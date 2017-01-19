Uncertain Certainty Or Certain Uncertainty?

Investors are trapped between riding the wave of consensus trades and factoring in an impossibly uncertain policy environment.

One day - whether it's a month, a year, or five years from now - I think we'll look back and, with the benefit of hindsight, explicitly recognize just how paradoxical the last nine or so weeks have been.

There's this ceaseless chatter about "uncertainty" - political uncertainty, policy uncertainty, and the market uncertainty that stems from political and policy limbo.

Supposedly, this is reflected in measures like the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index which in November, hit its highest level since... well... since ever.

(CHART: EPU)

But this undercurrent of uneasiness, anxiety, and skepticism finds no parallel in other measures of uncertainty, with the most notable discrepancy being the disconnect between the chart shown above and the most recognizable gauge of market angst, the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX), which now struggles to hold a 12 handle.

We get similarly conflicting signals when we compare the chart above to IG and rates vol:

(Chart: Citi)

Further, I'm not really sure if rampant uncertainty is compatible with extreme positioning and one-way trades. But even that's kind of foggy. Let me show you what I mean.

We're pretty certain that sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) is headed lower (some sellsiders see 1.14 by the end of the year):

(Chart: Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

But the reason we're so certain of this is precisely because of the uncertainty surrounding the long and arduous process associated with the UK's exit from the EU. Anytime we get more certainty surrounding the exit plan (e.g. PM Theresa May's "conciliatory" speech on Tuesday), shorts get squeezed because they are no longer so certain about their uncertainty thesis.

"Oh my God, oh my God, the pound is collapsing," Bloomberg's Richard Breslow wrote on Thursday morning, mocking the collapse we saw last Sunday and Monday. "No, no, it's having its best day in years," Breslow continues, recounting Tuesday's absurd rally.

The irony is, when we step back and look at it, nothing much has actually happened. "As London staggers in [on Thursday], GBP/USD is about 25 pips from its year-to-date average price," Breslow concludes.

We've got an equally paradoxical situation unfolding in the US. It would be difficult to find a chart that conveys more certainty than the one shown below depicting the concurrent rise in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), yields (NYSEARCA:TLT), and stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) post-election:

And yet despite that, there's a sense that investors aren't really convinced that these reflation trades will hold up. Rather, they're just willing to ride the train with everyone else until the policy uncertainty surrounding the new administration's economic agenda manifests itself in market moves dramatic enough to definitively break the narrative.

This rather tenuous situation is readily apparent in CFTC positioning data. As I noted on Wednesday evening, there's a truly epic divide between real money and specs when it comes to 5Y Treasury futs:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

What can we learn from that? Well, nothing really other than that one side has to be wrong.

On Wednesday, Janet Yellen drove yields sharply higher, putting to rest the notion that the reflation trade is dead on arrival. At least for now.

And yet, as is the case with the pound, if you weren't privy to the daily swings and contradictory market noise, you wouldn't know anything had actually happened this year. "Trump trades have collapsed? Not yet," Breslow notes, adding that "the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is set to debut in Europe [on Thursday] a mere two basis points from its YTD average."

We've got an equally schizophrenic dynamic taking shape with the dollar. Dollar strength (and more specifically, monetary policy divergence) is good for Europe and Japan - that is, it's good for low-yielding, liquidity providing currencies. But too much dollar strength can cause serious problems, not the least of which is contagion to an EM complex sitting on a mountain of foreign currency debt. Needless to say, foreign currency crises have the potential to feed back into developed markets. And then there's the deflationary impact of a strong dollar, which we saw early last year.

So what do we want and where are we headed? We're certain that if things keep going like they're going, the dollar is headed higher. But what if something (or someone) intervenes? Here's what SocGen said on Thursday morning:

Donald Trump wants a weaker Dollar; Janet Yellen stresses Fed independence; Chinese authorities don't think the Yuan need necessarily weaken. Some people wonder whether we're going to get a 'Trump Accord' to rival Trump Plaza. In real terms, the dollar rose by 50% between early 1978 and February 1985. Real Treasury yields got into double-digits. Today, the dollar is over 25% stronger than it was at its post-GFC trough, but nearly 30% weaker than in was in 1985. The CNY meanwhile, is still about 40% stronger than it was a decade ago, having significantly outperformed every other major currency in the process. Of all the speakers we're getting, either from Davos or from less ostentatious spots, the one I'm going to listen to most for now will probably still be Janet Yellen. As the US economy approaches full employment, as wages rise but inflation rises nearly as quickly, how hawkish the Fed dares to be will determine how much the dollar rises.

At the end of the day, there's a palpable sense that between economic policymakers' prolonged attempt to engineer us out of the post-crisis deflationary doldrums and politicians' efforts to accommodate a groundswell of discontent aimed squarely at the establishment, we've backed ourselves into a corner.

This is what I (and others) have called "policy paralysis" and it's manifesting itself in markets.

What does this mean for you? Well, I think the likely result will be higher volatility - especially in rates and FX - and lower liquidity.

As Credit Suisse noted earlier this week, "politics continues to be the key driver of FX volatility." I'm not sure that's a positive development given how uncertain the political environment has become.

In the same vein, you should note the disconnect between equity vol and FX vol. "While tranquility still reigns in the stock market, turbulence in currencies is rising," WSJ warned this month, adding that "this is a worrying sign to some analysts that volatility in one market will bleed into the other."

Coming full circle, I wonder how this period will be remembered - uncertain certainty or certain uncertainty?

I'll give the last word to the oft-cited Richard Breslow:

The weird and unintuitive truth is since the beginning of this year the deafening roar of investors' fear of being wrong has drowned out the fact that nothing is going on. Everyone is psyching themselves out instead of trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.