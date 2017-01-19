KCG Holdings' (KCG) CEO Daniel Coleman on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KCG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KCG)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 19, 2017 9:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Jonathan Mairs - Investor Relations

Daniel Coleman - Chief Executive Officer

Steffen Parratt - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rich Repetto - Sandler O’NeilL

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan

Ken Hill - Barclays

Chris Allen - Buckingham Research

Chris Harris - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to KCG’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded and will be available by playback. On the line are Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Coleman; and Chief Financial Officer, Steffen Parratt. A question-and-answer session will follow remarks on the quarter.

To begin, I would like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Mairs, Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Jonathan Mairs

Thank you and good morning. I’m Jonathan Mairs. Welcome to KCG’s fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. On the line this morning are CEO, Daniel Coleman; and CFO, Steffen Parratt.

Before we begin, please direct your attention to the cautionary terms regarding forward-looking statements in today’s discussion. Certain statements contained herein and the documents incorporated by reference may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

In addition, take a minute to read the Safe Harbor statement contained in the earnings press release and presentation deck posted at http:\\investors.kcg.com, which is incorporated herein by reference. In terms of the agenda for the call, Daniel will open with a few remarks; Steffen will provide details on KCG’s revenues, expenses, and overall financial conditions; Daniel will return with few closing additional comments before we move to the Q&A.

Now, I’ll turn the line over to Daniel.

Daniel Coleman

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning and thank you for joining the call. KCG’s financial results in the fourth quarter are attributable to significant gain from the near complete exit of our investment in Bats Global Markets. As you will recall, following Bats initial public offering last spring, KCG owned a little over 13.2 million shares. Of the 4.4 million shares that became unrestricted in mid-October, we saw 4.2 million during the fourth quarter.

Additionally, we swapped all of the 8.9 million remaining shares of Bats still under restriction with General Atlantic, our largest shareholder, for 18.7 million shares to stock and 8.1 million warrants of KCG. From the transactions, we realized the gain of $331 million. As a result of the share exchange with General Atlantic, an additional open market purchases, we reduced KCG’s shares outstanding 22% from the total at September 30, 2016.

The decrease in the share counts is 67.2 million accounts for the jump in KCG's book value per share to $20.20 and tangible book value per share is to $18.71 over the quarter. Since the merger 3.5 years ago, we have returned $835.7 million to equity holders through the purchase of 59.4 million shares, approximately $19 million warrants.

KCG was an early backer of bats. We remain admiring a major client and we trust a combined CBOE Bats will continue to provide great utility to their clients and true competition exchange-based for years to come. Returning to KCG, results in the fourth quarter on an operating basis were disappointing. A few contributing factors in particular to point out are the following.

First, the difficult environment for quantitative trading models in market making extended from the third quarter into the fourth as discussed on our last conference call. These traditional investors turned defensive ahead of the U.S. election from broadly reduced exposure to U.S. equities across sectors and market caps, normal trading patterns for individual stocks with disruptive limiting the effectiveness of KCG's principal trading as evident in revenue capture for the quarter.

Flows reversed the week of the election. Institutional investors were net buyers through the remaining week of the year, trading activity however slowed as usual into year-end. Second, market volatility was astonishingly low during the quarter and particularly given the unexpected outcome of the U.S. Election. Average quarterly realized volatility for S&P 500 was lowest in KCG's history. With the exception to nine sessions, trading sessions in the first half of November, those sessions where right around the election where we had 14.1% volatility, the remaining quarter, 53.5 trading sessions realized volatility averaged 7.3%.

Finally, market volumes during the quarter were essentially flat year-over-year a jump from a very subdued Q3. Despite the upsurge in the major market indexes, average daily consolidated U.S. equity dollar volume actually declined 40 basis points from Q4 2015. Moreover periods of elevated trading activity were clearly shortlisted.

