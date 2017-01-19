Kinder Morgan - Cash Flow King

Kinder Morgan anticipates continued growth in its cash flow which from these projects. This will allow the company to eventually increase its dividend.

Kinder Morgan has seen its TransMountain pipeline recently approved. This will undergo construction soon bringing the company hundreds of millions in annual income.

Kinder Morgan has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash. The company that was once marketing 10% annual dividend growth until 2020 cut its dividend 75%.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is the largest midstream company in North America. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and owns massive amounts of midstream oil and natural gas pipelines. Despite its size, Kinder Morgan has had a difficult time since the start of the crash. The company has been forced to cut its dividend by 75% and watched its stock price crash. However, as we will see, Kinder Morgan has strong cash flow potential that will provide it with long-term earnings.

Kinder Morgan was founded in 1997, just 20 years ago, as the company purchased Enron's midstream assets as the company fell apart. The company has grown to a dividend of more than $50 billion and on top of this has a significant debt load increasing the company's enterprise value. This size and dominance has allowed the company to throw off significant cash flow.

Kinder Morgan's stock price has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. At the start of the oil crash, the company's stock price actually continued to increase for almost a year until mid-2015 when it peaked at just under $45 per share. From that point, the company's stock price fell to a January 2016 low of less than $13 per barrel. At this time, the company was forced to cut its dividend by 75% to preserve growth.

Since then, Kinder Morgan's stock price has recovered to a respectable price of just over $22.5 per share. Despite this recovery, as we will see, Kinder Morgan still has significant room for recovery.

Kinder Morgan Asset Overview

Let's begin our discussion of Kinder Morgan with an overview of Kinder Morgan and the company's impressive asset portfolio.

Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas pipeline network in North America. The company owns or has an interest in an astounding 69 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines and is the largest transporter of petroleum products in North America moving an astounding 2.1 million barrels per day. The company is also the largest transporter of carbon dioxide in North America, though it is important to point out this is a much smaller portion of the company's business.

The company also has interest in or operates an astounding 180 liquids or dry bulk terminals with 152 million barrels of storage capacity. This storage capacity provides the company with a strong Jones Act shipping position and with significant annual cash flow opportunity. The company also owns the oil sands pipeline serving the West Coast in Canada.

However, even with these impressive assets, Kinder Morgan is continuing its growth. The company has an enormous $13 billion 5-year capex expansion program secured by long-term fee-based contracts. These contracts mean that these new pipelines will provide Kinder Morgan with continued cash flow. This will help Kinder Morgan's cash flow and dividend potential continue to increase.

This shows Kinder Morgan's impressive asset base.

Kinder Morgan at present has market equity of more than $50 billion and net debt of almost $40 billion for a total enterprise value of approximately $90 billion. The company's 2016 dividend per share of $0.50, while significantly below the company's previous dividend, provides the company with a yield of more than 2%. While this might seem low, it is above the S&P 500's dividend yield.

At the same time, Kinder Morgan has continued to maintain an investment grade credit rating. The company cutting its dividend was a significant part of the company maintaining this credit rating, saving Kinder Morgan billions annually. On top of this, Kinder Morgan's management has a significant stake owning 14% of the company's income.

This shows management's alignment with shareholders and their earnings.

Kinder Morgan Strategy

Now that we have discussed Kinder Morgan's asset portfolio in detail, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's strategy.

One of the largest factors in Kinder Morgan's future earnings potential are the company's creation of the new Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP). This project received final approval on November 29, 2016, after many years of discussion. As a result, the company is anticipated to begin by the end of the 1Q 2017 with construction beginning soon.

Should everything fall into place, Kinder Morgan hopes to begin construction of the multi-billion project in September 2017 and complete the expansion by the end of 2019. The construction will take place over a two year period. The important thing about this pipeline is that it is a major project with contracts in place.

That means almost immediately upon the completion of this project, Kinder Morgan should immediately receive several hundred million dollars in additional annual cash flow. This should allow the company to increase its dividend.

