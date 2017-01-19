2 Gold Producers Ripe For Takeovers

The Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) has seen a violent rally the past few weeks, and has propelled itself above its 50-day moving average, and its descending channel. The majority of people I talk to who missed this move feel it's far too late to try and chase and establish positions. While I agree that it's never easy buying a market that has seen an explosive move in a short period of time, there are some opportunities still left. While the ship has sailed for the industry leaders, which are up 50% off their lows, there are still some decent producers trading at attractive valuations. Both Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) and Red Eagle Mining (OTCQX:RDEMF) have not fully participated in the recent rally, and are beginning what is set to be a transformational year for each company. I believe both to still offer upside at these levels to long term investors, despite stair-stepping 25% higher the past few weeks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For those that haven't been following me the past few months, I will begin with a brief synopsis of my strategy when it comes to mining stocks. Rather than buying the index as many traders do, I prefer to do extensive due diligence and select individual companies which I believe to be industry leaders. To define an industry leader, I am looking for companies that have superior grades and lower costs, than their peers. There are two reasons that I do this:

1) The Gold Miners Index is made up of a good portion of dogs, and I don't care for owning a basket of miners that is mixed in with what I would deem to be under-performers.

2) By doing my own research I can find the 'best in breed' juniors that are industry leaders, that also have an added kicker of being taken over by gold majors.

To explain what I mean by there being dogs in the index, let's look at the GDX:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The GDX is up 70% from the beginning of 2016, yet a few of the stocks in the top 10 holdings have significantly lagged the index. Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) is up 33% over the same period, and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) is up a mere 32%. Meanwhile gold streamer Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) has not done much better, posting a paltry 35% gain. These three companies make up over 17% of the index, and have posted less than half the performance of the GDX since the beginning of 2016. This has weighed on the performance of the index significantly, and is a reason why I prefer to hold miners which I deem to be the 'best in breed'.

For new readers who want a better idea of what I consider to be the 'best in breed' gold companies, I invite you to read my article "My Top 2 Gold Producers For 2017".

Ok, enough about my methodology, let's get into the two companies I've decided to highlight.

Roxgold

I am no stranger to Roxgold and held the stock for the majority of 2016. Unfortunately the relentless selling last year forced me to stop out of my position which I had bought in February. Despite me being a huge believer in the company, I am not a believer in going against my system. Thankfully the stock has recovered since, and closed back above its 200-day moving average. This allowed me to re-establish a starter position in the stock, and I'm glad as I had some separation anxiety from the high-grade producer.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company is a West African producer that began commercial production on October 4th of last year. Roxgold's Yaramoko Project is one of the highest grade projects in the world, as evidenced by the below chart I've built. The following chart is a bar chart of the world's highest grade gold projects that are not currently owned by gold majors. Roxgold is one of only 3 gold producers of the 10 listed, and has a resource of 1.3 million ounces of gold, at an average grade of 14.0 grams per tonne.

(Source: Author's Chart)

[Chart Legend for grades of resources - Blue: 0-5 g/t gold, Purple: 5-10 g/t gold, Red: 10-15 g/t gold, Pink: 15-20 g/t gold]

While Roxgold may not look like anything special when stacked up against the highest grade projects in the world, this could not be further from the truth. The company produced 77,000 ounces of gold last year at all-in sustaining cash costs of less than $750/oz. These are some of the lowest costs in the industry, and are more impressive from a company that has just begun production. Typically companies have teething problems when starting up operations, but Roxgold has done a good job of staying within 15% of their ultra-low projected costs.

Roxgold recently released their guidance for 2017 and their projections are in line with what I was expecting. The company is planning to produce 110,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining cash costs of $765/oz. While this is above their planned production costs, I expect costs to come down as the company gets more comfortable with operations. I would be surprised if all-in sustaining cash costs were not coming in at $715/oz by full-year 2018.

(Source: Author's Table)

In attempting to put a valuation on Roxgold, I have built the above table which shows projected earnings among different gold price scenarios. In building the table I used annual production of 110,000 ounces (the mid-point of Roxgold's guidance), as well as all-in sustaining cash costs of $760/oz. In addition to this I placed a 35% discount on pre-tax earnings to calculate for taxes. This allowed me to arrive at a back of napkin after-tax earnings number to then base a valuation on.

In terms of the P/E ratio of 15 I used, I believe this is fair as Roxgold is a growth company. You may have noticed I have used P/E ratios between 10-16 for different gold companies, and there is a reason for this. Companies that are not producing yet receive a P/E ratio of 10 as the earnings are forward earnings more than a year out, and are not completely confirmed yet. Companies that are producing and have the potential for growth profiles based on current operations receive higher P/E ratios in the 14-16 range. Due to Roxgold having a very good chance of production growth between now and 2019, I have chosen to use a P/E of 15 to value them by. Finally I used the company's 369 million shares outstanding to calculate the share price for the company at the valuation I believe they belong at.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the above table, Roxgold is currently trading where it should be at $1,160/oz. The current share price is over 10% below the $1.26 valuation the company deserves at $1,200/oz, and this is assuming they do not beat guidance, and instead come in at the mid-point. I personally believe Roxgold will manage to report all-in sustaining cash costs of $750/oz for 2017, but I have chosen $765/oz to be as conservative as possible. If the gold price were to make new lows at $1,100/oz, my valuation for that gold price is $0.97 cents. This represents less than 15% downside from the current share price, therefore a very low risk proposition. I went long Roxgold at $1.44 CAD ($1.08 US) as a starter position, and intend to build around this position.