On the third quarter earnings call, I discussed the significant drop in revenue capture for market making U.S. equities to 0.36 basis points in September and 0.67 basis points for the quarter. The environment in September continued into October and revenue captured for the first month of the fourth quarter was not much higher. November and December, however, revenue capture returned to levels comfortably above the rolling three-month historical mean of 0.92 going back to mid-2014.

Accordingly, revenues for November and December reflected our expectations given the more normal obvious subdued trading environment. In brief, KCG's core market making in U.S. equities largely returned to performing as it has since prior to September 2016. In addition, the year-over-year in retail trading activity industry-wide combined with KCG's incremental market share gains to approximately 32%, reflected general health of the market and our central role in it.

At this point, I’d like to hand it over to Steffen who will go through the fourth quarter numbers in greater detail.

Steffen Parratt

Thank you Daniel and good morning everyone. To recap the fourth quarter results, KCG generated pre-tax income of $309.9 million, which equates to $2.47 per diluted share using account of 79.4 million weighted average shares outstanding. As Daniel noted, the results included a pre-tax gain of $331 million related to sales of shares in Bats Global Markets during the quarter.

Net revenues, which excluded the gains from Bats, increased $35.5 million quarter-over-quarter. In comparison, non-transaction based expenses rose $28.6 million from the third quarter. Getting into the market making segment, this segment encompasses all direct-to-client and non-client exchange-based market making across asset classes.

During the fourth quarter, market-making generated revenues of $168.3 million and a pre-tax loss of $8.5 million. Apart from the regular institutional trading activity to start the quarter, the market condition underwhelmed. Average realized volatility for the S&P 500 was 8.5, the lowest quarterly total in KCG's history, KCG revenues and market volatility are closely correlated.

Consolidated U.S. equity dollar volume was a touch higher than the three-year mean despite surging market evaluations and average spread for Russell 3000 stocks equaled the three-year mean. In the fourth quarter KCG market making grew retail SEC Rule 605 U.S. equity share volume an estimated 18.5% quarter-over-quarter. In comparison industry-wide volume rose 9.1% from the prior quarter.

KCG's market share of retail U.S. equity share volume for the quarter rose to an estimated 32.4%. Market share of the consolidated U.S. equity market for the quarter was 14.1% on a share basis.

Turning to fourth quarter, KCG's total U.S. equity market making dollar volume traded was nearly $1.8 trillion and revenues were approximately $148 million. The resulting metrics for revenue capture per dollar value traded for the quarter was 0.83 basis points. In comparison, during the third quarter of 2016, KCG's U.S. equity market making dollar volume traded was nearly $1.7 trillion and revenues were approximately $112 million, resulting in revenue capture of 0.67 basis points.

The market conditions outside U.S. equities exhibited solid market volumes, so modest a low volatility. During the fourth quarter, revenues from market making activity outside U.S. equities were approximately $17 million. In comparison, third quarter revenues were approximately $24 million. Shifting over to global execution services segment, which comprises agency trading and venues, during the fourth quarter Global Execution Services generated revenues of $75.5 million and pre-tax earnings of $4.5 million.

As previously mentioned, institutional investors turned defensive ahead of U.S. Election. A period of heightened trading unfortunately dissipated fairly quickly. The second half of December witnessed the usual seasonal slowdown. Average daily U.S. equity share volume for KCG institutional equity of 228.7 rose 10.8% from the previous quarter. The full-year comprises client equity across algorithmic trading and high touch sales trading in single stocks, ETFs as well as program trading.

A sub-set of institutional equities, KCG algorithmic trading grew average daily U.S. equity share volume among the top 25 U.S. asset managers, 30.8% from the previous quarter. Turning to the venues, average daily product value traded for KCG BondPoint of $209.6 million rose 4% from the previous quarter, a new quarterly record. The increase was driven in part by increased retail activity in corporate and municipal bonds during the quarter.

Average daily U.S. equity share volume for KCG MatchIt of 44 million rose 19.2% from the previous quarter. The ETF is running on a new matching engine as part of the broader initiative to re-engineer KCG's trading technology.

