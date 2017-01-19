S&P 500: Statistical Evidence From 55 Years Of Data

Introduction

I have encountered a vast number of weeks that left a frown on my face. More often than not, I found myself interpreting the movements in the S&P 500 as unusual and beyond normality, thus creating an unfavorable personal bias. For this reason, I decided to do a quantitative analysis of the weekly price behaviors to reach a data set for decision-making that was unbiased and should help me control my investments more effectively and at the same time more data supported.

In the following article, I will outline my key findings in the hope that some readers may use the outcome to optimize their own investments.

Additionally, I want to highlight with it the statistical outliers and recommend putting strong focus on black swans and fat tails, since they can have devastating effects on entry/exit strategies and accounting for them should thus help investors reach better risk-adjusted returns.

Methodology

Our data covers the period from January 8th, 1962 to January 13th, 2017. For each week, the opening prices, last week's closing prices, the week high and the week low were our raw data set. In total, 2,871 trading weeks with 25,839 price points were examined to reach valid conclusions as to how the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has historically behaved. From the raw data set, I derived quantitative analyses that are outlined as follows:

The simpler aspect of weekly returns: Averages, median, minimum, maximum and - most importantly - their distributions.

Analysis of returns by calendar months: Averages, medians, percentage of positive versus negative weeks and their distributions.

Analysis of weeks by rank in month: This means we are classifying each week per month as 1,2,3 or 4 (depending on which week it is in any given month) and see if we can determine a statistical edge.

Going into more detail:

Analysis of the week low versus week close: What is behind the phenomenon we see at the moment? Can it last and what does history have to say?

Analysis of the week low versus last week's closing: This is supposed to answer the question: Does a stop-loss at or close to last week's closing price make sense for risk-conscious investors? Or, is there evidence that a large number of lows is made below the closing price of the previous week? What can we learn here?

Analysis of the week high versus the same week's close: We try to answer the question and get insight into how much headroom there is statistically between the weekly high and closing price.

Lastly, we look at the difference between the week high and low, and see how much room there usually is between those two.

Analysis

Starting off with S&P 500 101: The Weekly Price Changes

Let's go to an easy, albeit important task in our statistical case study when we look at the weekly returns of the S&P 500. On average, the S&P 500 closes a trading week with a gain of 0.15%.

This is, of course, easily explainable by the favorable demographics we have seen in the past decades and the resulting population growth, as well as the productivity gains and credit expansion which led to literally exploding corporate profits and thus to the chart we all know:

Please note the full performance table including all returns for each month since 1962 can be found on www.quantfriend.com for download.

However, the median trading week has a 0.28% return (i.e. 50% of all trading weeks return less than 0.28% and 50% return more than 0.28%), which means that outliers tend to be in the negative price return spectrum. The best trading week ended on 10/11/1974 with a gain of 14.12%. The worst trading week during this period had a minus of 18.2% and was achieved on 10/10/2008 in the wake of Lehman. On average, the S&P 500 had a 56.1% chance of closing any given week positively and therefore a 43.9% chance of closing negatively. By the way, out of 2871 weeks, there were 2 weeks where the S&P 500 closed entirely unchanged - namely on 11/08/1965 and 04/29/1977.

More interesting, however, is the distribution of returns during that 55-year period. As the graph below indicates, there are several conclusions we can draw from it.

First of all, we see a bell-shaped curve which seems as if the returns might be normally distributed - but they are not, among other things because of the tail distributions.

With a likelihood of 11.4% (the highest bar), the return of a week was between 0.5% and 1%. On the other hand, there's only a 7.9% probability to see a week with returns between -1% and -0.5%. So in absolute terms, we have a more than 3% higher chance of seeing a day that is between 0.5% and 1% and opposed to the latter. Not uncommon for developed market indices since 1990, the distribution is skewed towards the positive end of the spectrum, which is very visible when we look at the fact that the chance for a week to end with a gain between 1% and 1.5% is 11.1%, albeit only 7.4% for those that end between -1.5% and -1%.

Looking at the red curve (cumulative frequency), we can see in the graph again that 43.9% return 0% or less and thus 56.1% are positive. However, we can also see that only 22.2% of all trading weeks return 1.5% or more. Further conclusions can be drawn from the analyses below, especially on difference between week highs and lows.

