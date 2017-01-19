Novo Nordisk: Key Threats In 2017 And Beyond

Thus, I don't think the stock is poised to outperform until we will have more clarity on the pricing environment for the Insulin and the GLP-1 franchises.

Novo Nordisk trades at a fair valuation for a company that offers exposure to diabetes and haemophilia, but that will still face a lot of headwinds in 2017 and beyond.

At 15.8x 2017E EPS, shares trade at slight premium vs. the diversified biopharma group, despite lower visibility on some key growth drivers.

I would not chase Novo Nordisk in 2017, because I think the market hasn’t still recognized the threats that the company will face in the next couple of years.

In spite of being one of worst performing stock in 2016 among the EU Pharma, as a result of the unexpected pressure in the US Diabetes franchise, I would not chase Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) in 2017, because I think the market hasn't still recognized the threats that the company will face in the next couple of years.

I like Novo Nordisk's R&D productivity and its best in class assets in the diabetes market but I don't think the company is strongly poised to outperform from the current valuation of 15.8x P/E as it will still suffer from a series of headwinds in 2017 and beyond:

1. NovoSeven will face competition by ACE910 in 2017, which has recently reported positive headlines from a Phase III trial in Haemophilia A for patients with inhibitors (HAVEN 1). As a reminder:

"People with haemophilia receive treatment (factor replacement therapy) to help their blood to clot. In some people the immune system identifies this factor as "foreign" and starts to produce antibodies against it. These antibodies remove the factor from the circulation, and also block its clotting activity. Because they block or "inhibit" the clotting activity they are known as "inhibitors" and this may mean that factor replacement is no longer effective. Different treatments may then be necessary."

Source: Haemophilia Care

The only drugs approved for Haemophilia A with inhibitors are NovoSeven (Novo Nordisk) and FEIBA (Shire), but the dynamic in the space will change in 2017 with the launch of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF) ACE910.

Despite Roche not yet having provided detailed data from the positive PIII trial, the headlines published suggested a very strong efficacy profile for ACE910:

The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time in people treated with emicizumab prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic treatment. The study also met all secondary endpoints, including a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time with emicizumab prophylaxis treatment in an intra-patient comparison in people who had received prior bypassing agent prophylaxis treatment (Feiba/NovoSeven). [Source: Roche press release, 22 December 2016]

In addition to that, while NovoSeven is intended for intravenous administration, ACE910 is administered as a weekly subcutaneous injection, which is much more convenient for the patients.

Thus, I think NovoSeven will struggle in 2017 and beyond as a result of the competition from ACE910. As an example, assuming 50% erosion of this franchise in 2018, Novo Nordisk could lose around DKK4B of sales, which, at 50% operating margin and taking into account a 21% tax rate, equates to 65 cents of downside on the EPS, or about 4% downside to the stock price at the current valuation of 15.8x P/E 2017.

2. The worst is not behind the diabetes insulin franchise. Despite the market has clearly understood the reasons behind the disappointing downgrade of Novo Nordisk's long term guidance at Q3/2016 results, I think there are few key sources of downside for the insulin market expectations over the period 2018-2020, which the investors have overlooked:

As we discussed here, Sanofi has been excluded by CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS) and UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE:UNH) formularies for 2017. Sanofi will likely be more aggressive next year in the payors negotiations to come back on their formularies and Novo Nordisk will have to give more rebate and discount on their portfolio to avoid to be excluded.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has still a good coverage for Toujeo and Lantus in the Medicare Part D segment for 2017. I think it's reasonable to assume that the Medicare Part D formulary will follow the strategy pursued by CVS and UNH, excluding Sanofi or Novo Nordisk from their lists for 2018. This move will put further pressure on pricing also in the government channel, forcing Novo Nordisk to discount again Tresiba and Levemir to preserve their coverage in the Medicare Part D segment.

Basaglar is not the only biosimilar which will be launched in the insulin space. In 2020 it's likely that Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) will launch their biosimilar and also Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Biocon (OTC:BCNQY) have one that could be approved in 2020/2021. With three biosimilars in the space, the diabetes players will face further pressure on pricing, and I don't believe there will be any possibility for Novo Nordisk to maintain a premium pricing on Tresiba.

Thus, I think the pressure on the diabetes division in 2018-2020 will further intensify and will affect negatively the sentiment on the stock.

3. Even if the market will accept that Novo Nordisk's insulin franchise could face further pricing erosion for the next couple of years, the key debate is whether this dynamic will impact also the GLP-1 market, which is the biggest growth driver for Novo Nordisk.