Turning now to expenses, total expenses for the quarter were $270.7 million, employee compensation and benefits were $72.4 million or 49.1% of net revenues of $147.5 million. As a reminder, we define net revenues as total revenues plus execution and clearance fees, payments for order flow, and collateralized financing interest, as well as any one-time gains or losses. The increase in comp quarter-over-quarter is primarily attributable to increased increases in net revenues and discretionary bonus accruals.

Turning through a few of the bigger movers quarter-to-quarter among the other non-transaction-based expenses. Communications and data processing rose $2.5 million due to added tech expenses from Neonet and an increase in high-speed network fees. Depreciation and amortization rose $900,000, primarily due to depreciation related to KCG's new headquarters.

Other expenses rose $637,000 due to added temp help and miscellaneous relocation related expenses and some corporate -related expenses. As noted, our depreciation and amortization expense increased in conjunction with the corporate relocation to new headquarters in the financial district.

We expect a steady increase in this expense in 2017 as the decrease in depreciation for assets we have fully depreciated related to our former Jersey City and New York offices will be offset by the new headquarters related to depreciation plus new CapEx as we begin to build out and move our data centre. Additionally, we should see a decrease moving forward within our occupancy line of about $1 million to $2 million per quarter as we have consolidated our space in the New York area.

Turning to our balance sheet, at December 31, KCG had cash and cash equivalents of $632.2 million and debt of $454.4 million. The firm’s debt-to-tangible equity ratio was 0.36 to 1. KCG had roughly $1.36 billion in stockholders’ equity, a book value of $20.20 per share, a tangible book value of $18.71 per share based on 67.2 million shares outstanding, including RSUs at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016. Please note that assets to businesses held per sale are included in calculations of the firm’s value.

During the quarter, KCG repurchased 19 million shares, inclusive of swap with General Atlantic and 8.1 million warrants or $281.7 million. At the start of 2017, KCG had approximately $12.5 million in authorization repurchases after the annual allotment of $15 million on the debt covenants, less usage associated with completing the swap with General Atlantic.

A related note, KCG's Board of Directors authorized a program to repurchase up to a total of $150 million in shares and warrants. The new authority replaces and supersedes all previous board granted authority. Please note that share repurchases are generally subject to several factors, including KCG's financial condition, debt covenants, available liquidity in stock blackouts, and so forth. As such, we can provide no assurance that any further repurchases will actually occur. Finally, headcount was 952 full-time employees as of December 31, compared to 981 full-time employees as of September 30.

That concludes my report on the quarter. Now, I will turn it back over to Daniel.

Daniel Coleman

Thank you, Steffen. Although the results on an operating basis in the fourth quarter were disappointing, there are aspects of the performance that are worth calling out. Foremost KCG's core revenue driver is intact. As discussed revenue capture for market making U.S. equities reverted to historical levels in November and December. In addition, retail trading activity and KCG market share are at healthy levels.

KCG algorithmic execution in the U.S. grew average daily volume 28% from the 25 largest U.S. asset managers year-over-year and now it’s time to focus on growing that revenue line. Acquisition in Neonet is accelerating. KCG's algorithmic execution in Europe was strong early growth in average daily volume and revenues. KCG BondPoint grew retail size transaction of corporate and municipal bonds 42% and 85%, respectively year-over-year.

The growth far outpaces the market. In addition, we are getting more and more new institutional clients signing up and trading by the week. Adversely, a concern and focus for the management team is market making non-U.S. equities, aggregate revenues have been a decline. Upon review we decided to shut our market making and corporate bonds and we continue to assess another product.

It is our view that there is a growing role for financial intermediaries in a range of products with significant growth potential and that diversify market making is strategic to KCG. This continuing trading in a product is a difficult decision to write about since it decreases strategic options in the intermediate term, while providing little benefit to KCG's financial results on the expense line.

Also factor in our thinking is the current initiative to re-engineer KCG's trading architecture, which will allow for better scale from processes and technologies thereby making marginal businesses to profitable. As we look back to over the quarter and the year, we were successful in most areas of expense control.