Overall, Kinder Morgan's strategy is to focus on fee-based assets that are essential to North American energy infrastructure meaning they will provide the company with long-term cash flow. The company is focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and has had and will continue to maintain an investment grade credit rating.

This high credit rating will keep the company's interest income low.

More importantly, as we saw above, the company management has a 14% stake in the portfolio. That means that the company will remain committed to keeping costs low helping its long-term earnings. Since its origin the company has completed $29 billion in acquisitions and invested $25 billion. This will continue to provide the company with long-term earnings.

This shows Kinder Morgan's commitment to maintaining strong cash flow and long-term earnings.

Kinder Morgan Investments

Now that we have discussed Kinder Morgan's impressive asset portfolio along with the company's strategy, it is time to continue by discussion the company's investments and its use of capital.

Kinder Morgan has invested a total of $54 billion in asset investment and acquisitions since its inception. Out of this, $25 billion has gone into expansion while another $28.8 billion has gone into acquisitions. The vast majority of this cash has gone into natural gas pipelines while a significant amount has also gone into product pipelines, terminals, and carbon dioxide.

However, there is something to be seen here. Kinder Morgan originally began as a fairly small company. However, in 2007, as interest rates decreased and the oil markets picked up, the company underwent significant additional expansion spending. This worked well until 2012 when the company ran out of investments and began to acquire additional companies.

Acquiring companies tends to provide lower returns as opposed to expansion spending. And that hurt Kinder Morgan's long-term income potential. Since then, however, Kinder Morgan has realized its mistake and is going back to expansion spending. This should help the company's earnings continue to recover.

This helps to show Kinder Morgan investment strategy.

Kinder Morgan Future Cash Flow

Now that we have discussed Kinder Morgan's impressive assets, strategy to long-term future growth, and investment strategy, it is time to finish by discussing the company's future cash flow.

Kinder Morgan has fee-based cash flow amounting to $8.0 billion in 2016 EBDA, EBDA that should continue to grow into 2017. Out of this, the vast majority of the company's cash flow is take or pay cash flow, with significant amounts of the rest hedged or fee-based. Only tiny portions of the company's cash flow is commodity based. That means that Kinder Morgan is fairly resistance to oil prices and shows the company's strong continued cash flow potential.

In fact, Kinder Morgan has $50 billion market cap and is earning $8 billion a year, incredibly impressive cash flow. Debt is important but really in terms of how much of the company's cash flow it removes for interest expenses. And the company's $8 billion in EBDA earnings already subtracts the company's cash flow and interest expenses. This shows Kinder Morgan's incredibly strong cash flow based income that should help its earnings.

One important thing to keep into account is that when Kinder Morgan cut its dividend, the company's cash flow didn't actually disappear. The company's annual dividend is roughly $1.2 billion in cash, down from $5 billion previously. The company cut its dividend because when its share price fell it could no longer issue equity for income. As a result, it was form to use its extra cash flow to undergo its expansion projects. And these were projects the company thought were more valuable than its dividend.

In fact that the company anticipates that its present $13 billion project backlog, including its very valuable TransMountain pipeline will provide it $1.7 billion in incremental EBITDA. This will help to significantly increase the company's long-term earnings potential and allow the company to continue increasing its dividend. In fact, the company's cash flows based on its expansion projects alone will help it to double its dividend.

This show how Kinder Morgan is the cash flow king that will provide it with long-term earnings.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has had a difficult time since the start of the crash. The company has watched its stock price drop significantly, despite its recent recovery, and the company was forced to cut its dividend by 75% disappointing investors. However, despite this, the cash flow that the company was earning two years ago hasn't disappeared.

And the company remains separate from the commodities business.

As we saw above, the company has continued to throw off massive amounts of cash flow. The company continues to have $8.0 billion in EBDA, which counts the company's interest expenses. On top of this, the company's $13 billion of growth projects, of which almost half is the TransMountain project which was recently accepted, should throw off $1.7 billion in EBITDA. This will provide the company with continued cash flow allowing it to increase its dividend.

This shows how Kinder Morgan has strong cash flow potential that will provide it with long-term earnings.

