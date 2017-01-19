Is Now The Time To Buy Visa?

Visa (NYSE:V) is one of those rare large capitalization companies left in the marketplace that represents both a proven stalwart and a powerful engine of topline growth. The key questions to ask are, have that growth in sales translated into growing profitability, and have either of those developments been of any tangible benefit to shareholders? Finally, in the present environment of somewhat lofty valuations across the sector and the market at large, is now a good opportunity to initiate a new position, or add to one already established?

The Fundamental Aspect

While the bottom line is what it's all about, when determining profitability of an enterprise, it's very instructive to see top-line growth, to help control for any accounting gimmicks or one-off charges that may skew results from time to time and give a false sense of profitability. Visa, fortunately, has grown sales, and thus revenue by an impressive clip over the preceding ten years. From the end of the fiscal year back in September 2007, until Q4 2016, revenue has grown from $3.59 billion to $15.08 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 15.43%. By almost any metric, that is impressive. Upon further reflection, using the graph below, one can easily deduce that the trend is fairly steady, and shows little signs of slowing. Also bear in mind the period between 2008-2009, at the height of the Great Recession; far from suffering some catastrophic drop in sales, Visa simply chugged ahead, remaining at the forefront of the inexorable move toward paperless payment methods. Morningstar

While that is certainly impressive in its own right, it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. In fact, revenue growth, in isolation, is pretty well useless without also considering commensurate costs of generating those sales. However, when we look at total operating expenses for the same period, a remarkable pattern jumps out, or rather, a lack of one. Visa's growth in revenue was not met with the same growth in operating expenses, and in some cases, was met with declining costs. This has profound implications for profitability and the all-important margins, which is what discerning investors really want to see remain healthy. The chart I'm about to present to you shows both the overall amount in total operating expenses from year to year in the same period previously discussed, but also includes a trend line, to show just how stable Visa's expenses really have remained in the grand scheme of things. When assessing the nature and sustainability of profit margins, as well as the overall stability of earnings, this is a very important thing to consider.

While there were certainly years of heightened operating costs, by and large, there is a pretty established flat-line trend, which is shown in the chart above. So, management has done an admirable job of keeping costs in line, while growing revenues. So, this all brings us to the final piece of the puzzle as it pertains to the top-down approach of looking at the income statement: operating income. From a loss of roughly $1.45 billion in 2007, Visa has managed to grow its operating profit to $10.65 billion over the last fiscal year (2016). Considering the start of the period had a negative operating profit, we'll ignore that for the sake of clarity. Morningstar

We want to see what kind of trends, if any, have developed over time, and 9 years is still enough to make a good case. Given the years 2008-2016, Visa yet again proved that it managed its affairs well and continued to juice profits without the need to explode its cost structure, as the following chart shows.

As can clearly be seen, the trend is yet again pointed in a very healthy direction. Improving so drastically from a significant shortfall in 2007 to a robust figure of $10+ billion in operating income, is reflective of management's keen desire to keep costs under control while expanding its card payment empire. The compound growth rate, from 2008-2016, the 9 years of positive operating income, is a respectable 10.78%. Keep in mind, revenues are growing at a faster pace than operating income, but with increasing sales comes increasing expenses. The old adage that "you have to spend money to make money," is undeniably true. That said, Visa's executives seem to be doing a pretty good job of curtailing said expenses and wringing every bit of profit out of those additional dollars that they can. Morningstar

What about Shareholders?

It's all fine and good that Visa as a company is doing well for itself, but what about its shareholders? Depending on executive decisions and policy, corporate profitability does not always translate to shareholder gains, at least not directly. First of all, let's look at net income available to common shareholders over the last ten years, in keeping with our decade-long retrospective. While, of course, 2007 was a bit of a blip on the radar with a $1.07 billion loss being passed on, the story after that is much the same as what we've seen so far in discussing operating earnings. By the end of the decade, at the end of 2016's fiscal year, Visa had passed on nearly $6.0 billion in earnings onto shareholders. Morningstar

Earnings per share likewise jumped up from $0.24 in 2007 to $2.48 in diluted EPS (excluding 2006 due to the loss that year). Again, that represents a very healthy CAGR of 29.63% (over 9 years). Fortunately for shareholders, Visa has had an extremely accretive (to shareholders) capital return policy, meaning that the number of outstanding shares has fallen considerably in the intervening years, from a high of 5.572 billion in 2007, to 2.414 billion shares outstanding in 2016. Morningstar

That is a huge reason why Visa's EPS have grown to the degree they have, even outpacing overall earnings growth. However, it's well worth noting that the pace of buybacks have slowed to a near trickle from the first couple of years (2007 and 2008). Executives saw the shares of the stock as a bargain, and took advantage at an opportune time, in retrospect. Since share prices have surged, management has been content to sit back and dutifully count their beans, while overseeing the expansion of a global credit card empire in the 21 st century.

Conclusion:

While trading at 21.2x forward earnings, I can see how some might balk at that kind of premium on earnings. The thing is, Visa has a real track record for heady growth, and for limiting costs in the process, which is always a winning combination. Considering the dearth of real values, especially in the growth sector of the market, I think Visa is still a tremendous buying opportunity right now, and I highly recommend initiating new positions or adding to existing ones. Paper currency is on the way out, slowly but surely, and I don't think BitCoin, for all of its fascinating novelty, is going to unseat plastic or mobile pay platforms as the way of the immediate future when it comes to streamlining payment systems in the commercial marketplace. As the great investor Peter Lynch would often say, "Buy what you know."

All income statement information, courtesy of Morningstar



All charts courtesy of the author, Ben Black. However, data used to construct the Excel-generated graphs were extracted from Morningstar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have previously recommended Visa to clients, but have not initiated any positions for my own accounts recently, and do not currently own any shares of Visa.