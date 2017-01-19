My 4th Quarter And Final 2016 Portfolio Review

As a retired investor facing my first Required Minimum Distribution, my goal is income to cover RMD that is stable and grows at a rate greater than inflation.

Each quarter I conduct a comprehensive quarterly review.

Income increases are compared to those experienced in 2015.

I am pleased to present my 4th Quarter and end of 2016 portfolio review. Portfolio reviews are conducted each quarter per our business plan and help further clarify our approach to income investing. This review should be read as representing an approach that best matches our personal risk tolerance.

As I continue to highlight actions taken, keep in mind that all my holdings are in non-taxable accounts.

Our combined portfolio finished the quarter with 44 holdings, yielding roughly 4.2% at today's cost. Each holding represents less than 4% of the overall portfolio, with most positions under 2%. Reducing the number of positions in our combined portfolio is part of our goal to simplify portfolio management should I be unable to do so.

My portfolio continues to be constructed as it has been starting in 2011 from the lists of Dividend Champions, Challengers and Contenders (CCCs), maintained by Seeking Alpha Contributor David Fish and available here. Nearly every stock selected from this list has the distinction of not only maintaining its dividend during the bear market of 2008, but also growing it each year, with most growing at a rate greater than inflation. I have made my quarterly reviews, including buy and sell decisions, available on Seeking Alpha for your review each quarter since 2012.

I am a retiree who, unlike most contributors on Dividend Growth investing, built my portfolio after retirement. I did so in part because I didn't feel comfortable with the mix of stock and bond index funds recommended by our advisers at the time of our retirement. My goal from the start has been to construct and maintain a portfolio that would substitute the traditional concept of selling holdings each month to provide necessary retirement income.

Our portfolio continues as a substitute for the traditional 4% withdrawal of capital gain plus an additional withdrawal each year equal to inflation, recommended by our former advisers. We chose instead of drawing down principal to focus on income generated from dividends and growing at a rate greater than inflation. Since the beginning, I have tracked our success compared to the approaches suggested by our advisers. The most recent comparison is available here.

I believe our continuing success as investors is a direct result of constructing and following a portfolio business plan that sets out specific guidelines for buying, selling and on occasion, trimming portfolio positions. Our most recent plan, available here, was developed after first defining our retirement income requirements and our personal risk profile. It marks our principal investment goals and sets out the clear performance benchmarks upon which success will be measured.

As risk-averse investors, we sought to construct and maintain a low beta portfolio. Our overall portfolio beta remains below .70 as recommended as part of our plan.

Many of you have witnessed our renewed emphasis on dividend growth and dividend quality over 2016. We have continued to increase the number of holdings with investment grade credit of BBB or higher and strong dividend growth. All our holdings now have investment grade credit. Most enjoy credit rankings of BBB+ or higher. Strong credit provides an important margin of safety I believe is particularly important for retired investors.

It's an understatement to say the Energy sector was hit hard in 2015 with the Energy ETF - XLE losing more than 25% of its value. Unfortunately, I began 2016 with about 18% of my portfolio invested in this sector. Two of my positions in the sector experienced dividend cuts, COP and PAA. Both were sold following the cuts per our portfolio business plan.

I have practiced patience during 2016 particularly when it came to positions in the Energy sector. As prices improved and positions returned to "Green" I have been reducing positions and as of the end of 2016, I have just less than 12% invested in the sector. In the future I have capped this sector at no more than 10%.

Lessons learned are important and the lesson learned here was to pay more attention to the amount of capital I have invested in any one sector, particularly non-defensive sectors.

I can't emphasize enough the positive nature of my actions in 2016 as I prepared for my first Required Minimum Distribution. I have significantly increased the overall credit worthiness of my portfolio with all positions now enjoying investment grade credit. In addition, I now have more than 50% of my capital invested in defensive sectors.

As I look to the future, I will: one, not chase yield; two, not overpay for a new position; and three, new positions will require BBB credit or higher. I will continue to have 50% of my capital invested in defensive sectors.

Portfolio Performance Goals

Our portfolio exceeded our targeted dividend growth for 2016 of 5%. For 2016 my income from dividends increased by 8.7%, while my wife's portfolio achieved an increase in dividend income of 13.0% by the end of the year. Both figures reflect a combination of dividend growth and growth due to dividend reimbursement.

Of the stock positions in our portfolio, the following failed to have most recent dividend growth of 5 percent. These include: AT&T (NYSE: T), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Southern (NYSE: SO), Phillip Morris (NYSE: PM), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Duke (NYSE: DUK), Realty Income (NYSE: O), Welltower (NYSE: HCN), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.B), Proctor & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

Our secondary performance goal is capital preservation. To that end, I'm pleased to announce my 2016 portfolio total return was 15.21% versus 11.96% for the S&P 500. My wife's total return was even higher at 19.49%.

We are subject to Required Minimum Distributions for the first time this year. I'm pleased to report that we will be able to withdraw the required amount without having to sell any shares, an important component of capital preservation.

Positions Sold

I sold Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) following the news of its purchase by British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI). Not interested in dealing with foreign exchange rates and twice a year dividend payments. I still need to put the cash obtained back to work. I'll miss the strong dividend growth that was a hallmark of the position both before and after its merger with Lorillard (NYSE:LO).

I also sold Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as part of my goal of reducing exposure to the Energy sector. It was sold at a slight profit.

Another sell is coming soon due to an announced merger between Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL). Prior to the announcement, I had been reducing my exposure to ETP largely because of its BBB - credit rating. I had planned to continue to hold SXL due to its BBB credit and strong history of dividend growth.

