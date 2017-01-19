Buy, Sell Or Hold Tesla? A Chartist And Options Trader's Point Of View

Given its mixed fundamental picture and large price swings since IPO, Tesla may be better as a trade than as an investment.

The Implied Volatility of Tesla shares has come in considerably since its most recent peak at 81.42% set the week of February 1, 2015; and currently sits at 40.14%.

Tesla shares are currently in a counter-trend rally that began the week of December 5. Tesla broke and held above its intermediate downtrend channel the week of December 26.

Introduction

Quite a bit has been spoken and written about Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) since its IPO in early 2014. The chatter has only accelerated as investment year 2016 gives way to 2017. Witness the SolarCity acquisition (which didn't do any favors for Tesla longs) and the recent revelation that the company missed its 2016 production and delivery targets (which didn't deter the share price from continuing to march higher, for now).

From a fundamentals standpoint, profit and valuation paint a mixed picture. The average analyst's recommendation is a Hold; neither optimistic nor pessimistic on the stock. That, however, doesn't prevent some from making grand predictions that Tesla Motors is the car company of the future, or even making vague comparisons between Tesla and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (which clearly miss the mark).

Tesla may very well be the car company of the future. However, investors have to demand much more rigor when drawing connections between how cool or innovative a company may be, and the value that it will realistically and consistently deliver to shareholders. "Make an investment in Tesla now, and you'll soon be worth a fortune." At least, that's the narrative.

Benjamin Graham observed, "An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." One would not make an "investment" in Tesla based on the fundamentals. A look at Tesla's chart would only ratify this conclusion. As such, chatter about how cool the company is, or how innovative it is, or about how bright the prospects are for the future are really nothing more than shiny things which present a dangerous distraction to the would be investor.

Buy, Sell or Hold?

Now, before I go any further, let me just make clear that the purpose of this piece is not to stake out a bearish position on Tesla. I do believe that Tesla is an admirable company. It's a visionary company. Heck, I'll even say it: It's a cool company. However, if you're looking for an investment, you'd be better off deploying your capital elsewhere. If you really have to scratch the Tesla itch and add it to your portfolio, consider it a lottery ticket and keep it very small.

Now, the fact that cool companies don't always make for good investments doesn't mean that cool companies (like Tesla) can't make for good trades. I will spend the balance of this article addressing the technical aspects of the Tesla trade, as well as some things to watch out for.

What Does the Chart Tell Us?

Below we see a three-year chart of Tesla with a weekly price aggregation. This chart shows us all of the Tesla price action since its IPO in early 2014. This chart has been drawn with three regression channels. We see the first regression channel colored in light blue, which encompasses all price action between IPO and the close on January 13. This regression channel would suggest that all of Tesla's price action during that time frame is contained within a long-term downward trend.

The regression channel colored in red represents a downward trend within a trend (an intermediate trend), which began the week of April 25, 2016. We can also see that starting the week of December 5, Tesla shares proceeded to move sharply upward (indicated by the white oval). The week of December 26, Tesla shares broke and held above the intermediate regression channel (indicated by the light grey circle). Tesla shares are now on a march toward the upper bound of the long-term price trend, and if the current short-term trend holds, Tesla shares should reach that level around mid-February.

The question then becomes, "What will Tesla shares do at this point?" Will they obey the boundary and begin a downward reversion, possibly overshooting all the way to the bottom of the long-term price trend? Or will they break and hold above the long-term trend, possibly even marching to all-time highs?

There is, however, a more immediate concern. On Friday, January 13, Tesla closed just over $237. As the chart below shows, this price level is distinctive in that it has served as a level of support/resistance numerous times in the past (please observe the line colored in yellow, as well as the light grey ovals). Put differently, it has demonstrated itself to be a price-level of contention between the bulls and the bears. The next question that the chartist would ask is, what will Tesla shares do this time? Perhaps looking at Implied Volatility over this time frame will yield some guidance.

Referring to the same chart, please direct your attention to the Implied Volatility (IV) study towards the bottom (colored in light blue). The light grey ovals referred to in the previous paragraph represent situations in which Tesla's shares were either rising towards the $237 price level and paused (potential resistance), or were falling towards that same level before pausing (potential support). As you can see from the chart, pausing at the $237 level didn't always portend an immediate reversal in trend. What made the difference? Generally speaking, IV played a role.

Let's pause here and put IV in its proper context. The reader may be familiar with the VIX, an index published by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a nutshell, it measures the implied volatility of the S&P 500 index, generally considered representative of the overall stock market. The VIX is also referred to as the "fear index." Increases in this index either portend or coincide with price declines (when greed on Wall Street is replaced by "fear"). In this case, we will be studying the IV not of an index, but of a single stock, Tesla Motors.

In most cases, it appears that when Tesla's price approached the $237 level (from either direction), in situations in which IV had recently been increasing, downward price action continued and upward price action soon reversed to the downside. Conversely, in most cases in which IV was recently on the decline, upward price action continued and downward price action reversed to the upside.

While this observation may seem overly simplistic for those readers who are familiar with and study Implied Volatility, this point does bear special emphasis. Put differently, a trader could have anticipated price reversals when price action and IV were converging. Similarly, a trader could have anticipated price continuation when price action and IV were diverging.

Having said that, two spots on the chart represent a fly in the ointment of our analysis. If you refer to the chart below, you will see that the IV study has been magnified for ease of reading; additionally, two grey ovals have been added to indicate areas in which IV is range-bound and therefore difficult to read for purposes of predicting price continuation or reversal.