For the full year 2016, the ratio of compensation to net revenues was 42.2% which just exceeded the stated target of 40% to 42%. Try and hit the target and the management committee voted unanimously to reduce the total compensation about 50% for the year, and I elected not to take a bonus.

Simply put, we believe in the potential of KCG and preferred to lessen the hit from a poor second half to stockholders and employees. More work is required to reduce the extent for communications and data, the data centre moved which we began in 2016 will keep CapEx at an elevated level in 2017.

In aggregate, however, non-transaction based cost for the full year 2016 decreased approximately 10% to $667.5 million. As we look to 2017 and 2018, our first goal is to restore net revenues to 200 million a quarter, the average since the merger, while maintaining our cost discipline. From where we are today, a 10% ROE would imply a revenue line in the high 800's.

That feels unlikely given the past two quarters in the market. We will stay focused on building a better business over time with higher and more consistent revenues. We will stay focused on creating technology and processes that enable us to add more revenues without adding a lot of cost helping us to expand our margins. We will stay focused on new revenues to leverage our scale without requiring significant capital. As we do these things, we know that a 10% ROE is not out of the picture. This sort of return will happen just a few quarters later than we would like.

At this point, we will open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question today from Rich Repetto with Sandler O’NeilL.

Rich Repetto

Yes good morning Daniel, good morning Steffen.

Daniel Coleman

Hi Rich.

Rich Repetto

I guess, hi Daniel, and thanks for the color in the non-U.S. or non-equity market making. And I guess the question is, how do we look - I am not sure, what was the revenue for 2016? I know you said $17 million mainly in the fourth quarter and $20 million, I think, in the prior, and what is the expectation now that you have scaled back and have been reviewing this? What is the expectation? How much have we reduced the business, I guess, is the question?

Daniel Coleman

We haven't reduced the business that much. We did review our businesses and chose to shut corporate bond trading partly because the perspective return on capital in the amount of investment was just didn't make sense given the other opportunity. We saw a drop in gross revenues from about 175 in 2015 to about 117 in 2016. A lot of that some or some of that included a shuttering the option of market making business although we still trade options, some of that included the fact that Asia had a reasonably strong 2015, given the volatility in China in the peripheral markets.

And some of that included a rebuild in some of trading products in Europe, but I think our goal is to beat this number this year. Our goal is to build-out stronger products especially in the rate space in FX. And our goal is to continue to build-out in Asia and Europe. So, we don't break it down by individual businesses, but I do think it was worth calling out given the drop and also given the strategic importance of market making outside of U.S. equities to bounce of tough trading in U.S. equities like we saw in September and October.

Rich Repetto

Okay. So I guess your view that it would be at least above the $117 million mark next year, then?

Daniel Coleman

Yes. I mean, yes.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And then, I guess the follow-up question would be - thanks for the expense outlook as well. I guess the question is on comps and data. You focused on it prior and talked about it, and I know the platform savings haven't come maybe as quickly as what we thought. But is that comps, you know we are at 148? Any guidance on - I guess, on that line in general expenses that can be reduced, is that the one that can be reduced dramatically in the coming year?

Daniel Coleman

I'm going to hand that to Steffen.

Steffen Parratt

Rich the comps and data, which I think looking forward we probably use the run rate for the last third and fourth quarter into 2017 is a, the team is very, very focused on it, it’s such a large expense, and we do think there is opportunity there. How much remains to be seen.

Daniel Coleman

Yes it’s to balance it out, continuous price pressure from exchanges on data and co-los and all these other fees that they ramp up every single year was becoming more and more efficient in our own business line, and that’s one of the things that’s made this line very difficult, but as Steffen says, we have a lot of people focused on this. This is a huge number for us and we are doing what we can, not to let it increase from here and hopefully bring it down.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And very last question is, Daniel, the beta test on the small stocks and the wider spreads, can you give us sort of a feel for how that is impacting or would impact, in your opinion, KCG?

