CEF Income Strategy: When All's Quiet On The Rate Front

Thoughts on the overall space and some specific ideas for today's capital allocators.

Discount tendencies that can be seen in the fixed-income CEF group.

Investors should be aware that the CEF space includes more funds that should be avoided than funds that should be bought.

As I usually like to preface when I write about the closed-end fund space, CEFs are an investment oddity that should be considered for their potential income-value characteristics, but should also be viewed with a high level of skepticism.

You see, most closed-end funds have less than stellar track records. And despite the ability to buy assets sometimes less than 80 cents on the dollar, the high fees of CEFs, their confusing accounting quirks, tax inefficiency, and other loose ends merit substantial due diligence as opposed to an unsophisticated, cursory discount/yield analysis.

Investors might initially be entranced by high yields and discounts that they may find in a large number of funds. That is until they realize that most of the yield is comprised of capital return, long-term gain distribution, or other non-organic, tax-inefficient sources.

Macro Risks And Opportunities

Given the overriding income element, CEF NAV and market price are going to be highly influenced by bond market fluctuation. If the fund has highly leveraged exposure to long-term fixed income, the volatility will be quite pronounced. Even some equity-focused funds may wax and wane depending on interest rate movements, as investors weigh the forward value of how specific CEFs generate their distributions.

As we've seen over the past few years, investors tend to drive CEF bond funds to NAV parity or even premium when fear envelops equity markets and bond yields are driven down. As fears wane and rates back up, fixed-income CEF discounts tend to quickly widen.

For example, when we look at a chart of Nuveen's unlevered Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV), the discount has swung back and forth over the past five years - fairly typical of what has occurred in most fixed-income CEFs.

In 2012, the fund traded for most of the year at a mild premium. However, following the Fed taper tantrum of 2013, the fund swung to almost an 8% discount as the 10-year Treasury rose to 3 percent. Following last year's Brexit vote and bond market "mini panic," the fund saw a premium once again for a short time. Then, as rates backed up following the election of Donald Trump, the discount once again appeared - recently as much as 6 percent.

The fund's exact relation to parity can be seen below:

NUV's five-year premium/discount history

Graph Source: CEFConnect.com

Savvy traders can capture capital gains by trading the extremes that tend to develop within the CEF universe. While NUV shows what can happen in the CEF market, it is by no means an extreme example. Funds with heavy leverage and longer leverage-adjusted duration will likely show even higher levels of historical volatility and premium/discount fluctuation.

Most CEF investors are income seekers and not traders, however.

On the equity side, CEF investors will drive funds with solid performance once again to premium levels while laggards will typically be slapped with a huge discount.

For instance, the John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) is one of the best-performing CEFs of the past several years. As such, the fund currently trades at a 2% premium to net asset value. On the opposite end of the totem pole, there are a bunch of pipeline/energy-related funds with recently poor performance that currently trade at solid double-digit discounts. The same can be said for many REIT funds, although their recent performance has been much better.

The CEF market seems to be discounting future upward rate movement, thus funds deemed to benefit from higher rates are being traded near to parity (financials, floating bonds, etc.). On the flip side, those deemed to be harmed by higher rates (REITs, fixed-rate bonds, etc.) are trading with somewhat wide discounts.

So, is it wiser to invest in the energy discounts rather than chase after BTO's recent stellar performance?

The answer to that question, of course, is through the windshield, not the rear-view mirror.

My personal conviction is that bond yields will remain below 3% in 2017. However, I think we are starting to approach the latter innings of ZIRP. I'd keep longer-term bonds on a shorter leash than in times past, but wouldn't necessarily be afraid to allocate to REITs if there's value to be had.

What's Important In A CEF?

The vast majority of CEF investors are looking for elevated levels of income. While there are some equity CEFs worth owning, you're probably better off buying a growth ETF than one of the handful of growth-oriented CEFs.

One type of equity CEF that I continue to find particularly appealing for the income investor in the current environment is the option income CEF. With yields ranging from 6% to 12%, investors are exposed to attractive income with generally no more downside risk than might be seen from a garden variety equity ETF. Of course, the trade-off for the high income is a general lack of upside in a bull equity run. Expenses, as they are in much of the CEF universe, are much higher as well compared to an ETF.

If you think the bull is running on fumes, or even if you see a sideways market, garnering option premium while holding equity is really a no-brainer strategy.

Still, at the end of the day, it should be considered that picking CEFs is not akin to shooting fish in a barrel.

Assuming a fund is able to outperform its peers on a regular basis, it might make more sense to pick a CEF trading at parity than opt for a poor performer trading at a thick discount.

An optimal total return CEF strategy is probably to pick funds with decent track records, trading at unwarranted discounts due to near-term anomaly. If the discount narrows, the investor has flexibility to reap the profit or stick with hopefully forward outperformance.

But the reality is that most CEFs, particularly the poor performing ones, trade at perpetual discounts. Thus, waiting for a discount to narrow may ultimately prove like "waiting for Godot," assuming you've picked a mediocre fund.

What To Buy Today

In the fixed-yield space, generally speaking, discounts are currently not as wide as they were about a year ago or just prior to Trump's election. But they're generally not as narrow as they were right after last year's U.K. so-called "Brexit" vote. I'd probably classify the overall value opportunity today as good, but not great.