The merger, when complete, would result in an uncomfortable, large position in an MLP with BBB - credit. I don't plan for that to happen. What I am likely to do is increase positions in both AMLP and TPZ. This would leave me with two BBB+ MLPs - EPD and MMP along to exposure to the above ETF and CEF.

This will also leave me with only one small position Kraft/Heinz - with BBB - credit. I'm considering selling and purchasing additional shares of GIS, KMB, FLO and KO.

I hope to hear from you regarding the plans I just outlined.

Positions Bought

I purchased one new position at a discount this quarter - PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). A great addition to my utilities with its combination of solid A - credit and strong yield.

My current watchlist includes MMM, VFC, AMGN and IBM.

Below are the current holdings making up my portfolio. Most were purchased at fair value or better between 2011 and today. I have included Credit Ratings for each holding. On further review, you will find many of these holdings are not currently available at fair value. Please do your own due diligence.

I have listed both my wife's positions in bold and the ones I own exclusively and whose performance is traditionally tracked. I did this in part to give readers a better idea of what makes up the entire family portfolio. The positions are listed by weight with the 1st 20 each representing full positions. The final 10 positions are half positions or less. I consider a full position to be any holding at or above the average for the portfolio. I have only one double sized position, T. All positions are under 5%. I have included a column of Most Recently Announced DGR to enable quick comparisons to 5-year rates.

Stock Ticker Current Yield % 5-Year DGR MR DGR 5-Year EPS Growth AT&T BBB+ T 4.6 2.3 2.12 8.2 Verizon BBB+ VZ 4.3 3.0 2.7 3.2 Southern A- SO 4.3 3.6 3.23 3.3 Ventas BBB+ (NYSE: VTR) 5.0 8.8 6.15 (4.6) Digital Realty BBB DLR 3.6 11.9 3.5 2.6 Philip Morris A PM 4.6 11.2 2.00 5.8 Altria A- (NYSE:MO) 3.6 8.4 8.0 7.8 CenterPoint Energy A- (NYSE: CNP) 4.2 4.9 4.0 3.7 Dominion BBB+ (NYSE: D) 4.0 7.2 7.9 6.0 AbbVie Inc.A- (NYSE: ABBV) 4.1 Reynolds American (SOLD) RAI 3.9 8.2 16.67 8.2 Omega Healthcare Investors BBB- (NYSE: OHI) 7.8 9.9 8.6 3.2 W.P. Carey BBB (NYSE: WPC) 6.7 11.7 3.7 6.4 General Mills BBB+ (NYSE: GIS) 3.1 10.5 4.35 5.4 Lockheed Martin A- (NYSE: LMT) 3.1 10.3 10.0 8.2 Duke A- 3.9 3.6 2.2 4.4 Wisconsin Energy A- (NYSE: WEC) 3.6 16.9 8.2 6.8 Realty Income BBB+ O 4.2 5.6 2.1 4.6 GlaxoSmithKline A+ (NYSE: GSK) 4.7 Target A (NYSE: TGT) 3.3 20.8 7.45 11.2 Johnson & Johnson AAA (NYSE: JNJ) 2.8 7.14 6.67 5.3 Pfizer AA (NYSE: PFE) 3.9 7.14 7.14 5.9 Main BBB (MAIN) 6.0 7.0 7.0 Cracker Barrel Value Line 2 (NASDAQ: CBRL) 2.7 27.6 40.0 8.8 Kimberly-Clark A * (NYSE: KMB) 3.2 7.4 4.55 7.0 Pepsi A (NYSE: PEP) 2.9 8.2 7.11 6.5 Royal Dutch Shell A+ (NYSE: RDS.B) 6.0 6.7 4.0 Magellan Midstream Partners BBB+ (NYSE: MMP) 4.4 14.9 8.92 7.4 Procter & Gamble AA- PG 3.2 6.9 2.0 6.0 STAG Industrial BBB (NYSE: STAG) 5.9 5.5 Welltower BBB HCN 5.1 2.5 4.24 13.1 Qualcomm A+ (NASDAQ: QCOM) 3.3 20.2 10.42 11.3 Cisco Systems AA- (NASDAQ: CSCO) 3.4 31.6 3 yr. 23.81 8.2 McDonald's BBB+ (NYSE: MCD) 3.1 7.0 5.62 7.1 Microsoft AAA * (NASDAQ: MSFT) 2.5 18.5 8.3 7.0 Hasbro BBB (NASDAQ: HAS) 2.6 16.1 10.87 12.4 Chevron(SOLD) CVX 4.1 9.6 7.9 5.2 Enterprise Products Partners BBB+ (EPD) 5.5 5.7 5.1 6.9 Coca-Cola AA- (NYSE: KO) 3.4 8.4 6.06 2.2 Flowers Food BBB FLO 3.2 10.0 10.34 9.2 Kraft Heinz BBB- 2.6 Sunoco Logistics BBB (SXL) 8.4 23.3 21.5 10.4 Energy Transfer Partners BBB- (ETP) 11.0 .4 7.0 2.65 Alerian MLP ETF AMLP 8.64 Tortoise Power CEF TPZ 7.0

I face Required Minimum Distributions for the first time next year and expect to make further adjustments in our portfolio as we near the end of the year. In addition, I am continuing work on the legacy portion of our portfolio investment plan so that it supports passive investing, should I be unable to continue active management. I expect to write more on each subject in the months ahead.

As always, I look forward to your feedback and discussion concerning the actions I have taken.