Daniel Coleman

Rich I don't think it has had a huge amount of impact. Because I don't think the volumes in these stocks are that big relative to everything else we trade. So, I think on paper wider spread means more money for us. And I think, I’m sure that's true with respect to - on a per share basis, but I think in aggregate I don’t think the impact is significant.

Rich Repetto

Okay. Thanks very much. Thanks for the answers.

Daniel Coleman

Thank you, Rich.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Ken Worthington with JPMorgan.

Ken Worthington

Hi, good morning.

Daniel Coleman

Good morning Ken.

Ken Worthington

First, just, could you update us on the competitiveness in the market this quarter? It seems like it was a tougher quarter early on. Did that make it - did that make the competitive nature of the market kind of greater or worse than typical? And then, as the market normalized, was there any change? Were competitors more or less aggressive as markets normalized?

Daniel Coleman

Ken from our point of view I don't think the aggressiveness really fluctuates dramatically month-to-month and I think that, but in aggregate the quarter from a price improvement point of view was as competitive as it’s ever been. And so I would suggest that sometimes if you have longer periods of time granted, we have a conversation with the clients pretty regularly, but it’s not like a daily conversation on how we, the price improvement and so on, it’s more weekly or monthly.

I think over longer stretch is the time, sometimes you might see certain behavior where people try to get market share, people pull back, but I think over a three-month period it is unlikely you are going to see a lot of change, but perhaps the more important comment is that the competitive environment has not abated. We have gained market share in this environment. We like where we are in market share point-of-view, we wouldn't mind gaining a little bit more, but being above 30% I think is where we should be and I think that over time it’s hard to see this competitive environment pulling back.

Ken Worthington

Okay. And in terms of market share, it wasn't a great quarter overall for profitability, but the market share increased quite a bit. How sticky is the market share? And if market conditions do get better, how easy is it for you to hold onto that share as the profitability rises, or is there a chance that the profitability of the business improves and the market share kind of reverts back or fades away a bit?

Daniel Coleman

I don't think, I’m not sure it is going to be that correlated with profitability, if the business were widely profitable and attracted to other entrance then I would suggest that could be an issue, but I think from our point-of-view, I think it is reasonably sticky, I think that more the market share is going to [indiscernible] is my understanding that all the swaps business will [indiscernible] now and I think we have a good chance to increase that.

So, I think it is pretty sticky, but it is not completely sticky, we have to earn it every day and definitely every month, but I think we are in good position, I don't expect seeing it slide back. And I think the dynamics, profitability relative to dynamics will take a long period of time because I think for it to really change the dynamics, you would have to change the behavior of the smaller players and invite new players in. And from that point-of-view I think it would take quarters for that to happen.

Ken Worthington

Okay. Then, lastly, you called out the 50% increase in volume from the 25 largest asset managers in algorithm trading. This stat seems very impressive. Is it possible to give us some more context around it? I know that obviously the buy side has been a focus of yours; at least this stat in isolation would suggest you guys are getting traction. You made some comments about now focusing on the profitability. Can you maybe weave it together and help us understand, is this a big deal today, or is this just progress to being a bigger deal in the future?

Daniel Coleman

It is more of the latter. I think the revenues year-over-year are not - haven't grown in this part of our business, but I think the potential revenues are much higher because these top 25 asset managers have a much, much bigger wallet than our previous sort of top 10 clients. So and also I think in many ways they are much more demanding and in the firm we put together 3.5 years ago, I think we would not have serviced them nearly as well as we service them today.

So, I think it is more about potential revenues that I’m hopeful we will be talking about in the coming quarters, but I just wanted to throw that out there because we are making real progress with his group and the potential of this group to pass relative to the broker-dealer business, which is largely put forth before the merger is much, much greater. I would say in Europe there has been a real traction with the Neonet merger; I’m very excited about that. And while the business in Europe is not nearly as big as the one in U.S., is significantly up quarter-over-quarter and we are very optimistic that we are gaining real traction going into businesses too. So that’s a business we are watching very closely and investing in and I think we'll be talking about that business as well in the coming quarters.

