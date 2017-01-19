Don't Let The Bond Kings Crash Your Portfolio

(Photo source: WSJ)

There's an awful lot of noise out there. I always advise to ignore the daily noise of the markets, focus on fundamental investing, and stick to your rules-based investment strategy. When a smart analyst says the 30-plus year bond bubble is about to burst, it's hard to ignore them. "By golly, I'm 40% in bonds!" the average investor says. "Bill Gross says the bears are coming out if bonds yields run past 2.6%." I think the so-called Bond King is a smart man, but bond gurus like him are not always right.

Investing foolishly

Investors generally try to accurately predict and time the market. They often shift in-and-out of positions to take advantage of short-term price movements and trends. But they later end up selling these positions at a huge loss during a market drawdown. They spend a lot of time speculating and losing money. They don't ever stop to ask: "Why did I lose money on this stock?"

Asking why is important. It makes you take a step back and objectively review what you did wrong. It gets to the root of why your current investing strategy is a losing strategy. Honest self-analysis can help you identify the psychological traps that lead to bad investing decisions. But investors continue to lose again, and again, despite learning about how their irrational behaviors are cutting deep into their long-term returns.

There have been many surveys (some of which I have covered) that show chasing performance as one of the most damaging behaviors to investment performance. And I think we're seeing a bit of irrational exuberance at play in specific sectors of the stock market like financials and industrials. In times like these, investors grow overconfident in their stock picking skills, rush into buying the latest hot investment theme(s), and then get burned when the market turns against them.

The future is unknown

There's a lot of optimism over the proposed fiscal stimulus plans from the Trump administration, such as slicing the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15%. Goldman Sachs expects the tax reforms will likely push the S&P 500 to $2,400 by the end of the quarter (see Figure 1). This implies about 5.6% upside potential from Wednesday's closing price. After peaking at $2,400 in March, Goldman Sachs expects the S&P 500 to end the year at around $2,300. I think predictions like these are ridiculous and dangerous to the average investor.

"How to make money investing in a market that is generally highly valued? The path of the market suggests you need to make money in the first 90 days of this year," Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin said. "The key driver is the idea that there'll be these corporate tax reforms."

Predicting the stock market is an impossible business. Analysts know this, but that doesn't stop them from rubbing their crystal balls. They've been proven wrong, over, and over again. For instance, in 2015, Goldman Sachs predicted that 2016 would offer nothing to investors. The average investor who listened to Goldman Sachs missed out big. The S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) total return was 12% in 2016. The Dow's (NYSEARCA:DIA) total return was 16.5%. By comparison, putting money into 10-year treasury bonds only returned 1%.

Does this mean Goldman Sachs's prediction is wrong? They could be right, who knows. The point is, investing would be easy if we could easily predict the market's outcome. The reality is that no one can do it. Investors should focus their time finding high-quality businesses with strong fundamentals to include in their portfolios. Predictions are for entertainment purposes only and they shouldn't be taken as investment advice. I believe predictions are a waste of time.

Investors seem to be confident that Trump will execute his promised fiscal policy flawlessly. However, many aren't thinking about the market consequences. What if Trump's tax reforms don't pass through Congress with ease? Right now, investors aren't considering that. Instead they're betting large on the reflation trade. This is when investors sell bonds and buy stocks on expectations of greater US economic growth by tax cuts, deregulation and increases in fiscal spending (on infrastructure). As a result, bond yields have risen rapidly post-election since bottoming in July 2016.

Quick refresher: Bond prices and bond rates, or yields, are inversely related. As bond yields rise, bond prices fall, and vice versa.

Don't ditch bonds

The reflation trade accounts for the rise of inflation expectations given Trump's expansionary fiscal policy and the rise in oil prices. Rising inflation is bad news for bonds, of course. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of a bond's future cash flows (the income paid has less value). There's a lot of noise suggesting that the 30-plus-year bond bull market going back to 1981 will end in 2017. The outlook for bonds is negative. And bond investors are getting out (see Table 1).

Table 1: Stocks and bonds 1-year performances ETF 1-yr Return ETF 1-yr Return SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 20.73% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) -0.35% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust 23.97% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) -1.43% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) 34.69% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) -2.61% PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) 22.02% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) -3.77% Data as of January 18, 2017 Data source: Yahoo! Finance

Bill Gross at Janus Capital says we'll enter a secular bear market if the 10-year treasury yield runs past 2.6%. Jeff Gundlach at DoubleLine Capital says breaking above the 3% yield level is the end. The 10-year is currently at 2.4%. The bond bubble is bursting in 2017, so the average investor should sell their bonds, right? I don't think so. Asset allocation is critical for success in investing and bonds make up a large part of a diversified portfolio.

Historically, bonds provide downside protection from periods of high volatility in equity markets (see Figure 2).

