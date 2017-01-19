Seeking Truth For Your Investment Portfolio

And there it is. After repeatedly being fed the narrative by the financial media explaining why interest rates have risen over the past two months, the real reason has finally been revealed. Understanding the actual forces driving investment markets is important for it can help protect the value of your portfolio against the unpleasant surprises that can come with making allocation decisions based on misinformation.

Tic Toc . . .

So what was the key information that was revealed this week? The Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board released their latest monthly Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for the month of November. Included was a report on the major foreign holders of U.S. Treasuries by country with values for the end of each month dating back over the past year ended November 2016.

What was so profound in this data? During the month of November, which included the four weeks immediately following Election Day in the U.S. when the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield spiked higher by an enormous 0.75 percentage points, foreign governments reduced their holdings in U.S. Treasuries by a stunning $96.1 billion.

So who around the world was selling their Treasuries? The primary seller by far was one single country in China. Overall, the world's second largest economy liquidated its positions in $66.4 billion worth of U.S. Treasury securities during the month of November alone. Add in another $3.4 billion in sales from Belgium where Chinese investors have been known to hold their U.S. Treasury securities with a greater degree of secrecy, and China alone was responsible for roughly 75% of the net decline in foreign U.S. Treasury holdings during the month of November.

Fake News?

Why exactly would China selling its U.S. Treasuries in November matter to U.S. investors today?

Because for the last two months, the resounding narrative from the financial media has been that U.S. investors in the wake of the U.S. presidential election have been rotating out of bonds (NYSEARCA:BND) including U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) and into stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) in anticipation of pro-growth policies from the new administration and higher interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve. And while it may very well be the case that the new administration will eventually successfully deliver on all of its proposed policies in the years ahead and that the Fed will finally assume a more hawkish policy stance after so many year whether they do or not is beside the point as it relates to what has been happening in the stock and bond market over the past two months.

For what the data is increasingly revealing is that such U.S. investor optimism about pro-growth policies and expectations about future interest rates has had little to nothing to do with why interest rates spiked higher in the weeks following the election. Instead, it had almost everything to do with the world's second largest economy in China dumping their U.S. Treasury holdings in size in order to raise liquidity in order to support their domestic banking system and offset massive capital outflows that have recently been plaguing the country.

Of course, just because China has been dumping their Treasuries does not mean that U.S. investors have not still been rotating out of bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG) and into stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) over the past two months. But a closer look at the data tells a different story.

Since Election Day in early November through the week ended January 11, a net total of $55.6 billion in new money has flowed into U.S. stocks via mutual funds and exchange traded funds according to the Investment Company Institute. This is an impressive figure and seems to lend support to the pro-growth optimism narrative. But upon closer inspection we see the following.

First, while this $55.6 billion net inflow total is impressive, it was preceded by -$228.9 billion in net outflows out of U.S. stocks over the period from January 2015 up through Election Day. If nothing else, this should raise an eyebrow for those who are aggressively long U.S. stocks to question exactly what forces have driven the U.S. stock market to fresh all-time highs if U.S. investors have been abandoning stocks to the tune of -$169.7 billion since the start of 2015.

Also, a huge chunk of this net inflow into stocks took place in the first week immediately following the election that ended November 16. Overall $23.2 billion out of the total $55.6 billion, or roughly 42% poured in during the first week. Since that time, inflows have largely slowed to a trickle and have been lumpy along the way. For example, the week that ended December 14 saw a major $18.6 billion net inflow into stocks. But outside of these two weeks, we have seen marginal inflows at best and instead have recently seen two weeks of marginal outflows back out of stocks over the past four. In short, we have not seen the unleashing of animal spirits by investors since Election Day. Instead, we have seen two quick blurts surrounded by relatively dormant inflow activity.

It is also important to keep in mind that the last two months of the year are also a seasonally strong time for stocks. And when viewed in this context, the performance of stocks during this supposed rotation actually fell short of the year end rallies we have seen in recent years. For while the +9% rally to close out 2016 is certainly nothing to shake a stick at, it actually paled to the +10%, +14% and +13% rallies we saw in the final months of 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively. So despite all of the fuss about stocks to close out 2016, performance was not only not out of the ordinary but it actually fell marginally short of what we have seen out of stocks during this same time period in recent years. Put more simply, nothing special here.

But what about the bond side? The $55.6 billion total moving into stocks certainly isn't chump change. Have U.S. investors been dumping their bonds to pour this money into stocks? The answer here is flatly no.

In only two weeks since Election Day have we even seen a net outflow by U.S. investors out of bonds. And in both instances, the amount of the net outflow was minimal. In the first week immediately following the election, a relatively small net $5.0 billion flowed out of taxable bonds. And during the week ended November 30, a negligible $624 million with an "M" of net outflows from taxable bonds was seen. Other than that, U.S. investors have continued to pour money into taxable bonds as they were prior to the election.

Overall, the taxable bond market that includes U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF) has seen net inflows of $19.6 billion since Election Day. Not a huge amount, mind you, but measurable net inflows nonetheless. And if money is still flowing into bonds, it simply cannot then be rotating out of bonds and into stocks at the same time.