Ken Worthington

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Daniel Coleman

Thanks Ken.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Ken Hill with Barclays.

Ken Hill

Hi, good morning.

Daniel Coleman

Hi.

Ken Hill

Just want to touch on global execution services. You guys had a nice profit for the quarter, and within the segment, it seemed like you had a lot of positive moving pieces. You guys just touched on some with the on-boarding of the asset manager clients, but you also had MatchIt and BondPoint. And I'm just wondering if you could kind of parse apart what really worked this quarter to kind of push you above into a pretax profit and where the scale is in that business and where that could potentially go going forward, given some of those different areas, like BondPoint, MatchIt?

Daniel Coleman

Sure. So as difficult as Q4 was I believe this part of our business had the second best quarter and it is much more core related to volumes than it is market volatility, which is good and is one of the reasons we want to grow it. If we look at this quarter, the highlights to me are algo execution in Europe and BondPoint and these businesses are both steadily gaining traction. They both are looking at a very helpful regulatory environment between DOL encouraging people to print bonds on the news, as well as [indiscernible] in Europe, and to be honest the teams have worked very methodically and very hard over the last couple of years and we're just seeing the results of that, and of course the Neonet acquisition in Europe.

In addition to that, ETF had a solid quarter and ETF business continues to get better. The algo business I think in the U.S. from a revenue point-of-view wasn’t quite what we liked as I had handed out before, but it is still showing significant growth and has a lot of potential in other ways. But if we look at the quarter, European alog’s BondPoint, those are bright spots, ETF is very, very solid and I think we have a lot of runway here. I mean a lot of room to grow these businesses just as they are and this is a very important area for us because these businesses are not as volatile and they don't require the capital that are trading with it.

Ken Hill

Okay. And then, I guess, just a little bit more companywide, just for the 10% ROE target, you talked about revenues needing to hit the high $800 millions, and as part of that, maybe growing in other areas looking to kind of branch into things that are kind of compatible with what you are doing today. I mean, what has kept you guys in the past from making those type of investments? And as you kind of look at the environment going forward, how are you evaluating - like, what other criteria you guys are using to determine, is it just based on profitability or scale or skill in a specific area? So how should we think about you just using capital to kind of grow that ROE over time?

Steffen Parratt

Well I think in the first couple of years there is a lot of integration investment to be honest. So that was the primary reason we weren't looking externally as much and we weren't looking at new businesses quite as much, but I think right now when we look at opportunities regardless if they are external or internal we have to take into consideration the following. How similar are these revenues to U.S. market making? As we know September and October were very difficult months and we need to balance those months out. Second, how much capital do these business need?

Our core market making business over the cycle is a great business, and it gets good ROE's, but quarter-to-quarter that ROE bounces around a bit and it does require fair amount of capital. So, if we can build out businesses that can leverage our capabilities from a technology point-of-view, but our capital like and have slightly different attributes with respect to revenue volatility and revenue correlation those are very, very important for us. Then, finally how much can be leverage? What I would say is really critical and important client relationships on the broker-dealer side, bank side, as well as large institution side. If we can get leverage out of these relationships as well in the new business line that makes a lot of sense, but ultimately we're trying to create a net positive present value of any kind of investment, but we think the strategic point is capital, less capital intensive, different correlation, not completely correlated U.S. equities and leveraging our clients. Those are the things we look at and those are the things we are investing in.

Ken Hill

Thanks for taking my questions.

Steffen Parratt

Thanks Ken.

Operator

We will take our next question from Chris Allen with Buckingham Research.

Chris Allen

Good morning guys.

Steffen Parratt

Good morning, Chris.

Chris Allen

I guess, if you can just start - I just wanted to clarify that, Steffen, I heard you correctly. You were saying depreciation and amortization is going to be basically flat in 2017 versus 2016. Is that correct?