In terms of weeks with especially high gains or losses, 0.17% of all trading weeks have seen losses greater than -10%, and 0.14% with gains greater than 10% - this indicates the fat tail phenomenon.

The Returns by Calendar Month

The next part of the simpler part of our investment analysis is to look at the returns of each week by calendar months. Especially after a positive start in the first weeks of 2017, we might want to look at how the S&P 500 could behave during the rest of the year, statistically. The table below depicts the performance of each week in each of those months:

The interesting phenomenon to point out here is that 2 out of 12 months have a negative average performance of each of their weeks. Those are marked red in the table above. However, the weeks in all of the months have positive median returns (even June and September, slightly above 0%). The months of October until December are commonly known as the most positive. November, with its average of 0.28% and median of 0.4%, as well as a high number of positive weeks, should not be left out.

April, interestingly, has the highest median return since 1962 on a weekly basis, namely 0.53% per week. Alongside October, it has the second-highest 3rd quartile, which lets us assume that the distribution of returns in October and April is especially positive.

The Returns of the Week by Rank in Month

As said in the introduction, I want to analyze whether the number of a week in a given month, i.e. the first, second, third or fourth week of each month can give us an allocation edge (technically there may be 5 weeks in a month depending on how the beginning of the month falls - but we will account for that).

Most notably, the 3rd week is the strongest, both in terms of average and median return. The 2nd week of each month seems to be the weakest - and is the only one with a negative average return. Also note that the 3rd week has the lowest recorded minimum and maximum returns, a sign of lower volatility. Lastly, the 3rd week also has the highest 3rd quartile.

The Statistics of Closing Prices versus Weekly Lows

We start off with analyzing the weekly lows in the S&P 500. In the past few months, I have witnessed the following phenomenon: Amid wild sell-offs during the week, the markets have more often than not recovered from their week lows and closed quite higher, oftentimes substantially so. Financial media oftentimes refers to this as the habit of "smart money" coming in to take advantage of potentially more emotional selling we see amid negative, but ultimately trivial market headlines. In the following, I will take a look at how the S&P 500 has behaved historically.

First of all, in only 0.9% of all cases the S&P 500 closes at its weekly low. In turn, this means that in 99.1% of all cases, there is at least some movement away from the lows. We can also witness that in 14.8% of all cases (the red line, cumulative frequency), the difference is between 0.5% and 0%. Going further up the curve, I want to highlight the second bar and the corresponding cumulative frequency of 35% for those closing prices that are 1% and less from their weekly low. This tells us that, on the other hand, in 65% of all cases, we see a closing price that is off 1% or more from the weekly lows. So, come Thursday and the S&P 500 is still trading around its weekly low, there's a more than good chance that Friday will be a positive day. So on and so forth we can witness the rest of the movements away from the lows.

On average, the S&P closes 1.78% above its weekly low with a median of 1.38%. The maximum ever recorded between the closing price and the week low was 14.67% and a natural minimum of 0%.

All of the above, of course, does not tell us where the low is actually going to be, but an investor can use this statistic to remind himself of one thing: More often than not, the closing price will be (sometimes even much) better than the low. Nobody wants to witness his stake in the S&P 500 dropping in value, but we are hereby reminded that sometimes it might be more favorable to wait and see before we take actionist decisions, especially if the drop in value occurs in the first half of the week.

The Stop-Loss Question: Week Lows versus the Last Week's Closing Price

On the other hand, I want to highlight phenomena that I think are valuable for potential stop-loss points. Assume you allocate to the S&P 500 and try to determine an optimal stop-loss level for reducing risk again.

Where are you likely to put it? Some allocators might want to put it at or below the closing price of last week (especially if we open with an up-gap), but does that actually make sense? How often does the S&P 500 touch below last week's closing price and if yes, how far off?

Here, the average weekly low is (-)1.6% below last week's close, with a median of (-)1.15%, the highest downside was -23.6% (meaning the low was 23.6% below last week's close) and the highest low following a given week's close was 2.57% higher.

Let's look at the distribution of the difference between the this week's low and last week's closing price of the S&P 500:

First things first: In only 3.2% of all cases, this week's low is identical with last week's close. In a further 3.2% of cases (no typo) the low is above last week's closing price.