The left-most oval indicates an area in which the range bound IV action was followed by a sharp reversal to the downside. What's more, as price declined, so did IV. This deceptive convergence of IV and price-action would have given the trader a painful and costly head-fake. Given that we currently find ourselves in the same kind of range-bound IV action, what's a trader to do?

In this case, let's refer to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) which is the bottom-most study in the chart above. As we see, there have been nine past instances in which RSI approached the overbought threshold (here set at 70), and three of these ten in which RSI crossed the overbought threshold. In each instance, Tesla's share price reversed to the downside.

Given that we currently find Tesla shares approaching the overbought RSI threshold, it is not unreasonable to expect that a price reversal (perhaps a sharp one) is in the offing. Further to that, a quick view of the chart will suggest to even the casual viewer that the vast majority of Tesla's price action has occurred below the $237 price level initially mentioned in this piece.

One last chart before we move on to discuss trade possibilities. To the chart below has been added the Volume Profile study, which shows relative volume for the different price levels at which Tesla has traded. The light grey shaded area represents the "value area," defined as the range within which 70% of the trading volume has occurred. The upper and lower bounds of the value area often act as support and resistance; as does the point-of-control, which is the price-level supported by the largest amount of volume (point-of-control is represented by the light grey line in the same chart).

Putting It All Together

Trading a stock for most traders involves making a directional bet. As the above review shows, making a directional bet in Tesla shares can be problematic given the wide price swings and the relative unpredictability of those swings. Rather than trade the stock outright, as an options trader, my preference is to use options to limit my risk and to structure my entry and exit points. There is a little more to it than buying calls if you're bullish and buying puts if you're bearish. Implementing the right options play requires some thought and conviction as to:

Time-Frame

Anticipated price direction (up, down or sideways)

Anticipated future direction of Implied Volatility

I am going to outline three examples of options trades: One of each suitable for bullish, bearish and neutral traders. These are not specific recommendations, but rather examples that you can use when doing your own homework on the stock. All three strategies utilize the 17 Feb 17 options; because Tesla reports earning on February 8, I would want to liquidate my position by February 7 (none of the following strategies are intended as earnings plays).

If You Are Bullish

Consider selling a bullish put spread. When you anticipate that Implied Volatility is going to reduce (as it usually does when prices rise), you want to be a net-seller of premium. You also benefit from accelerating time decay in the short option as expiration draws closer. As an example, I might sell a vertical comprised of one short 17 Feb 17 260 Put and one long 17 Feb 17 220 Put. As of today's writing, I am able to sell this vertical for $21.10. My maximum risk is $1,890 and my maximum gain is $2,110 (slightly better than 1:1 risk:reward).

I would consider selling this vertical if Tesla is able to hold above the $237 level. If it does not stall at the $247 price level (the high of the value area discussed previously) on the way up, Tesla could reach roughly $265 sometime before February expiration. If it fails and falls back to the $237 level, I can get out for a small loss ($100, give or take). If it hits, say, $260 on February 7, I could realistically expect to buy this spread back for roughly $6.60 ($14.50 profit).

If You Are Bearish

If Tesla fails to hold above the $237 price level, I would expect it to move toward the $217 level; in the past, this level has also been a frequent level of support/resistance. Beyond that level, Tesla could quickly move to $204 (point of control) and then $192 (the low of the value area). Generally, as prices fall Implied Volatility rises; as such, you want to be a net-buyer of premium (just as greater chance of perils makes insurance more expensive, greater volatility increases options premiums). In this case, I might consider buying a deep in-the-money put. If I purchase the 17 Feb 17 260 Put for $25.20 (as of today's writing), I make money as long as Tesla trades below $235 at expiration.

All things being equal, if Implied Volatility increases by 20 percentage points, my break-even moves from $238 to $245. My maximum risk in this trade is $25.20. If Tesla hits $217 at expiration, my gain is $1,775. If Tesla hits $204 at expiration, my gain is $3,050. Finally, if Tesla hits $192 at expiration, my gain is $4,250. If I want to reduce my premium outlay I could conceivably sell a lower strike put against the long put corresponding to the price level to which I think Tesla shares will fall. However, not only do I cap my upside potential but I also don't really offset that much in premium, particularly at the lower strikes.

If You Are Neutral

If you are neutral or unsure, but expect that Tesla will be trading in the range that it trades at 70% of the time (between the $247 and the $192 of the value area), one way to play it is to buy a butterfly spread. Take, for example, the 17 Feb 17 165/220/275 (P), which can be purchased for $30.75. As long as Tesla is between $196 and $244 you make money; maximum profit occurs at the $220 midpoint. Maximum risk for this strategy is $3,075 and maximum gain is $2,420. This is not an ideal solution, as multi-legged options strategies are more costly and more complicated to implement.

Also, the risk/reward is not as rich as I might like (if Implied Volatility were higher, it would be more attractive). However, it fits the bill if you are truly neutral on Tesla and have conviction that it will be trading within the $192 to $247 range by February expiration. Although the example solution is constructed with 17 Feb 17 options, it would be wise to liquidate by February 7. Tesla reports earnings after the market on February 8, and this event could very well send the stock price through either of the break-even points on this spread.

Conclusion

Tesla is a difficult stock in which to justify an investment on a fundamental basis. It is however, a good candidate as a trade for someone who is willing to do the homework and understands the use of options and various options strategies to define risk and maximize potential reward. As I stated earlier, it was not my goal to stake out a bearish or negative view of Tesla. Rather, I sought to shed light on the stock through the lens of technical analysis, and explore with you the various strategies available to play the stock for fun and profit!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.