Steffen Parratt

What we're going to see is a drop-off sort of in the first quarter, but then it is going to rise through the years, so year-over-year it is actually D&A is going to be up.

Chris Allen

You have guided to $18 million to $20 million down in 2017 versus 2016 is kind of the duplicate rent and other stuff kind of came off. So what has changed?

Steffen Parratt

Since then we have the depreciation of the headquarters, but the big thing is...

Chris Allen

That wasn't factored into your prior guidance?

Steffen Parratt

Yes it was, the previous one was net. What's changed is that we have the data centre move now that started and so that’s going to - that CapEx has started and that depreciation is hitting in 2017. And then amortization is up as well.

Chris Allen

Okay. So that’s going to eat up $18 million to $20 million that you prior guided to? Because that seems like a lot. On CapEx and amortization of that.

Steffen Parratt

Chris I would say two things one on the depreciation side you are absolutely right, it is data centre spend where - the equipment there is a 100% depreciated and then over time that will - that CapEx will drop off. On the amortization side, some of that will show up the lower compensation, because of the capitalized software expense. So - which we can talk about in more detail later, but some of that will show up in little bit lower comp expense, so it’s not a complete change to earnings, but I do think it’s fair to say, but the change to earnings is relative to what we guided before reflects a significant data centre move that we think is very necessary for the firm.

Chris Allen

And the data centre move?

Steffen Parratt

Those - net CapEx, the depreciation on that is shorter than the building, so that’s why it is such an increase.

Chris Allen

Got it. Okay. And then, Daniel, you had talked about the non-US equity market maybe kind of expected to be better than the $117 million this year. Is that environmentally dependent, though? Do we need to see just better activity and volatility in some of the non-US equity pieces to kind of get there, or are there other things you're doing that you believe can drive higher revenues there?

Daniel Coleman

That is the right question. I think there is a little bit of environmental dependence in Asia, but I think in Europe in both, in particularly in the fixed base in Europe, I think it is more about the investment we're making there. I think in - and in the U.S. I think it is about the investment we're making. So, it’s somewhat environmentally dependent. I do think if we would move to a higher interest rate environment that should help the business. It is not completely environmentally dependent. I think that we have made significant investments over the past 12 months and especially the right space in Europe FX as well that we expect to see this payoff in these investments this year even if the environment is unchanged.

Chris Allen

Then, you kind of talked about returns on the core market business being good over the long-term. Any color you can give in the return differentials, which means U.S. equity market making, non-US equity market making? Because non-US equity market making we have seen pretty significant declines year-over-year for the last couple of years, and I was just wondering how much capital is tied up in that business, and are there better uses for that?

Daniel Coleman

Right, normally, I mean we're not going to break that out. But the non-U.S. equity market making business, which usually doesn't carry big position and so from a - the U.S. equity market making business includes all kinds of business where we trade U.S. equities, but our core business carries very big position. So the capital, and there is not as much capital in the non-U.S. equity market making as it’s just a different business model than the U.S. equity one. So, it is a fair question and I feel like the real issue is growing the business, growing the topline, I don't think it is going to require extra capital there, but I don't think we free up a huge amount of capital if we were to move away from it.

Chris Allen

Got it. And then, any color in terms of how to think about comp to revenue for next year, just overall compensation? Just kind of given where we are from an environmental perspective, and also you guys really reduced headcount a little bit in this past quarter?

Daniel Coleman

I think we did our best to get to 42% in what we thought was a pretty difficult revenue year. I think if we have a more normal revenue we're looking at 40% or maybe a touch lower, but a more normal revenue is more like, as I mentioned in early around 200 a quarter, but I think 40% may be a touch lower is what we have issued for this year. If it’s more like this past year, it will probably pick up a little bit about 40%, but we don't expect that, we don't expect 42% or higher than that like we had this year.

Chris Allen

Got it. And it sounds like the 10% ROE target and that’s being pushed back. I mean is there any minimum return threshold you guys are targeting for next year?