There's good reason for long-term investors to own and hold their bonds (or reinvest in bonds with higher yields). Yes, bond returns are likely to be much lower from here on out, but don't forget the role of a bond in a diversified portfolio. Bonds were not generally great investments from 1951 to 1981, but they protected the investor when stocks underperformed. For instance, bonds were up 6.8% when stocks were down 10.4% in 1957 (see Table 2).

Rick Ferri of Portfolio Solutions shares his thoughts about the role of bonds in a portfolio:

Investing in bonds is a hedge against bad investment decisions. They may not earn a high return going forward and may even lose some in the next bear market, but I believe the psychology of holding bonds will stop some people from doing the wrong thing at the wrong time. A portfolio with a fixed bond allocation helps reduce behavioral risk and leads to a higher probability for long-term success."

Cash and bonds act as your dry powder when you re-allocate to riskier assets like stocks after a significant drawdown. The average investor, along with high net-worth investors and institutional managers, are rotating out of bonds and into stocks. This is just the same as chasing performance. Investors ought to be disciplined and stick to a diversified investment strategy. Irrational investment behaviors such as chasing hot themes or today's winners, combined with a few months, weeks, or even days of bad markets can wipe out all the gains you earned in the US stock bull market.

I advise investors to invest in high-quality businesses with strong fundamentals and wide moats. Always perform in-depth fundamental research and analysis before you buy any company's stock. Do your best to tune-out the market noise and never try to predict or time the market. Remember that investing gurus have different risk profiles and financial goals than you. If whatever they do financially works for them, that doesn't mean it will work for you and your portfolio. Stick to your long-term investment plan that aligns with your financial goals and tolerance for risk. Asset allocation is critical, therefore selling your bonds, and putting all your eggs in one basket is a bad idea. A portfolio of stocks provides no downside protection during market drawdowns. Don't abandon your bonds.

Table 2: Stocks and bonds protect each other Year S&P 500 10-year T. Bond 1928 43.81% 0.84% 1929 -8.30% 4.20% 1930 -25.12% 4.54% 1931 -43.84% -2.56% 1932 -8.64% 8.79% 1933 49.98% 1.86% 1934 -1.19% 7.96% 1935 46.74% 4.47% 1936 31.94% 5.02% 1937 -35.34% 1.38% 1938 29.28% 4.21% 1939 -1.10% 4.41% 1940 -10.67% 5.40% 1941 -12.77% -2.02% 1942 19.17% 2.29% 1943 25.06% 2.49% 1944 19.03% 2.58% 1945 35.82% 3.80% 1946 -8.43% 3.13% 1947 5.20% 0.92% 1948 5.70% 1.95% 1949 18.30% 4.66% 1950 30.81% 0.43% 1951 23.68% -0.30% 1952 18.15% 2.27% 1953 -1.21% 4.14% 1954 52.56% 3.29% 1955 32.60% -1.34% 1956 7.44% -2.26% 1957 -10.46% 6.80% 1958 43.72% -2.10% 1959 12.06% -2.65% 1960 0.34% 11.64% 1961 26.64% 2.06% 1962 -8.81% 5.69% 1963 22.61% 1.68% 1964 16.42% 3.73% 1965 12.40% 0.72% 1966 -9.97% 2.91% 1967 23.80% -1.58% 1968 10.81% 3.27% 1969 -8.24% -5.01% 1970 3.56% 16.75% 1971 14.22% 9.79% 1972 18.76% 2.82% 1973 -14.31% 3.66% 1974 -25.90% 1.99% 1975 37.00% 3.61% 1976 23.83% 15.98% 1977 -6.98% 1.29% 1978 6.51% -0.78% 1979 18.52% 0.67% 1980 31.74% -2.99% 1981 -4.70% 8.20% 1982 20.42% 32.81% 1983 22.34% 3.20% 1984 6.15% 13.73% 1985 31.24% 25.71% 1986 18.49% 24.28% 1987 5.81% -4.96% 1988 16.54% 8.22% 1989 31.48% 17.69% 1990 -3.06% 6.24% 1991 30.23% 15.00% 1992 7.49% 9.36% 1993 9.97% 14.21% 1994 1.33% -8.04% 1995 37.20% 23.48% 1996 22.68% 1.43% 1997 33.10% 9.94% 1998 28.34% 14.92% 1999 20.89% -8.25% 2000 -9.03% 16.66% 2001 -11.85% 5.57% 2002 -21.97% 15.12% 2003 28.36% 0.38% 2004 10.74% 4.49% 2005 4.83% 2.87% 2006 15.61% 1.96% 2007 5.48% 10.21% 2008 -36.55% 20.10% 2009 25.94% -11.12% 2010 14.82% 8.46% 2011 2.10% 16.04% 2012 15.89% 2.97% 2013 32.15% -9.10% 2014 13.52% 10.75% 2015 1.36% 1.28% 2016 11.74% 0.69% Data source: Damodaran

