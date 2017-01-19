Egalet: A Promising Company Currently On Sale

Introduction

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and marketing treatments to address the needs of patients living with pain. While pain management is important, too often opioid treatments are abused. In response to the FDA's call for abuse-deterrent compounds, Egalet is focusing its research and marketing on products that meet the pain management needs of patients while also designing compounds that are more difficult to be abused. Prior to the Arymo ER approval, Egalet already had two marketed drugs which have experienced strong sales. Despite the labeling concerns, Egalet's recent approval, current products and promising pipeline offer investors great value. This is particularly true considering the brutal, and I believe overdone, selloff that has occurred in the stock.

Recent Developments: Approval With a Caveat

On January 9, 2017, Egalet announced that the FDA had approved Arymo ER. This is an extended release tablet for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, continuous and long-term opioid treatment and "for which alternate treatment options are inadequate." While morphine has been around forever, the novel aspect of Arymo is that it is designed to deliver pain relief while also making it more difficult to be abused. Egalet uses its proprietary Guardian Technology to create a physical and chemical barrier to deter abuse. The tablets are difficult to break up and manipulate. The tablet's physical and chemical properties are designed to make abuse by injection difficult, which is the most common and dangerous non-oral method of morphine abuse. In addition to the potential revenues, the approval also triggered an injection of a $40 million milestone funding in the form of senior secured debt. The company will use some of these additional funds for the launch of Arymo. Importantly to current shareholders, this funding method is non-dilutive and should provide plenty of cash for the foreseeable future.

That is the good news. At issue, and what appears to be the reason the market has punished the shares over the last week, is the fact that the FDA did not approve the labeling the company had requested. While Egalet can claim the product deters abuse by way of dissolving and injecting the drug, the company had hoped it could also claim that it deters abuse by snorting and chewing. This did not happen. This despite an 18-1 approval by the FDA advisory panel last August and its recommendation that the drug be labeled as a deterrent by oral, nasal and intravenous delivery.

Although only five firms are following the stock, JPM Securities reiterated its "outperform" rating and has a $15.00 price target. Zacks raised its rating from "sell to "hold". Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its buy rating and $21 target while Gabelli lowered its rating from buy to hold. Despite the setback, with the opioid market estimated to be approximately $22 billion in the United States alone, and the FDA's push to battle abuse, Arymo could be a substantial revenue generator for Egalet.

Other Approved Products

Egalet has two marketed products in addition to the newly approved Arymo. Oxaydo is a tablet form, immediate-release oral drug. It is prescribed for the management of acute and chronic, moderate to severe pain. This compound is the first and only immediate-release oxycodone designed to discourage abuse of the drug nasally. In addition to the Arymo and Oxaydo, Egalet markets Sprix nasal spray. This is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the short-term (up to five days) management of moderate to severe pain requiring opioid analgesic. In December, the company also filed a supplemental NDA for Oxaydo to support an abuse-deterrent label for intravenous abuse. The company submitted clinical data that demonstrates Oxaydo resists the extraction of Oxaydo, and because of its gelling properties when liquefied makes it more difficult to draw into a syringe compared to non-abuse-deterrent, immediate release oxycodone. Of the opioids on the market, 90% are immediate release formulations. Approximately 91% of all prescription opioid abusers have abused immediate release opioids. Currently there are no abuse-deterrent immediate release opioids on the market. In other words, the FDA's approval would meet an unmet medical need. The company indicated that the review time will be the standard six months so investors can expect a decision by mid-summer 2017.

Financials

For the most recent reported quarter ending September 30, 2016, the company produced $4.7 million in revenue while expenses totaled $27 million. Egalet had roughly $100 million in cash and equivalents. With the approval of Arymo, as previously mentioned, the company will receive an additional $40 million in financing. Egalet seems sufficiently capitalized for the foreseeable future. One of the most common risks for biotech investors is the risk of dilutive stock offerings. Companies will often float additional shares to finance R&D and other operations. This hurts current shareholders. Egalet should have enough funding without resorting to additional offerings.

Pipeline

Egalet has a robust pipeline of drug candidates centered on the same Guardian Technology used in the development of Arymo. The most promising candidate is a late-stage compound known as Egalet-002. In December, the company announced positive top-line results from an intranasal human abuse potential study. Egalet-002 is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release oxycodone candidate. Intranasal abuse is the most common form of non-oral misuse of oxycodone. In the study, the drug met its primary endpoint of reducing maximum "drug liking." The company plans to present the full data at a medical conference in 2017. Using the Guardian Technology, 002 contains an inner matrix and an exterior shell. This design results in tablets with controlled release, as opposed to immediate release, as well as physical and chemical features that have been shown to resist manipulation in the form of crushing or liquefying the tablets. This is meant to deter common methods of abuse such as smoking and shooting them up intravenously. The physical hardness of the tablet and the gelling effect when liquefied, similar to the characteristics attributed to Oxaydo, are designed to create its physical and chemical abuse-deterrent characteristics. Results are promising, and again, Egalat has developed a novel drug to address pain management and deter abuse.

Recent Price Action Makes EGLT Attractive

In addition to current marketed products and a promising pipeline, the recent bloodbath in the company's stock price offers investors an opportunity to own it at an attractive price. When the approval of Arymo was first announced, the labeling concern was not initially disclosed. As a result, the market's immediate reaction was to send shares higher by 26%. Once the labeling picture was clearer, shares plummeted going from an intraday high of $10 to the current price of $5.22. This represents a 48% decline in its share price during the five trading days since the announcement. The stock may test its November and July lows of around $4.50, but there seems to be strong support around this level, so downside risk is probably limited. In December, in anticipation of FDA approval of Arymo, the five analysts covering the stock set an average price target north of $12 a share. This would represent a 125% increase. Though this may sound like rarefied air for a $5 stock, EGLT was north of $16 just 18 months ago.

So What Has Changed?

In reality, very little has changed. All of the potential drivers of share price appreciation are still in place. Egalet has a newly approved product that it will begin selling this quarter. That means more revenue. Its currently marketed products, although they have only been available for a year or so, are ramping up scripts at a nice rate. Eaglet's pipeline is robust and promising, and the company is sufficiently capitalized to support pipeline development, the Arymo launch, and the ongoing marketing efforts of its approved drugs. Regarding the disappointing label, I believe the market has overreacted. Egalet has a vibrant sales force that is currently marketing to over 11,000 primary care physicians. All of its efforts are focused on Egalet's pain management/abuse-deterrent products. Arymo fits perfectly into sales reps' portfolio of product, and they have the contacts, relationships and expertise to effectively market Arymo, even without the desired abuse-deterrent label. Arymo's novel benefits should be appealing to physicians seeking a morphine product that is abuse-deterrent. In addition, the FDA Adcomm panel is made up of these primary care physicians' peers, and their peer group overwhelmingly recognized Arymo's abuse-deterrent value for intranasal use. This should be enough for doctors to prescribe the treatment. In short, I think the market has grossly overreacted, and Egalet is selling at a substantial discount to its future value.

Summary

Egalet has been unduly punished by the market. This pharmaceutical concern has three approved products with growing sales, a new product launch set for this quarter and a promising pipeline. All of the company's products offer novel treatments for pain and are also abuse-deterrent, making them very attractive to physicians nationwide who are concerned with the prescription opioid addiction epidemic. The stock is down over 40% from its intraday high on January 9. For investors with a long-term time horizon, EGLT may prove to be a great value at $5 a share.