Daniel Coleman

No, I think we are targeting our cost in the revenues and so you can do the numbers if you are looking at 200 a quarter, you are looking at mid-single digits, but really our main focus is trying to drive things towards that 10% and hopefully it would be on later. So, we don't look at the mid-single-digit ROE and think that’s a great result, it’s more about what kind of results we are getting, so that we can get our cost a little bit lower, have a more scalable business and more our revenues, and that is really what we're focused on. Even though 10% looks unlikely for 2017, it is still sort of the beacon that we look at.

Chris Allen

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Daniel Coleman

Thanks Chris.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Chris Harris with Wells Fargo.

Chris Harris

Thanks. I want to dovetail on that last question a little bit and just ask you guys, it is a little frustrating, I'm sure, from your perspective, because you guys are really executing on the things you can control. It is just the revenues are not there. And so if we are in a situation where revenue growth is really hard to come by, are there other strategic options that you guys might consider and maybe can talk to us a little about what those options might be?

Daniel Coleman

We understand where our stock is trading relative to tangible book, but we and our larger shareholders I think I agree the opportunity here in getting this right is very real and that we are really focused on creating scalable firm with the potential to really grow revenues, and the opportunity to do that towards any other strategic opportunity that I can imagine. So, we're not focused on other opportunities than trying this business around and growing revenue.

Chris Harris

Got you. Okay. And then a question on the macro. I think a lot of people are assuming that, in 2017, we might see much higher interest rates. Maybe the said moves the said funds rates a couple more times. What do you guys think that means for your business? I mean, I would think, ordinarily, it should be a positive if we get higher volatility, higher volumes. That certainly wasn't the case in Q4. So, was maybe Q4 kind of an anomaly, and if we get that kind of environment, that will be good, or maybe you can flesh that out a little bit?

Daniel Coleman

Actually Q4 had a tremendous volatility. Even though the headlines were big and we saw few days of good, it seemed very volatile...

Chris Harris

That is my point. If we had higher rates with just low volatility, it seems counter intuitive.

Daniel Coleman

Yes, well this is, I have always felt and this is a layman's view that a lot of what the Fed and other banks have done to bring the yield curve, the far part of the yield curve down is the definitely in volatility. I feel like that as specialists have said we are ever start unloading its portfolio, $4 trillion portfolio and get rid of its own carry tray, I feel like we might see some real volatility.

In general I do think higher rates are likely to lead to more volatility perhaps it’s not just the anticipation, nothing we actually had to see them, but that is a general view and I’m sure there are exceptions to that. With my experience and I have seen rates go higher, I remember going back to the Valentine Day massacre in 1994 where Greenspan raised rates 75 basis points, and involve volatile intent for a long time and then it just exploded around the world. I think you could see a lot of change.

And then the other issue to is, we have people who have spent most of their carrier in senior positions in the volatility environment unraced, it was close to zero and haven't hedged and haven't done these things that the generation reported to manage risk and we never know what happens until things change. So, I expect as many reasons to see higher volatility if rates go higher, notwithstanding Q4 not being as volatility as we would like.

Chris Harris

Got you. Okay. And then, maybe one final one on the expenses. I know a few questions have been asked already. I think you guys had previously guided to 2017 expenses being kind of around the mid-$600 million area. I’m talking about the non-transaction-based expenses. I guess the question is, is that still a good assumption for 2017, or should we be thinking about a different number?

Daniel Coleman

I would, I do recall seeing that you're absolutely right, I think our mid-600 is going to be the high mid-600s, so probably - so I would suggest below 700, above 650 is the range we're going to be in for expenses this year. I think what we're going to shoot for in particular is try to demonstrate that that can come down over the year as we roll out new technology that’s where we are very focused on, but I think it’s going to be to the higher end of the mid-600s.

Chris Harris

Got you. Okay. Thank you.

Daniel Coleman

Good.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude today's conference. Thank you everybody for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Daniel Coleman

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.