That means we see that in 93.6% of all cases, the S&P touches a low that is below last week's closing price. This immediately tells us that a stop-loss will most of the time fail if set at or close to the closing of last week. But where does it make sense?

I would like to highlight the bracket between -2% and -1.5%. We see that in 40% of the cases examined, the week low was -1.5% or more off the closing price of last week. Thus, in 60% of the cases, the S&P 500 did not touch a low smaller than -1.5% off the last week's closing.

On the other hand, we see a few interesting occurrences in which the low is actually above the closing price of last week, indicating an up-gap. So it is, for instance, that in 2.9% of all cases this week's low was higher than last week's close by between 0% and +0.5%.

This implies that we are in often very likely to touch below the closing price of the previous week, and investors can use this statistical edge to develop better stop-loss levels.

Weekly Close versus Weekly High

In relation to the distribution of week lows versus closing prices, I want to highlight the patterns of the week highs versus the closing prices. Assume you have an investment and witness a strong week with something you would define as a high (what a strong week is and how they are distributed can be found further up, and I advise readers to cross-check with these datasets to make more elaborate decisions for all of the graphs displayed in the article) and would like to "take some chips off the table". Does it make sense to wait for the closing? If yes, what makes the most sense?

The average in this case is -1.4%, with a slightly lower median of -1%, a maximum of - as can be assumed when the S&P closes exactly at its high - 0%, and the lowest close was -18.1% off its week high.

The graphs below show us further potential insights:

Interestingly, in 2.75% of all cases, we close at the high. That is quite a lot more than the 0.9% of cases we close at the week low. In 25.2% of the cases, the high is 0.5% or less off the closing price, indicating a slight but not corrosive pullback from the high. Again, I want to look at the more-than-50%-chance brackets and we find these already above the fourth bar, meaning that in 65.9% of all occurrences, we close less than 1.5% off the high. Comparing this to the 46% chance that the S&P closes off more than 1.5% from its average week lows, we see a good bull case that tells us it's statistically more advantageous to wait for the week to close before making a (ceteris paribus) exit call.

Combining It: Week Highs versus Week Lows

Putting together the last three paragraphs into one coherent dataset, we look at the distribution of differences between the week highs and week lows.

On average, the high is 3.3% above the low with a median of 2.78%, an all-time minimum of 0.53% and a record maximum of 30.69%.

Starting off from the left side of the x-axis, we only see a negligible (1.5%) amount of cases in which the movements (or in other words volatility) is less than 1%. These low volatility trading weeks were often seen in the early second half of the 20th century. The relative maximum are movements from low to high of 2% to 2.5%. From that point on, we see decreasing frequency of increasing weekly ranges.

The majority of movements from low to high are up to 3%, after which the cumulative frequency progresses with a slower rate of change and thus the curve flattens. In here, I would like to highlight the fact that 58.8% of all highs are further than 2.5% off their lows in a given week. Regarding the occurrence of cases in which the difference is 4.5% or higher, we see that 17.1% of trading weeks actually exhibit such a tremendous move.

And in no case in the observed time period has there been a week with less than 0.5% between the weekly high and low.

Below, you will find a table of the highlights of the above analyses:

Summary

The above analysis is a starting set for further investigation, but can help us as investors to potentially make risk-reducing decisions.

The main takeaways for us should be:

Staying long and the course is more rewarding than quickly jumping in and out of markets.

Returns in the S&P 500 are naturally skewed positively, but most of the time returns stay below 1% in any given week.

The best average month for investing is April, both on average and by median since 1962. April also has a high frequency of positive weeks.

November has the highest frequency of positive weeks, but not the highest median return. June has the least frequent positive weeks, and together with September the only negative average weekly return.

In only 0.9% of all cases, the S&P 500 closes at its week low, compared with 2.75% for closing at its high.

Selling your investment is usually most advantageous close to the end of the week, since the S&P 500 more often than not recovers from its lows.

In only 6.4% of all cases, the S&P 500 makes no low below the last week's closing price, thus stop-loss strategies should be considered that account for this phenomenon.

Data regarding this article can be found on www.quantfriend.com.