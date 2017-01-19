Skyworks Earnings: What To Watch For

2016 was an up-and-down year for the stock and the market appears uncertain about what 2017 will bring.

Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) reports Q1 2017 earnings after the close Thursday, which I think is an important event to watch. 2016 was a good year for SWKS as it bounced back from a deep trough to the tune of a 30% jump following its fall from all-time highs. With that said, the market still seems a bit uncertain about the stock heading into 2017 as it has remained relatively stagnant over the last three months.

This report will likely set the tone for 2017 and the narrative for the company and stock going forward. Will margins be pressured by an aggressive Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)? How is BAW tech coming along? Will revenue growth remain consistent? Investors have plenty of questions and Q1 will give us some preliminary answers.

Skyworks guided for Q1 revenue of about $902.2 million, EPS of $1.58, and gross margin of 51%. These numbers all compare favorably with early 2016 results, which were pressured by poor iPhone 6 performance at the tail-end of the phone's cycle. While Q1 2017 will in all likelihood not beat the results of Q1 2016, management indicated in the conference call for Q4 2016 that Q2 2017 will return the company to year-over-year ("YoY") growth.

This is great news for SWKS investors as revenue declines were in large part the cause of the stock's precipitous fall from all-time highs. Optimism should be tempered a bit considering Q2 and Q3 2016 represent easy comps to beat considering the company earned less than $800 million in revenue, but the return to form is promising for future performance.

That is the broad overview of Skyworks' situation. I will now address the questions and topics I think are most important to keep track of during the Q1 2017 report.

What To Watch For

Perhaps Skyworks' biggest opportunity going forward is in the broad markets segment, which does not include RF filters for mobile phones and is currently a relatively small slice of overall revenue. As CEO Liam Griffin stated on the most recent conference call, this segment is growing rapidly with total segment revenue increasing 12% in 2016 over 2015, and IoT business growing in the high-teens YoY.

As I have written in past articles, Skyworks is uniquely positioned to take advantage of IoT opportunities because it is the undisputed leader in cost efficiency and effectiveness in the RF market. It sports cheaper SAW and TC-SAW filters than Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) FBAR/BAW filters and can offer lower prices than Qorvo, which offers both SAW and BAW tech. IoT applications are the perfect fit for cheap, and low to mid band frequency filters, which is Skyworks' specialty. The company's growth in this area demonstrates this. Of course, how long this competitive advantage lasts is impossible to say, but for now the revenue growth does not lie. Skyworks is currently procuring big chunks of what could potentially be a massive market. Watch for updates on broad markets and IoT performance.

Another thing to keep an eye on is margins. Skyworks gross margin is best-in-class because of management's commitment to certain requirements for undertaking an ventures or product offerings. As an example, Skyworks ceded some iPhone 7 design wins to Qorvo because getting into a price war over the spot would have reduced margins. As a shareholder, this is occasionally frustrating because it has contributed to the company's lack of investment in BAW technology, but can also be a boon in the right situation. Forgoing a price war with Qorvo was one such situation.

Because management has consistently stuck with this strategy, I am not too worried about margin pressure, but it is still certainly something to watch in the very competitive RF filter market.

Third, investors should keep an eye out for mentions of BAW filters in the company's conference call. In past calls, Griffin has made it apparent that he and the management team do not feel manufacturing BAW filters in-house with dedicated engineering teams is a priority. This was reiterated in the Q4 2016 call when he stated:

Now having said all that, we have access to BAW. We're using it today with some of our flagship products with foundry partners. We always take a look at make versus buy, is it an opportunity for us to invest in-house. We'll continue to weigh that balance. But be sure that we're going to be able to address the market as we need to. We'll be able to address the filter opportunities and the systems engines that we've been delivering for years. So there's no stop on that.

Many investors are worried that TC-SAW, whose main advantage over BAW is its lower costs, will be made obsolete by cheap BAW filters down the road. This is a legitimate concern that I am sure Skyworks has taken into account. But is management making the right choice by refusing to design and manufacture its own BAW filters? I think management is taking a risk by not making the leap to BAW, but then again the decision does not surprise me considering the conservative strategy management follows.

Regardless, this topic will be an important one to watch for on the conference call. We might see language that indicates management is leaning towards producing BAW in-house, or we might see the opposite. Either way, BAW production is an important distinction between Skyworks and Qorvo, Broadcom and so investors should care about new developments in this area.

And lastly, of course, keep an eye on guidance. Management has consistently projected a return to YoY growth for Q2 2017, which will be encouraging if achieved and devastating for the stock if it is not. Look for comments about expected full-year 2017 performance and earnings projections.

On the whole, I am expecting a solid report from Skyworks though I haven't been attuned enough in recent weeks to predict how the stock will react. Also, as opposed to prior earnings reports, the stock and company are now on the rebound so I don't see the need to buy downside protection at this point in time. I will be paying close attention to the topics I mentioned and will likely provide my thoughts in another article post-earnings.

Best of luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS.