But let's take an individual look at various CEF asset categories and see what can be found.

Municipal Debt

Given the realities of today's unfunded pension liabilities in various locales around the country, I think you need to be much more cautious than in times past. If you are looking at single state funds for double- or triple-tax exemption, understand the current fiscal condition and potential concentration risks.

For that reason, national or even diversified high-yield funds might make more sense for conservative tax-free income seekers.

A conservative fund with mostly investment-grade bonds is Dreyfus Muni. Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB). Despite a recent slash to its dividend, the fund yields a bit better than 5% at current price and trades at a 8% discount.

For those seeking higher yield, there's Nuveen Muni. Credit Income Fund (NYSEMKT:NZF), yielding about 6.2% and trading at a 6% discount.

If you aren't scared away by premium, three PIMCO funds, PMX, PMF, and PML, yielding 6.4%, 6.38%, and 6.21%, respectively, all have good track records and are probably still worth considering despite the premium.

Taxable Debt

The chart below is the result of a screen I ran on CEFConnect.com in search of best NAV performers over the past three years. Most of them are preferred stock CEFs:

Any of these might be worthy of consideration, given solid backward-looking performance. However, remember that many of them were trading at nearly 10% discounts just over two months ago and have actually rallied since the election.

Further, perpetual fixed-preferred shares might be the last place you'd want to be should interest rates climb with unabated abandon.

Looking elsewhere, I'm not sure that there's many other CEFs to get particularly excited about, as most taxables seem about a dime a dozen in terms of profile.

I took a small position in Blackstone Sr. Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL), shortly after Brexit last year, but given its move from discount to premium, I doubt I'd chase after it right now. It does have highly positive UNII, which is a general indicator of a fund's ability to sustain or even increase its distribution.

A somewhat shot in the dark pick would be the KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO), yielding 9.3% and trading at a 10% discount.

Equities

Again, there's not a lot here that I'd pound the table on right now. I noticed two leveraged Cohen & Steers real estate funds - RQI, a real estate pure play, and RNP, a hybrid RE/preferred fund with attractive near-term performance and attractive discounts.

Columbia/Seligman Premium Technology Fund (NYSE:STK), an option-income fund with one of the best track records out there, might be a consideration as well. Unfortunately, right now you'll have to pony up 103 cents on the dollar to own the fund's nearly 10% distribution.

A more aggressive high-yield option-income fund would be the leveraged Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM), which sells calls against an equity ETF dominated portfolio. The fund, currently yielding around 12%, is currently in the process of acquiring two similar Guggenheim funds, GGE and GPQ. The combination will result in mildly lower operating fees, although it is unclear at this point how the distribution might be impacted.

Contrarian investors might find some value in healthcare and energy CEFs, although most of them are not tax efficient. The Gabelli Health & Wellness Fund (NYSE:GRX) trades at a double-digit discount with mediocre performance. It also has a liberal mandate that includes food companies. I could see the fund's discount narrowing by 50% if its performance improves even marginally.

The two Tekla funds, THQ and THW, as well as the BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) might be worth a contrarian look as well. The former currently trades at a premium, however.

Looking abroad, the theme is the same - not too much to get excited about. If China is of interest, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) sits at nearly 80 cents on the dollar and has a good near-term NAV record and concentrated portfolio. The Asia Pacific Fund (NYSE:APB), which employs a deep value strategy, would be a more conservative play. It is dominated by Chinese equity, but also has exposure to S. Korea and some ASEAN region holdings. Its near-term track record is much flatter, however. It can be bought for about 85 cents on the dollar.

Out of the small handful of emerging market income CEFs, I'd probably go with the Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EMD) at a 13% discount and 8.5% yield. But to repeat a broken record, the performance has not been stellar.

Conclusion

Opportunistic investors can track the CEF space and generate well-above-average yields and perhaps garner capital gains along the way. However, discernment is an absolute must given the generally lackluster performance that exists here. Mediocre management, high fees, large unrealized gains, managed distributions, and other negative nuances can make most superficial positives, well, not so positive.

Macro risks should be understood as well. Surging interest rates generally create CEF sell-offs, exacerbating downside potential especially for the majority of CEFs that employ leverage. If one prefers to see the glass as half full, decreasing rates would magnify upside potential as well.

While bond yields have entered a period of somewhat lazy trading in the days since the election, I would expect frequent bouts of volatility in both directions in 2017. Let the unknown economic consequences of a Trump presidency begin...

I am honored to partner with Seeking Alpha and Investor in the Family as a presenter at the DIY Investor Summit. In total, 25 of the best investors on Seeking Alpha have gathered to share detailed tips on our core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways we're positioning for 2017. This is a unique event that you will not want to miss. Free registration is now open (for a limited time).

If you enjoyed this article, please "Follow" me to receive dashboard and real-time notification when I publish an article related to dividend stocks, new off-the-beaten-path dividend ideas, bonds, CEFs, interest rates, REITS and the current and forward macroeconomic environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSL, NZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above should not be considered or construed as individualized or specific investment advice. Do your own research and consult a professional, if necessary, before making investment decisions.