Gilead: I'm Sorry (But It's Even Better Than I Thought)

A week or two ago, I wrote an article about Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) under the title "Gilead: Grow the Dividend, Cut the Buybacks." I made a stupid calculation mistake in that article. In this article, I want to apologize to my readers, explain what went wrong and why, what every investor can learn from this, and especially how my miscalculation blurred the investing reality of Gilead. The calculations without the mistake actually look much better than they already did.

The mistake

In the article I set up a possible future over the next five years, in which Gilead's FCF (free cash flow) would shrink by 10% yearly. I saw this as a very conservative scenario, because there would be no influence of the growth of Gilead's HIV portfolio, no acquisition that could contribute to the free cash flow, while the HCV cash flow would have to fall every year by an average of 10%.

FCF is one of Gilead's most attractive assets. Even in the last quarter it raked in $4B of FCF, around $17B for the whole FY 2016. I have calculated the FCF (declining 10% per year) in this (correct!) chart:

I assumed that Gilead would keep the same percentage of FCF for buybacks: 70%. This would be the amounts available for buybacks in the next five years:

I took the number of outstanding shares from the 10-Q:

In its last 10-Q, Gilead reported 1,317,456,071 outstanding shares, and probably there are less again now, since in November 2016, there was $2B left of a share buyback program of $12B, which was announced in January 2016.

No problem until here, everything was calculated correctly. I assumed that the price of Gilead would stay at $76.1 (which was the price at the time of writing) and made a calculation of what that would mean for the buyback. And there it was, the miscalculation: I took the wrong number of shares outstanding: 3.1B instead of 1.3B. In fact, I forgot the first number (1) and added a zero.

This is a typo, but it has quite some repercussions for the thesis. To my defense: I was in a condition in which I was distracted by a personal situation. Probably I shouldn't have written the article, but writing about investing is the one thing that I love the most, so I did it to get my mind off of this situation.

That is also the reason I didn't answer to the comments on my article. You can check out all my other articles and I answer to every single comment, if substantial. For the first time there was a mistake in one of my articles (except for a minor spelling mistake) and I didn't even react. Sorry, my beloved readers. I hope you understand and you can forgive me. This article is a good enough reaction, I hope.

What I have learned from this mistake

I won't make this paragraph too long, because one of the things of investing that I love the most, is the constant learning process. But this time I have learned something more, which might appeal to readers.

The first thing I have learned is that you have to be cool-headed to take decisions (or write) about investing. Extreme feelings are an obstacle in the decision process. I don't think I would have made that mistake if I were sharper.

What I also have learned is very reassuring: if you are a long-term investor, as I am, you can make a mistake in your process, because I never jump into something without a second look some weeks later. If you are in it for the very long term, which means in my case more than two decades, it doesn't matter al that much if you buy Gilead at $76.1 (the price of two weeks ago) or $71.8 (the price of today). So even after my article with its false conclusion, I didn't hurry to my online broker. I just thought: 'Next year I will have to re evaluate this situation, but I won't add any shares now.'

The correction and the new thesis

The correct calculation looks like this:

As I stated in my first article:

There is some dilution of shares because of compensations for the board and executives of Gilead, but I will not count these because these dilutions are overcompensated with the ultra conservative assumption that Gilead's price would not drop if the revenue and FCF goes down 10% per year.

As you can see, even with a yearly 10% drop in FCF, and if Gilead keeps spending 70% of its FCF to buybacks, it could slash its outstanding shares in two, in just five years time, which is simply amazing!

The company has got a $1.88 dividend for the moment. With 1.3B outstanding shares, that is a cost of about $2.5B. As the DGI investor that I (partly) am, I am interested in the dividend growth possibilities.

There are of course several possibilities for dividend raises, but for a young dividend paying company, I like to see double digits raises. It all depends on the FCF, of course, and since we have used 70% of FCF for buybacks, we will assume a 30% rest used for FCF. These are the numbers then:

Some will argue that it is rather strange to use the entire FCF to fund buybacks and dividends, but remember this is the situation in which Gilead doesn't acquire anything, doesn't have a growing HIV portfolio and a steady FCF drop of 10% per year. Sure this is theoretical, but it is just to give you an example of what the huge amount of FCF that comes from mainly HCV products means for an investor in Gilead, even if the company and its revenues are shrinking.

I have put several scenarios about the dividend growth in a graph and showed what they would mean for the dividend rate:

This is what the YOC (=yield on cost) would be with the current price of $71.8:

Those yields are quite impressive for a company that has only recently started paying a dividend. But of course, the question is: can Gilead afford this, even if this exercise is theoretical? Therefore we will have to look at the FCF. Is there still enough left after the huge buybacks? This is what is left after the buybacks:

And what would be the cost of the several raises in means of dividend cost for the company?

As you can see, Gilead could easily pay every raise, except for the 20% raise in 2021, unless they save some of the from the surplus of the years before.

The conclusion

Gilead has a huge FCF and it uses that stream of dollars to reward shareholders with sky high buyback programs and dividend raises. While you can discuss about which one is the most rewarding for shareholders, both contribute to the attraction of the shares of a company. Where I thought in my last article that the present situation was not sustainable, I showed in this article that Gilead could continue on this path for several years. I don't mean that they should, mind you. But they can be patient until a real opportunity comes along before they do their catch. In the meantime, Gilead can keep rewarding its shareholders through these programs.

