial for shareholders in a similar way as he did with Canadian Pacific, but speculating on that is risky. If Harrison pursues another company (or does not manage to get enough influence at CSX), today's share price surge of 20% could be short lived, and investors paying almost 25 times trailing earnings for this railroad could see sizeable losses in the foreseeable future.

Takeaway

It looks like Hunter Harrison could pursue a leading role at CSX, and if his history at CP is a guidance, that could be beneficial for CSX' shareholders.

Speculating on that is risky though, and CSX' valuation is not low at all. Those willing to speculate on a positive influence of Harrison on CSX going forward can do so, but it is not recommended for everyone.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page, right next to my name and icon, to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.