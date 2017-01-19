Citi Crushes It In Q4

Photo credit

Citi (NYSE:C) has remained inexplicably cheap for years now as CEO Corbat and the management team have taken a bank that was in some pretty dire straits and turned it into a global powerhouse. I've pounded the table on Citi for a long time under the hypothesis that it is just as good as the other TBTFs but with a lower valuation. That valuation gap persists despite the enormous rally we've seen from Citi since the election and with Q4 earnings now under its belt, the small pullback we've seen from the highs looks like yet another chance to pick up this terrific franchise at just 11 times this year's earnings.

Revenue was down in the high single-digits but that is because of the company's Holdings group, which continues to dwindle. Citi has done a masterful job of winding down Holdings - which used to lose enormous sums of money - and it is now down to just a small fraction of the total balance sheet. The divestitures and run-offs Citi has orchestrated for Holdings have been extremely successful and the bank has made enough progress that it will stop reporting Holdings as a separate segment going forward. That, more than anything, signals just how far Citi has come in the past few years. The fact that Holdings is so insignificant now that it doesn't even warrant reporting is a huge win.

In terms of the core business, revenue was up 6%. The core business has been terrific for some time so this is certainly not a surprise, but with Holdings more and more of a non-factor, we'll begin to see total revenue gradually move higher into 2017 and beyond. The Global Consumer Banking business is chugging along and while this is core to Citi's model, it is actually dragging down the growth rates of the other segments. The trading and activity bonanza since the US election has fueled some pretty remarkable results for the financials in Q4 and Citi is no exception. Citi's Markets and Securities Services Group saw revenue up 24% and fixed income revenue was up a whopping 36%. There are plenty of growth drivers for Citi's diversified revenue model into 2017 so it doesn't even necessarily need higher rates to succeed. That is a big reason why I think the market is discounting Citi too much; it may not be as interest-rate sensitive as BAC or others but it has lots of ways to grow revenue.

Expenses have been a focus for all financials in the past couple of years but for Citi in particular, as it has had some very tough efficiency ratios in recent history. But expenses fell more quickly than revenue in Q4 and Citi's full-year efficiency ratio for 2016 was just 58%. That is miles ahead of where Citi was even a couple of years ago and the beautiful thing is that it isn't done. As Holdings continues to wind down, we'll see total revenue higher as it stops dragging on the core business. When that happens, Citi's tremendous discipline with respect to costs should keep expenses in-line or lower than where they are today, meaning we should see some additional operating leverage. That could very easily drive Citi's efficiency ratio into the 55% area and that means much improved margins for 2017 and beyond. In other words, despite all of the progress Citi has made, there is ample room yet to go.

Despite all of the tremendously bullish developments at Citi in 2016, the stock is still trading for less than its tangible book value and just 11 times 2017 earnings. The other big banks - even BAC - are trading in excess of their TBVs and in the 13 to 14 area in terms of 2017 multiples. Citi is still at a significant discount and there is just no reason for it. Citi's continuous improvement in its results warrants a peer valuation at the minimum and that means adding another 2 to 3 onto its 2017 multiple to get to 13 or 14. Citi is the only large financial I'm aware of that is still trading below its TBV and there is simply no excuse for it at this point.

Citi's huge capital buffer continues to be strong despite all of the money it is returning via dividends and buybacks and in Q4, that continued. Its CET1 is now 12.5% despite all of the capital it is returning and its SLR is an industry-leading 7.2%. Citi's enormous profitability is still outpacing its buyback - which retired 5% of the float in 2016 - and this bodes well for further buybacks and the dividend going forward. Citi was in the penalty box with the Fed for a long time for a variety of reasons and was therefore forced to build excess capital. But those days are over and Citi is free to request whatever it wants and it certainly has the firepower to afford it.

Citi is going for 1X its 2017 EPS growth rate and as I mentioned, just 88% of TBV and 77% of traditional book value. Those numbers are way too light as Citi continues to prove it is just as good as its peers. With Citi buying back so much stock at below TBV, its earnings leverage should be sizable for years to come. Its diversified revenue model doesn't necessarily need higher rates but will benefit all the same if hikes do come to fruition. It still has plenty of runway with respect to its efficiency ratio as well and operating leverage, combined with the buyback, will send EPS higher at much greater rates than revenue growth in 2017 and beyond. I think the pullback to $56/$57 is a chance to buy Citi at a valuation that is still too low and an outstanding Q4 only bolsters the bull case in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.