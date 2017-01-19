Can Flip Trading Consistently Add Alpha?

Flip trading, or the process of repeatedly trading in and out of stocks over a very short time horizon, is a topic with widely varying opinions. Fundamental academia suggests that it does not add alpha reliably over time while technicians often make their living by either executing or suggesting flip trades. Those who follow my work know that I am quite skeptical of technicals and that my analytics are fundamental in nature, yet in this case, I am inclined to side with the technicians. When executed intelligently I believe flip trading can consistently add alpha. Further, I believe this can be done without the use of technicals.

Academic perspective

Most financial academic theory is predicated on some degree of market efficiency with noise (daily volatility) built around it. From this standpoint, a flip trade is futile as a trader would need to predict the noise consistently to reliably add alpha. Without an ability to predict noise, it would be akin to gambling. Listed below are the merits and demerits of flip trades:

Two ways a flip trade can add alpha

Gains when a stock bounces back up after buying

Foregone losses when a stock retraces after selling

Two ways a flip trade can add negative alpha

Foregone gains when a stock continues up after selling

Losses when a stock continues down after buying

If daily fluctuations are noise, as much of financial theory suggests, these balance out. The weighted average magnitude of gains from flipping would be equal to the risk adjusted market return of holding the stock for that period of time. Over such a short time period, the risk adjusted market return would be negligible, causing flip trading to be net neutral before commissions and therefore slightly negative after commissions.

If we accept the hypothesis that daily fluctuations consist overwhelmingly of noise, I see no way to argue that flip trading is a viable strategy.

I reject this hypothesis. While daily fluctuations are often noise, there are clear discernible instances in which the source of fluctuation can be identified.

Fundamental flip trading

While the academic take on flip trading is correct when it comes to random trades, there are a number of things a clever investor can do to tip the balance and make flip trading profitable.

I consider the goal of a flip trade to catch the rebound off a dip (or reverse for a short). Within the entire universe of stocks, this will have mixed results, but if we can narrow the focus to those situations where stocks are most likely to rebound, we can bring the weighted average expected return into positive territory.

Flip trading works in tandem with fundamental value analytics to capture and exploit mispricing. Fundamental analytics are used to identify stocks that are trading materially below intrinsic value and can be bought with the idea that the price of the security will eventually approach intrinsic value. This sort of reasoning, when well executed, works well over long periods of time but is often ineffective at exploiting daily volatility.

This is where flip trading comes in. It is not used instead of fundamental analytics, but rather in a complimentary fashion. Flip trading captures the mispricing that results from daily demand and supply imbalances of a stock that is otherwise a good fundamental buy. The obnoxiously busy diagram below illustrates the conceptual execution of a flip trade.

Let us go through the diagram step by step, using City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) as an example. It begins with fundamental analysis identifying a stock that is trading well below intrinsic value. Our analysis suggests CIO is worth about $15-$16 but it was trading in the mid $12 range, so we saw this disparity as sufficient to purchase CIO on fundamental grounds. Theoretically, CIO's market price should move toward its intrinsic value over the medium to long run (the slanted black line in the diagram above), but market prices rarely move linearly.

In CIO's case, an equity issuance on January 10th,2017 created a temporary imbalance in the supply and demand of shares which sent the stock down about 7%.

Source: SNL Financial

Converting fact to theory, this dip in CIO's market price is represented by the trough in the yellow line of the diagram. When a temporary market price fluctuation causes the market price to negatively deviate from the anticipated trajectory, it generally represents a good flip trade entry point. We bought more CIO in the price disturbance of the equity issuance. While we did not perfectly hit the bottom of the trough, that is the point we aim for in a flip trade. This flip trade would then be closed out when temporary supply and demand of the stock normalizes and the market price returns to the expected trajectory (when the yellow line intersects the slanted black line).

Similarly, the opposite flip trade would be performed when the market price positively deviates from the anticipated trajectory. Even if we like a stock fundamentally, times when the market price gets a bit ahead of itself will often call for a trim.

Finally, once the market price approaches intrinsic value, any remaining flip trades are closed out and the original fundamental purchase is closed out as well. When executed correctly, flip trading of this variety will cause the investor to realize a larger return than the underlying stock experienced. Thus, the alpha generation of flip trading stacks summatively with the alpha generation of fundamental stock selection.

Now that we have covered the theory behind flip trading, let us discuss how to implement it.

