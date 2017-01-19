Citigroup: Don't Over Think Results

The large financial still trades below book value measures despite competitors trading as much as twice the valuation multiple.

The recent rally only gets the stock back to around the 2015 highs.

In the last few months, the investment thesis for Citigroup (NYSE:C) finally came to fruition. The quarterly results weren't even all that impressive, but the results were aided by the predictable benefits of substantial stock buybacks in the last year.

The recent dip in the stock to $57 provides an opportunity for new investors to catch up to the cheap bank stock as the market over thinks the recent price surge. After all, the below chart suggests the stock hasn't even rallied at all since 2015.

Citigroup ended a quarter where core revenues were up 6% and earnings per share grew 8% from last year to $1.14. Definitely nothing earth shattering, but the large financial again proved the company was in a better place than the market wants to think at the current valuation.

Similar to what the other banks have done, Citigroup has substantially reduced costs. Though the possibility exists for more leverage in the system as higher rates grow NII and some expenses such as the $1.6 billion spent on legal and repositioning costs are surely to decline this year.

Maybe the most impressive part is that Citigroup returned $11 billion to shareholders during 2016 while still squeezing the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio 40 basis points higher to 12.5%. The dividend yield is stuck at a meager 1.1% and undoubtedly inline for another big increase in 2017 now that the stock price is higher.

Citigroup repurchased 196 million shares during 2016 due primarily to the stock trading far below book value during the year. Even now, the stock trades considerably below the tangible book value of $64.57 per share while the full book value per share is up at $74.26.

The large bank doesn't have the same return on common equity as the other large financials at only 6.2% in Q4, but the discrepancy in book values is still too wide. Compared to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup trades at roughly half the P/TBV multiple of the group.

C Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is now isn't the time to over think the valuation of Citigroup. The regulatory environment is likely to relax going forward and higher interest rates will help financials. All at the same time that the stock still trades below tangible book value.

Now isn't the time to dump Citigroup despite the recent stock gains.

