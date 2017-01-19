How Will Gilead Fare In 2017?

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has shown a pretty bad performance in the last year, returning -20% for investors in the last twelve months, which is a lot worse than the biotech index IBB (NASDAQ:IBB), which lost 2%, and which is also worse than most of Gilead's peers, which returned between -22% (Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN)) and +12% (Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)).

Biotech's returns as a whole were trounced by the returns the broad market has seen, namely a 21% increase for the S&P500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY). Let's try to assess what this year might look like for Gilead and its owners.

The main market Gilead is active in is the HIV market, where Gilead holds a huge market share and where revenues have surpassed the company's HCV derived revenues ($3.5 billion vs $3.3 billion in the third quarter). With Gilead's market leadership and new products being launched with huge success, I believe the positive trend in HIV revenues will continue during 2017:

Genvoya has shown the best growth trajectory of all of Gilead's HIV products so far, growing at a fast pace that has not shown any signs of slowing down since launch. Genvoya already grossed revenues of $460 million in the third quarter of 2016, a number that is poised to increase further.

2017 will be an important year for another HIV product as well, Gilead's Bictegravir (B/F/TAF), which is being tested in a phase 3 study right now (data is expected in Q2), will likely have a NDA/MAA submission in the third quarter of the current year.

Another growth driver in Gilead's HIV franchise is pre exposure prophylaxis, where Gilead's Truvada is the only product that is indicated for preventing HIV infections. The number of people using Truvada for PrEP is growing and will likely hit 100,000 in the US alone during the current year. Gilead's Descovy could be approved for this indication as well, the F/TAF drug is currently being investigated in a phase III study for PrEP.

Looking at Gilead's HCV franchise, we see the company's new SOF/VEL/VOX combo, which will likely come to the market this year, and which aims to work as a universal salvage therapy for genotypes I-VI. With this drug Gilead could get access to patient groups that have not used any of Gilead's drugs before, thus Gilead's HCV revenues could see a boost once SOF/VEL/VOX is on the market.

The trends we have seen last year that lead to lower revenues will persist going forward, i.e. patient starts have peaked and will continue to decline in Europe and the US, more patients are treated for just eight weeks instead of 12 weeks, which lowers revenues per patient, and discounts will remain sizeable. Gilead's HCV business nevertheless remains an enormous cash cow, with revenues coming in at more than $12 billion at the current run rate the cash flow contribution is very sizeable when we factor in Gilead's very high gross margin of close to 90% and low additional costs for the HCV franchise.

Those massive cash flows are one of the main reasons to own Gilead, with operating cash flows of $13 billion for the first nine months of 2016 we can make a conservative estimate for at least $14 billion in cash flows in 2017 (this would mean a 20% decline year on year). With these cash flows Gilead can fund its high shareholder returns (mainly consisting of buybacks) as well as possible acquisitions this year. Gilead also holds $31 billion in cash on its balance sheet, thus mid sized takeovers such as Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) could easily be financed without taking on new debt or issuing shares.

Gilead's dividend is about to get increased again, with another 10% hike the dividend would stand at $0.52 per share per quarter, which would mean a 2.9% dividend yield -- very close to the magic 3.0% yield many income investors want to see before they make an investment.

If Gilead hikes its dividend by 10% this would mean annual payouts of a little below $3.0 billion, which means that more than $10 billion of cash flows would be left available for share repurchases and acquisitions, in addition to the more than $30 billion in cash Gilead holds right now. Investors thus can expect continuing share repurchases at a significant level (albeit likely slower than in 2016) as well as some M&A action, which Gilead has highlighted as the first point of capital allocation it is focusing on recently (slide 32).

With Gilead's shares trading slightly above $70 -- a prize Gilead's shares came close to repeatedly over the last months, but which has not been broken -- I believe that downside is very limited, with Gilead's shares trading at below 7 times earnings as well as cash flows almost every negative seems to be prized in. With a good M&A deal, a huge dividend hike or positive pipeline surprises there could be a lot of upside for Gilead's shares though, a view that is shared by many analysts, which, on average, assigned a price target more than 30% above the current price.

Takeaway

Gilead's HCV business has seen its best days, but remains a very huge and profitable cash cow, the company's HIV franchise should be able to continue to grow, and with Bictegravir Gilead's next top product will launch in the foreseeable future.

High cash flows as well as a huge cash pile of more than $30 billion should allow for continuing huge shareholder returns as well as allow Gilead's management to make one (or more) acquisitions this year.

With the share price near a multi-year low and a PE ratio below 7, downside seems limited, whereas Gilead's shares could see sizeable gains this year.

