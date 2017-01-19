Natural Gas Daily - February Cold Risk Remains

It has been a rather quiet week for natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG). Today's bullish storage report came much higher than the consensus, and prices are rallying as a result.

What's more important now to the traders and speculators is not how bearish or bullish the next two storage reports are, it's how February forecasts will pan out. We are in the minority right now forecasting -200 Bcf+ draws back to back for early February, and most traders we talk to are only seeing -150 Bcf draws. Be mindful that our storage draw estimates incorporate what we think will be the structural imbalance for those weeks, so even if we take into consideration of bearish weather reports, our storage draw estimates will usually be higher than the consensus.

To access the report above, click on the source link. Scroll through the tabs to "EII - US EIA Financial Weekly Index. You can download the reports there.

As of right now, if this report expresses where traders are currently seeing storage draws for February, we think they will be in for a bullish surprise. Be mindful that the above graph highlights the DAY that EIA reports the storage reports and NOT the week where the storage report ends on. For example, Feb. 2 is for the week of Jan. 27.

The latest model runs continue to show the torch pattern we will see in the East to disappear by the end of the month. The cold risk we've been seeing will still arrive by 1/25, but will quickly disappear by 1/31. You can see how GEFS is currently modeling it here.

There are still varying views on how the weather outlook for February will turn out as indicated in the GFS Ensemble and the ECMWF Ensemble.

What we can tell you now is that if HDDs remain normal for February, we will see -200+ Bcf draws. If HDDs are below average, then storage draws will be around the average. If HDDs are 15%+ below average, then you should expect below average storage draws. We don't really need to talk about what happens if HDDs are 10-15% above the average, we think you already know what will happen. You can find the"averages" here.

Overall, cold risk remains for February, and our storage draw estimates are currently above the consensus. If you are interested in receiving material weather updates along with advanced look at storage forecasts, you can sign up here.