Flip trading in practice

As much an art as a science, it requires substantial experience to be done successfully. It demands a larger time investment than buy-and-hold investing and should, in our opinion, only be done if one has the time and discipline to consistently monitor markets. The only reason we spot flip trading opportunities is because we are sitting at our desks watching stock prices during all trading hours. Flip trading is a means to convert effort into alpha, but it will be less successful or even detrimental if the effort applied is insufficient. So, with that warning aside, here are some common triggers of flip trade opportunities:

High intraday volatility: Small caps with low trading volume will often fluctuate as much as 6% (highs to lows) each day. A recent example of this is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). We were fortunate enough to exploit this volatility.

Source: E-Trade report for Dane Bowler's personal margin account

These successful trades were by no means guaranteed which is why we consider it necessary to use flip trading in tandem with fundamental analytics. Flipping a stock that is fundamentally sound and trading at a discount to intrinsic value is significantly less risky than attempting to flip a random stock. When a flip trade does not work, one has to either hold the stock or swallow the loss. If it is a stock that is fundamentally worth owning, this consequence is less detrimental.

Our fundamental research suggests IIPR has strong potential, so the risk in flip trading such a volatile stock was mitigated as we felt the stock could be held for a long time if necessary.

Share issuance: REITs frequently issue equity and it usually dips the stock price 2%-7% for a period of a few days. This can be exploited through trading like the CIO example we covered above.

Index inclusion: With passive market share as high as it is, inclusion in an index can materially alter demand of a stock. When NXRT joined the RMZ, for example, it gained a consistent and indiscriminate buyer in the VNQ.

Tax-loss selling: Each year, certain stocks fall victim to tax loss selling only to spring back up when the new year arrives.

Lump-in selling: The market will sometimes over generalize bad news to areas that aren't directly affected, or only minorly affected. When news came out that there was oversupply of data centers in certain regions, we noticed that American Tower (NYSE:AMT) sold off with the data center REITs. As this does not directly impact AMT fundamentally, we thought it was a good flip trading opportunity.

Source: E-Trade report for Dane Bowler's personal margin account

I chose this example because it demonstrates 2 things.

Flip trading does not always work; we are down on the position Flip trading should be done using stocks with strong fundamentals

Since we believe AMT is a strong holding long term, we are able to just hold the unrealized loss rather than being forced to close it out. With a strong fundamental backing, a failed flip trade, such as AMT for us, simply becomes a hold. This strategy is somewhat similar to writing out-of-money puts in that you will either make a little bit or be forced to own a stock that you wanted to own anyway.

Mis-executed trades: Occasionally, someone places a market order that is a bit too large on a low volume stock causing a temporary price disturbance. Their error can be the flip trader's gain.

Dividend announcements: Most dividend announcements are met with an appropriate lack of response, yet with reasonable regularity market participants will bid up a stock when it declares a regular dividend. We noticed such a pattern in Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR) and took advantage of it.

Source: E-Trade report for Dane Bowler's personal margin account

Conclusion

When executed in tandem with fundamental value investing, we believe flip trading can reliably add alpha to total returns. Further, the alpha generation from flip trading is summative with that from fundamental stock selection, so it can enhance the alpha of good stock pickers. Therefore, we are inclined to disagree with the seeming academic consensus that flip trading is not a reliable source of alpha.

Flip trading serves as a means to convert labor into excess returns. It does not require any special talents or superior intelligence, rather an enduring alertness to one's universe of investment.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

The trades presented were the entire trading history of Dane Bowler's margin account in the relevant security from 1/15/16 through 1/15/17 but may not represent trades of other securities or other accounts.

We cannot determine whether the trading activity presented is suitable for any given reader. Readers are encouraged to contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any strategies or trades prior to implementation in their portfolio.

A list of all prior purchases and sales made by the investment advisor representative (Dane Bowler) in the relevant portfolio is available upon request. It should not be assumed that purchases and sales made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list.

Strategy and market conditions: These trades were executed in unique environments and/or special situations and are therefore not replicable.

Expenses: Returns reflect the deduction of any transaction expenses. There are no costs or management fees charged nor deducted.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Although the statements of fact and data in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy, and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.

Calculation Methodology: Partial year return for the trades uses the net gain against the largest investment.

2 nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long AMT, CIO, NXRT and IIPR and short WHLR. I am personally long AMT, CIO and IIPR. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT, CIO, IIPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.