I strongly believe that GLP-1s are interesting treatment options for patients suffering from diabetes. As a reminder:

GLP-1 Diabetes Drug Treatment: GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists) are incretin mimetics which have several benefits for diabetes management. They suppress post-prandial glucagon release, delay stomach emptying, and increase insulin sensitivity. Significantly lower rates of hypoglycemia accompany GLP-1 therapy. This class also has the side effect of modest weight reduction and reduction of systolic blood pressure. [Source: Diabetes in Control]

In addition to that, Novo Nordisk reported a positive outcome from the LEADER trial, demonstrating a statistical significant cardiovascular (NYSE:CV) benefit for the patients taking Victoza (22% risk reduction of cardiovascular death; 22% risk reduction of kidney disease and 31% risk reduction of severe hypoglycemia). Similar results were achieved by Semaglutide, Novo's weekly GLP-1, in the SUSTAIN-6 trial, which reported positive results in September 2016.

Unfortunately, I'm more skeptical about the pricing dynamics in the GLP-1 space for few key reasons:

The strong clinical profile of GLP-1 in terms of cardiovascular benefit is likely to drive further volume penetration in the diabetes space, but GLP-1s remain extremely expensive versus all other diabetes category (e.g. 16$ for GLP-1 daily list price vs. 11$ for long-acting insulin).

There a lot of products in the GLP-1 space and some new entrants expected in the near term (Novo's Semaglutide in 2017). These could force the players with inferior products, like GSK or Astrazeneca, to compete more aggressively on price.

Payors have adopted single award or exclusive formulary in every other diabetes class, especially in insulin; and I think the PBM will adopt a same approach also in the GLP-1 market in the future, especially if this class keeps growing.

Thus, I would not be surprised to see in 2018/2019 more pressure on pricing by the PBM given the presence of many drugs with similar efficacy in the GLP-1 market.

4. For these reasons, I don't believe Novo Nordisk's long term guidance of 5% EBIT growth is conservative. Assuming a scenario in which the pricing pressure will extend to the GLP-1 franchise in 2019/2020, Novo Nordisk will have to downgrade again their long term expectations, because they haven't assumed any change in the pricing dynamic for this segment.

We have not seen any move towards single source contract and exclusivity on the GLP-1 market and we have not anticipated in the timeframe that we are looking for the long term-guidance at that this will happen. [Source: Novo Nordisk's Q3/2016 Results Conference Call]

At 15.8x 2017E EPS, shares trade at slight premium vs. the diversified biopharma group, despite lower visibility on some key growth drivers in the Diabetes division. On the other hand, the valuation is below the 10-year historical one (absolute and relative), as shown by the following analysis. Thus, the current valuation looks reasonable, but not sufficiently attractive.

Source: Own Valuation Model, data from Bloomberg Terminal

Source: Own Valuation Model, data from Bloomberg Terminal

6. Novo Nordisk could benefit in the future from some interesting assets in the pipeline (Semaglutide in Diabetes, oral GLP1, Fiasp, N8-GP, Semaglutide in NASH) but I see two key issues:

2017 will be a year with no major pipeline catalysts . The only relevant clinical data is from the SUSTAIN-7 trial, an head-to-head trial which will assess the profile of Novo's weekly GLP1 (Semaglutide) vs. Lilly's weekly GLP-1 (Trulicity). Instead, in 2018 we will have multiple readouts from the Phase III programs (PIONEER) for the oral GLP-1, which will be helpful to understand the long term opportunity for Novo in this area.

. The only relevant clinical data is from the SUSTAIN-7 trial, an head-to-head trial which will assess the profile of Novo's weekly GLP1 (Semaglutide) vs. Lilly's weekly GLP-1 (Trulicity). Instead, in 2018 we will have multiple readouts from the Phase III programs (PIONEER) for the oral GLP-1, which will be helpful to understand the long term opportunity for Novo in this area. Novo Nordisk has concentrated its pipeline in the diabetes and the heamophilia spaces, where pricing pressure will intensify going forward. The only exception is related to their potential exposure in the NASH space, but, as discussed here, Novo Nordisk is late in the race.

In summary, Novo Nordisk trades at a fair valuation for a company that offers leading exposure to therapeutic areas like diabetes and haemophilia, but that will still face a lot of headwinds in 2017 and beyond. Thus, with a lot of uncertainties about the future dynamic in the Diabetes space, I don't think the stock is poised to outperform until we will have more clarity on the pricing environment for the insulin and the GLP-1 franchises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.