There are several catalysts for Roxgold this year that should help the company with a re-rating. The company is expecting to release a new resource estimate for Zone 55 in Q1, in addition to a development strategy for Bagassi South. Based on these releases we can expect to find out if there is potential to expand the current operations. The company has the ability to increase throughput at their mine by 50% for a mere $6 million in capex.

Red Eagle Mining

Red Eagle is a company that I was made aware of by one of my followers this year, and the stock has been a welcome addition to my portfolio. I'm still unable to wrap my head around the valuation on this one, as it trades for an enterprise value that is lower than many explorers. The company went into production in Q4 of this year, and is expecting to begin commercial production by March. While the company's operations are small compared to peers, and the company's operations are in less favorable Colombia, the company is still cash-flow positive.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Red Eagle's 100% owned Santa Rosa Gold Project is home to 612,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.35 grams per tonne. The gold is high-grade compared to most projects and near surface which can be attributed to the industry leading all-in sustaining cash costs.

Taking a look at the above table built by Red Eagle, we can see just how undervalued the company is. As we can see from the above chart, the company is trading for 2.6x 2017 cash flow, compared to a peer median of 6.3x. The company has lower all-in sustaining cash costs than all of the other projects, and has a reserve grade that is average compared to all of the other projects. There is absolutely no reason for the massive discount the market is placing on Red Eagle, but thus far there no re-rating has been given.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the limited mine life and lower annual production may be reason for a small discount, there is no reason that Red Eagle cannot improve on these metrics. Recent drill results have been coming in at 50% higher grades than the reserve grade, and the mill has built in capacity to double throughput from 1,000 tonnes per day to 2,000.

Based on the current production metrics planned for 2017, I see a fair valuation of $0.96 CAD for Red Eagle, using a gold price of $1,200/oz. This represents 18% upside from current levels, based on the current gold price. I arrived at this by using a conservative all-in sustaining cash cost of $650/oz (20% above projected costs), and full-year 2017 production of 60,000 ounces.

Long term investors should be able to look forward to an operation twice the size if Red Eagle can continue with the drill results of late, and this should allow the company to command a larger premium than it should have currently. I went long Red Eagle at $0.77 CAD ($0.58 US) for 2/3 of a full position, and plan to increase my position on new 3-month highs.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Despite the sell-off today in gold, the metal remains above $1,200/oz which was the old support, which became resistance. Now that we are through this resistance, we would expect that gold would find buyers at this level on dips. Thus far this is occurring tonight, as the price of gold is finding a bid on its sharp sell-off below $1,200/oz.

(Source: TC200.com)

The Gold Miners Index pulled back slightly today, but I'm not losing any sleep over it. As long as we hold above $22.50 support and the descending channel we've broken out of. I expect that a correction to the descending channel would be bought by those looking to establish positions, and I would also add a bit more exposure there. This level comes in around $21.25, and I would be surprised if the bears are able to muster up the strength to push the index this low.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The Gold Miners Index remains above its 50-day moving average, after being below it for over 4 months. This is a very positive development for the bulls, and the 50-day moving average is only a few days away from flattening out. It currently sits at $21.43, and would also provide a support level on any dips.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the bulls have a descending channel at $21.25, horizontal resistance at $22.50, swing lows at $21.90, and the 50-day moving average at $21.45, the bears have very little resistance left. I believe the benefit of the doubt is with the bulls at this point, and I expect any dips in the GDX to be shallow. If the bears want to have a chance of taking the GDX back to its December lows, they are going to need to close the index below $20.00.

I remain very bullish on the Gold Miners Index, but am open to a pullback of 3-4% over the next few days. I believe this would be bullish, and would serve the purpose of shaking out any late to the party bulls. This does not mean I am expecting or positioning for a pullback, it simply means I would welcome it, and it would not surprise me. I still remain 46% long miners in my accounts, and at my heaviest net long position in 5 years.

My recent additions in Roxgold and Red Eagle have moved my long position from 42% to 46%. I believe both companies to represent attractive valuations at these levels, and see their fair value 15% higher based on current gold prices. In addition to this, I see them as prospective takeover targets if their valuations remain do not receive a re-rating going forward. Both projects would fit well within an intermediate gold producer's assets as they are low-cost, high grade operations. I have chosen these companies over the GDX as they are higher grade than the average GDX component, and producing gold at 15% lower prices than the average GDX component.

Despite the rally in gold stocks the past month I have not taken profits yet, and do not intend to do so. If the GDX can remain above $21.40 on a closing basis, I expect we can see a test of the 200-day moving average at $24.80 in short order.

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

For full transparency I have shown my main two accounts so readers can see my large weighting in the gold sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, RDEMF, ROGFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on the orange button next to my name at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.