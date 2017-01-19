Goldman Sachs Is Cheaper Than Most Think

Photo credit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has led the rally of the financials since the election and with good cause. An environment of higher stock prices and lower regulation is where GS thrives and, should those things come to fruition, GS is in a very good spot to capitalize. Despite the enormous run it has had since the election, I still think GS is fairly cheap, but the market wasn't impressed with its Q4 results. With the small pullback we've seen in the past few days, GS is back to just 12.4 times 2017 earnings and that is way too cheap.

Total revenue was strong for GS with the notable outlier in Q4 being the financial advisory business, which posted a 19% Y/Y decline. The comparison against last year's Q4 was tough and lower transactions were to blame for the weak showing this time around. The underwriting business picked up that slack, however, with a 16% Y/Y gain, keeping the Investment Banking segment at just a 4% loss in revenue. I don't think anything is wrong with the advisory segment, and it shouldn't be a concern for 2017; I just think comps against last year's Q4 were tough. All of GS' businesses are volatile, and that means sizable Y/Y declines aren't necessarily alarming, particularly when it is just part of one reporting segment.

Apart from that, GS' revenue growth was epic. Institutional Client Services revenue was up 25% as FICC revenue grew by 78% Y/Y. Remember that last year's Q4 was the poster child for a horrendous FICC environment and everyone suffered, GS included. The comparable against last year was very easy, and GS crushed it. The return of FICC is tremendously bullish for GS and it certainly took full advantage in Q4.

Finally, I'd like to highlight the 15% Y/Y gain in Investing and Lending revenue, as that segment looks to take the spotlight in 2017. The gain was due principally to higher revenues from debt securities and net interest income. As rates rise in 2017, GS could very well capitalize in this operating segment and make this year even better than the strong showing we saw in 2016. Along with a bull market in equities, I&L could prove to be a growth driver in 2017, and I'm excited to see what 2017 holds.

Lower litigation costs helped drive non-compensation expenses much lower than last year and that's certainly welcome news. The big banks seem to be out of the woods in terms of gigantic settlements (most of them, anyway), and that means that not only is the distraction gone, but operating leverage can occur, as it did for GS in Q4. The ratio of compensation to revenue was up slightly last year, but it is still in the 38% area, which is completely acceptable. I wouldn't be surprised if it ticks a bit higher in 2017 as GS is famous for sharing its revenue gains with its employees. Hopefully, it will remain in check and I certainly want it to stay below 40%. But for now, I'm not concerned about a diminutive uptick in compensation expense because the firm is performing so well.

Goldman's capital position remains excellent and its SLR actually rose 50bps against last year's Q4. That's an enormous improvement and puts it towards the above-average range in terms of big banks. That's certainly more capital than it needs, and that will afford GS the opportunity to raise its dividend and continue to buy back stock. GS doesn't believe in telling us what it plans to do with respect to capital distributions (for some reason I'll never understand) so we can't work out how much it may spend in 2017. But in 2016, investors saw $6 billion in repurchases, so that's a good guidepost for what we'll likely see in 2017. At just under a $100 billion market cap, $6 billion would retire another 6% of the float in round numbers and that would be a welcomed tailwind to EPS growth.

And speaking of EPS growth, GS is slated to grow that number by 15.6% this year. With 6% or 7% from the buyback, and 7% from sales growth, there is very little margin growth priced into shares. To be fair, GS will have a harder time with operating leverage than some others because it is already efficient, but there is still an opportunity, particularly with respect to non-compensation expenses. Further, at just 0.8x its projected EPS growth rate, GS is much cheaper than other big financials. Considering the changing landscape (for the better) and GS' ability to take advantage, it doesn't deserve to trade at a discount to its peers. Q4 was terrific and while the market shrugged, when this rally is digested, and the consolidation has finished, GS has a lot of upside potential left.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.