It is also notable that since the start of December, the pace of net inflows into taxable bonds has actually outpaced the net inflows into U.S. stocks. Since December 1, we have seen net inflows of $24.4 billion into taxable bonds versus $22.8 billion into U.S. stocks. So not only have investors not been rotating out of bonds and into stocks, over the past seven weeks they have on net been pouring more money into taxable bonds than stocks.

Implications For U.S. Investors

All of this is important to U.S. based investors for the following reasons.

First, U.S. investors may be taking action in your portfolio based on false information. The financial media has been feeding a narrative for more than two months that U.S. investors are dumping their bonds over concerns about rising interest rates and buying stocks in anticipation of the economic growth train leaving the station. And while this narrative may induce some to follow suit in their own portfolio, this is simply not what is happening according to the actual data. Instead, U.S. investors have been buying stocks potentially due to pro-growth optimism, but this buying has been inconsistent at best and may have more to do with seasonality than animal spirits. U.S. investors have also not been selling their bonds but actually been buying more bonds including buying even more on net than stocks over the past seven weeks. And since Election Day was eleven weeks ago, this seven-week net advantage for bonds represents a majority of the time since early November.

Second, U.S. investors may be overlooking the real story. So why then did bonds get crushed in the weeks immediately following the election and have been clawing their way back ever since? Not because of pro-growth optimism or expectations for higher interest rates by U.S. investors. Instead because a major foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries was liquidating their positions to raise cash in an effort to stem the bleeding from problems afflicting their own domestic economy. This is a very different story, and one that is far less bullish than the narrative being fed to investors by the mainstream media. Fortunately for bond investors, we have seen these selling stints in the past from China (NYSEARCA:GXC). Remember the "taper tantrum" in 2013? The spike in interest rates at the time had little to nothing to do with a reaction by U.S. investors to a prospective change in monetary policy roughly a year to 18 months out at the time. Instead, it had almost everything to do with a liquidity squeeze taking place in China (NYSEARCA:FXI) at that same exact time in the spring of 2013. But not only does this China (NYSEARCA:ASHR) selling eventually abate once these liquidity issues are addressed, the leave in their aftermath what amounts to an extraordinary buying opportunity for those investors that are prepared to act. The selling out of China may not have fully run its course as of yet, but with U.S. Treasuries still near historically wide spreads relative to comparably dated German (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bunds and Japanese (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Government Bonds, the attractive value is certainly already there.

Lastly, investors may be unwittingly perpetuating a blind spot that could lead to unpleasant shocks for their stock allocations going forward. If a net -$169.7 billion has flowed out of the U.S. stock market over the past 24 months and counting, and the same U.S. stock market has risen to new all-time highs during this same time period, a U.S. based stock investor should at least be questioning why stocks are performing in direct contradiction to the underlying money flows. The same could be said of someone that owns property in a major North American city, let's say Vancouver for example. Just because stock prices are rising does not mean that it is U.S. investors or anything resembling fundamentals that are driving them higher. Instead, it may very well be less healthy forces like hot liquidity flows from some other part of the world looking for a place to park to generate a yield or provide some capital appreciation. If something like this were indeed the case, it all works marvelously for the U.S. based stock investor until such time that this hot money needs to flow back out for some reason or another.

The Bottom Line

Remember that fateful morning in August 2015 when stocks were suddenly plunging and ETF pricing was left broken for a couple of days? One should not overlook the fact that this flash crash took place at the same exact time that Chinese policy makers were withdrawing liquidity, pricking their own stock market bubble, and adjusting their currency. Coincidence? Perhaps. Then again, maybe not.

Wondering how the Chinese might retaliate based on their veiled threats if the new administration continues its dialog on the "One China" policy? I am sure it is not lost on Chinese policy makers how important and precious the delicate-like-a-flower U.S. stock market is to the powers that be in Washington.

None of this means that the U.S. stock market won't continue to grow to the sky beyond all fundamental reason well into the future. Already at 25 times trailing 12-month as reported earnings, what's a few more points higher on the P/E ratio between investors, right? And under a best case scenario, perhaps the pro-growth policies under the new administration that has so many excited will actually end up giving the U.S. economy the meaningful boost that it needs to finally start filling the huge valuation gap underneath the market. Only time will tell.

But we as investors must also be aware of the risks to the downside. If you think the bond market has had a rough time of it over the last few months, the potential risks to the downside for the stock market are profoundly greater given its increasingly lofty and fragile perch and its fundamental reliance on improved economic growth. And the unpredictability of what may take place in China is arguably one of if not the biggest downside risk for the U.S. stock market going forward.

None of this means that a U.S. stock investor should sell a single share. Far from it, particularly when the market remains doggedly steadfast to climb no matter what is thrown at it on any given trading day. Instead, it means that investors must manage their risk carefully while maintaining their stock allocations. And this includes testing the prevailing news narratives for yourself to truly understand what is driving asset prices at any given moment in time.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.